Top 10 Best Dog Car Seat Covers & Hammocks 2018

One of the best reasons for getting a dog is that they travel better than other pets. They can carry themselves to the car and jump in under their own power. You can take them on hikes, out to the beach, or to the dog park. Some people I know never leave home without their dog.

This, of course, comes with a drawback. You’re probably not going to wash your dog at the end of every adventure, so this will mean allowing a potentially sandy or muddy dog onto the upholstery of your car. If you’re like me, your adventure car is your only car, so having the interior destroyed by dogs isn’t such a great thing. Even clean dogs can mess up a car in a hurry thanks to their constant shedding.

Fortunately, there are a number of solutions to this problem. For one thing, you’ll probably want the number of a good detailing service, if that person isn’t you. (If it is you, check out our best car cleaning kits here.) Between washings, keep a bottle of foaming automotive glass cleaner on hand to deal with the inevitable nose art that will appear in your back windows. You could also invest in some waterproof door covers to keep them from destroying the finishes there.

In terms of protecting the seat, though, the most popular solution is a removable dog hammock or seat cover. The only real difference between the two is that a hammock also partially performs the job of a seat barrier, though a seat cover design is usually a bit better at actually protecting the upholstery. Both are worth checking out and both keep moisture out of your seat cushions and make cleaning easier.

In order for your dog and your car to coexist peacefully, consider our list of the top ten best dog car seat covers.

1. Solvit Waterproof Hammock Seat Cover for Pets

This nearly square hammock is a classic example of the style. It’s made of tough polyester with a waterproof backing that can still be thrown in the washing machine. It measures 56 by 57 inches and is held in place by four head rest straps and two Sta-Put devices that anchor it to the seat. The two pockets can be used for treats or cleanup bags. If you have any trouble with it, Solvit offers a lifetime guarantee.

Price: $34.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Heavy duty polyester with waterproof backing

Machine washable

Attaches with adjustable straps and Sta-Put devices

Storage pockets

Cons:

Seat belt openings don’t have a closure

Straps a bit long

Edges for the seatbelt opening a potential weak spot for tears

Some reports of broken buckles

2. Outward Hound Back Seat Hammock

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper and can forego the waterproofing, this simple hammock might be the one for you. It’s a simple sheet of 600 denier polyester with adjustable head rest loops. This one reaches to the head rests on the front seats, which will help keep your dog in the back. This one measures 55 inches by 58.5 inches. Compared to the price of a detail, this is very inexpensive, and our previous experience with Outward Hound products leads us to recommend this as a cheap and cheerful option.

Price: $15.58

Pros:

Flexible polyester material

Folds flat

Good coverage for the gap between the front seats

Easy to install

Cons:

Not machine washable

Not waterproof

Some users report tears

Not the most aesthetically pleasing option

3. Elegant Comfort Quilted Design Bench Car Seat Protector

Maybe your dog would prefer something a little more plush. This features a very comfortable quilt pattern made of microfiber. It’s very soft and comfortable for long car rides. The potential drawback with this material is that fur can work its way into the weave and remain there even after a clean. Still, that’s better than your upholstery, and since the backing of this is waterproof, this should go a long way to saving your car. It comes in three colors that are bound to blend in with a wide variety of car interiors — beige, black, and gray. This one measures 55 inches wide and the company will provide a refund if you find that it doesn’t fit.

Price: $31.62

Pros:

Quilted texture microfiber fabric for maximum comfort

Waterproof backing

Machine washable

Available in three colors to match upholstery

Cons:

Not a hammock — doesn’t keep dog out of the front or off the floor

Won’t work in cars without head rests

Fur can work its way into the microfiber and stay there even after cleaning

Some think that it moves around too much despite the inclusion of bench ties

4. Gorilla Grip Non-Slip Pet Car Seat Protector

At the time of this writing, this hammock-style protector is both the cheapest and by far the best value. The feature set on this one is also slightly expanded, making it a strong contender. In addition to the back being waterproof, it’s also textured for non-slip performance. Thanks to an included zipper, half of the cover can be converted so a passenger can ride. Unlike some other models, the seatbelt openings are Velcro closed to keep hair from getting under the cover. This one measures 56 inches wide by 63 inches long and is backed by a 10 year guarantee. The regular price puts it right among the average price for these, but if you grab this one now, you could get a fantastic deal.

