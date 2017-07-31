10 Best Dog Dental Chews: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Perhaps the more common use for treats when it comes to dogs is during training. Treats incentivize and reinforce good behaviors, helping your dog follow through on commands. Once initial training is done and you’ve settled into a pattern, treats help keep the skills sharp, as well as give you a bonding opportunity.

Another great purpose of treats can be to clean their teeth. Even if you’re in the habit of brushing their teeth, dental chew treats help fight bacteria and plaque between brushings. By giving your dog one of these dental-style treats per day, you can help control bad breath and protect them from disease.

Some of these treats are formed into the shape of brushes, while others simply provide texture for the mechanical abrasion that removes build-up. These are best as once-a-day treats — I usually give them to my three dogs right before bed. Even a couple times a day wouldn’t be terrible, but given that these are aimed at cleaning teeth above all else, they tend not to have the best ingredients. As a limited portion of the diet, they should be just fine.

For each of our picks, we highlighted the first six ingredients, as we did in our best grain-free dog foods post and best dry cat foods post just so have a frame of reference. We also called out the active ingredient and linked it to a source where you can read more, if you’re interested. Finally, we indicate the country in which the treat was manufactured and whether or not it is grain-free.

Between brushings and cleanings, use one of these top ten best dog dental chews to keep your dog’s breath fresh and their teeth clean.

1. Merial OraVet Dental Hygiene Chew

Made by the same company that produces Frontline tick preventative (more on that in this post), this dental chew takes a decidedly pharmaceutical approach to the issue. The active ingredient in these is delmopinol HCl, which has long been used safely in humans.

The ingredient is exclusively licensed to Merial for use in dogs, resulting in this relatively soft chew that both eliminates existing plaque and forms a coating on the teeth that prevents new plaque from forming. The feeding guidelines suggest no more than one per day, so the 30 pack will last about a month. These are individually wrapped and will harden if left out; if your dog doesn’t eat it right away, be sure to toss it.

Just like Frontline, the doses are sized appropriately for the weight of your dog. Here are the prices at the time of this writing for a 30 pack at each weight range:

Price: $14.45 to $49.49, depending on pet size and treat count

First Six Ingredients:

Not Available — likely a proprietary recipe, but you can read more about the product here

Active ingredient: Delmopinol HCl

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: Unknown

2. Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Oral Hygiene Chews

Virbac offers a number of enzyme-based oral health products for dogs. These naturally-occurring enzymes eliminate and prevent bacteria, which is why they’re commonly used as preservatives. In this application, they’re applied to cowhide, which means your dog will love to chew on it. The very action of chewing will help to clean teeth, as well. The four different sizes on these are merely to match the size of the dog, but there’s no weight consideration for the active ingredients.

If those don’t work, you could also try Virbac’s VeggieDent Chews, which rely on sorbitol, or HEXtra Premium Oral Hygiene Chews, which use chlorhexidine.

Price: $6.99 to $15.99 for 30 chews (11 to 46 percent off MSRP)

First Six Ingredients:

Beefhide

Dextrose

Poultry digest

Hydrolised vegetable protein

Primary dried yeast

Potassium sorbate

Active ingredient: Glucose oxidase

Country of manufacture: Mexico

Grain-free?: Yes

3. Greenies Dog Dental Chews

Probably the most famous dental chew going, Greenies are widely available and well-tolerated by most dogs. They’re tough enough to inspire a lot of chewing and it’s that mechanism that works these into a healthy lather which cleans your dog’s mouth. Minerals found in human toothpaste provide the cleaning mechanism here and they’re approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council.

I have successfully used these on my three dogs on and off over the course of several years. They do love them and at least for a little while, their breath is quite a lot fresher. They come in four different treat sizes across six different package sizes:

Since their original introduction, the line has grown to include a grain-free variant, blueberry flavored treats, and a version for weight maintenance.

Price: $5.32 to $85.17, depending on pet size and treat count

First Six Ingredients:

Wheat flour

Wheat gluten

Glycerin

Gelatin

Oat fiber

Water

Active ingredient: Several minerals including calcium carbonate and dicalcium phosphate

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: No; grain-free version here

4. Natural Balance Dental Chews Dog Treats

Focusing more on mechanical cleaning, these treats don’t have any specific chemical that acts on tartar. Rather, the ridges in these treats physically break up the junk on your dog’s teeth as they chew. The inclusion of spinach, coconut oil, kale, and spearmint means these naturally freshen breath just as they would in humans. Vitamin C is added to promote immune health and encourage healthy gum growth.

You can buy these in three different sizes and in addition to the pictured Fresh & Clean Formula, they have Duck Meal, Sweet Potato, and Pumpkin & Chicken.

Price: $14.99

First Six Ingredients (Fresh & Clean Formula):

Sweet potato

Potato starch

Vegetable glycerin

Brewer’s dried yeast

Spinach

Yeast extract

Active ingredient: Coconut oil and spearmint

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: Yes

5. Paragon Pet Products Whimzees Dog Dental Chews

Nearly as ubiquitous as Greenies, these Whimzees treats follow the path of the Natural Balance above, providing a physical teeth cleaning more than a chemical one. The natural ingredients are all recognizable and pronounceable, though there isn’t anything in particular aimed at cleaning.

The value of these comes in the textured shapes that work along the dog’s gum line to break up tartar. These tend to be quite a lot stiffer than the Greenies, which is good for resistance, though can occasionally lead to breaking into shards. I buy them from time to time to give my dogs something new to chew and they seem to like them.

Five sizes are available for these star toothbrush shaped treats:

XX Small — up to five pounds

Extra Small — five to 15 pounds

Small — 12 to 22 pounds

Medium — 25 to 40 pounds

Large — 40 to 60 pounds

In addition to the sizes, Whimzees come in four different shapes: this star toothbrush shape, stix, alligators, and hedgehogs. There’s a variety pack so you can try all of them, too.

Price: $10.09 to $28.99

First Six Ingredients:

Potato starch

Glycerin

Powdered cellulose

Lecithin

Yeast

Malt extract

Active ingredient: N/A

Country of manufacture: Netherlands

Grain-free?: No, but wheat- and gluten-free

6. Ark Naturals Products for Pets Breath-Less Chewable Brushless Toothpaste

Utilizing familiar compounds from other dental products, these chews call themselves “brushless toothpaste” and are aimed at replacing brushing. We’re not sure about that claim exactly, but they do indeed look a bit like someone squeezed something out of a tube and left it to form into a treat. The ingredients are all naturally-occurring and squarely aimed at destroying bad breath and removing plaque, especially with the inclusion of natural odor fighters like chlorophyll and clove. This is a nice middle ground between purely physical-action dental chews and something more akin to actual toothpaste, making this a strong contender for your consideration.

Price: $10.87 to $14.73 (19 to 27 percent off MSRP)

First Six Ingredients:

Rice flour

Honey

Water

Glycerin

Canola oil

Gelatin

Active ingredient: Calcium carbonate, dicalcium phosphate, and sodium bicarbonate

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: No, but wheat-, corn-, soy-, and yeast-free

7. Pedigree Dentastix Dog Treats

Dental chews tend to be on the pricy side, so these Dentastix from Pedigree offer a less expensive counterpoint. Admittedly, if you’re an avid Dog Food Advisor reader, neither these nor the next item on our list will especially appeal to you. Nevertheless, these do a fine job of cleaning up your dog’s mouth, employing many of the same ideas from other treats. The simple X pattern provides good texture for physical cleaning, with an assist from calcium carbonate.

Flavor options include Original, Fresh, Bacon, and Beef in several different package sizes across the following treat sizes:

Additionally, the Dentastix line offers biscuits and bites.

Price: $8.99 to $27.99

First Six Ingredients:

Rice flour

Wheat starch

Glycerin

Gelatin

Gum arabic

Calcium carbonate

Active ingredient: calcium carbonate, parsley, and eucalyptus oil

Country of manufacture: Possibly Canada; company only indicates North America

Grain-free?: No

8. Milk-Bone Brushing Chews Dental Dog Treats

The original Milk-Bone has long been a favorite among dog owners for the express purpose of cleaning teeth and freshening breath. They’re definitely the first dog treat I can remember hearing about and the only one I knew for a number of years. They’ve now released an updated version that takes this a step further, adding texture and a new shape to increase the cleaning ability. These Brushing Chews are accepted by the Veterinary Oral Health Council for tartar control and come in three sizes:

Mini — five to 24 pounds

Small/Medium — 24 to 49 pounds

Large — 50 pounds and up

Of course, those who are hyper-focused on the ingredients found in what their dog eats will probably not go for these. This pick would be for those who have good luck with Milk-Bone in the past and want good value in their dental chews.

Price: $7.59 to $8.48 (up to 30 percent off MSRP)

First Six Ingredients:

Rice

Modified food starch

Chicken by-product meal

Powdered cellulose

Water

Propylene glycol

Active ingredient: Phosphoric acid

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: No

9. The Missing Link Superfood Dental Chew

We included The Missing Link in our glucosamine supplement post because of their high quality products. This takes the concept of a daily dental chew and increases the functionality by a significant margin.

Available in two formulations — Hip & Joint or Skin & Coat — these allow you to combine teeth cleaning and daily supplement rationing into one convenient portion. The teeth cleaning mechanism is primarily a physical action using the ridges, but vitamin C is present to promote gum health, as well. Both formulas are available in two sizes:

All are available in 14 count or 28 count packages.

Price: $2.93 to $26.48

First Six Ingredients (Hip & Joint):

Dried potato products

Ground flaxseed

Water

Vegetable glycerin

Pork gelatin

Powdered cellulose

Active ingredient: Calcium carbonate

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: No, but wheat- and gluten-free

10. Zuke’s Z-Bone Dog Dental Chews

Zuke’s made an appearance on our natural dog treats post because they focus on recognizable ingredients. These dental bones are no different and are made up primarily of fruits and vegetables, with parsley and fennel doing the heavy lifting to freshen breath. Choose from three flavors (Apple, Carrot, and Berry) and three sizes:

Mini — 10 to 25 pounds

Regular — 25 to 60 pounds

Large — 60 pounds and up

Price: $7.21 to $13.55

First Six Ingredients:

Ground potatoes

Ground peas

Vegetable glycerin

Pea protein

Pea fiber

Apples

Active ingredient: Parsley and fennel

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: No, but wheat- and gluten-free

There are other options out there for dental chews, too. Dingo Dental Sticks are rawhide based and incredibly inexpensive, but we left them off of this list because they contain quite a lot of sugar, which is somewhat counterproductive for cleaning teeth. Merrick makes a grain-free dental bone, as well.

If none of these work, a good old fashioned dog toy also promotes chewing and breaks up tartar. Consider our list of the best indestructible dog toys here.