Price: $10.99 (71 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Textured, waterproof underside keeps the cover in place

Velcro-closing seatbelt covers

Zipper allows it to covert one side for passenger use

Machine washable

Cons:

Some reviews suggest that is isn’t waterproof as advertised, possibly because of the seams

May not stand up to repeated machine washings

Spot cleaning may be required to remove hair

Textured backing makes a loud crinkling sound

5. Kurgo Wander Car Bench Seat Cover for Dogs

This Kurgo option conforms to the seat bench so keep it firmly in place. It has both a waterproof backing and Velcro to keep the seatbelt openings covered. This is the one I use in my Subaru Crosstrek, and being 55 inches wide, it’ll work in most applications aside from some full-size pickups. I’ve had mine for two years and it endures the abuse of two pit mixes and a husky mix daily. Color options include Charcoal Grey, Black, Hampton Sand Khaki, Heather Charcoal, and Heather Nutmeg. Kurgo also makes a cover called the CoPilot for bucket seats.

Price: $35.99

Pros:

Waterproof

Velcro-closing seatbelt covers

Machine washable

Large storage pockets

Cons:

Not a hammock — doesn’t keep dog out of the front or off the floor

Some reports that the waterproof backing peels off in time

Some units have a strong smell that wears off over time

6. Dickies Black Heavy Duty Rear Bench Seat Protector

If you already use any Dickies workwear, you’ll be well-acquainted with the wear-resistant materials the company uses. I had one of their work jackets for a decade with no signs of failure. This water resistant cover measures 69 inches by 57 inches and will give you basic protection against mud and fur. The price is right, too. They make a matching bucket seat cover and floor mats.

Price: $18.89

Pros:

Dickies toughness

Water resistant

Large enough for almost any application

Machine washable

Cons:

Not full coverage

Tethers not adjustable

Top tethers hold fast, but bottom ones aren’t as tight in some applications

No middle seat belt opening

7. 4Knines Split Dog Seat Cover with Hammock

If you plan to transport items with part of your back seat folded down in addition to your dog, you’ll want an adaptable solution. The Gorilla Grip above does this to some degree, but with two zippers, this version allows for 60/40 and 50/50 splits. It’s also padded and quilted for increased dog comfort. The regular version is 54 inches wide while the extra large version covers 60 inches. As a nice bonus, Knines donates a dollar for every product sold to the ASPCA or other animal groups.

Price: $89.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dual zippers allow for folding one side down or rear console use

Waterproof

Available in three colors

Two sizes cover virtually all cars

Cons:

Expensive

Might hang loose in some cars

Some complaints about the seatbelt opening alignment

No side flaps

8. Plush Paws Waterproof Cargo Liner

When we recently rescued our third dog (protip: if you’re not actively looking for a new dog, don’t check your local shelter “just for fun” lest you end up with another dog!), my wife and I realized that the aforementioned Crosstrek might not cut it. If we want to transport our whole crew with gear for a camping trip, we’ll need to look into an SUV and utilize the generous cargo area. This liner is made for just such a purpose, designed to look like plush (it’s right in the name) accommodations for any dog. This is a very thick quilted cover that reaches from the head rest of the back seats back to the extended bumper guard, measuring 66 inches long by 28 inches wide, not including the 20 inch flap. The extra large size measures 100 inches long by 66 inches wide. It also features a zipper so you can use the bench split while it’s in place. Finally, it doesn’t rely on a rubber backing, which means it will stand up to sun and temperature changes better over time. You do have to pay a premium for a premium product, but it may be worth it.

Price: $99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Covers the entire cargo area and seat backs of SUVs and crossovers

Waterproof

Thick padding with non-slip bottom

Machine washable

Cons:

Expensive

Surface is somewhat slick

9. K&H Manufacturing Quilted Cargo Cover

You don’t have to spend that much to get basic yet comfortable protection for your cargo area. This K&H version is far cheaper, includes a pocket, and fastens to the side of the car using either Velcro or window suction cups to keep the sides in place. The actual cargo floor area is 40.5 inches wide by 51 inches long, so it is better suited to smaller SUVs. You can go even simpler and less expensive with the K&H Manufacturing Economy Cargo Cover, which is the same size.

Price: $27.98 to $49.99, depending on color

Pros:

Quilted comfort top

Relatively inexpensive

Adjustable Velcro straps

Available in black, tan, and gray

Cons:

Probably not large enough for bigger vehicles

Instructions call for you to place Velcro strips on the side of your car to keep the sides up

May not be machine washable

10. Urpower Dog Seat Cover

For complete protection of your back seat, you may consider a design like this. The side flaps are integrated into the hammock to serve the dual purpose of protecting your doors and keeping small dogs in the car until you’re ready to take them out. The stitched leather anchors that secure the adjustable straps have a nice look and are very durable. At the time of this writing, the price is significantly reduced, so you can get this 54 inch by 58 inch cover on the cheap. The company also makes a standard hammock and a bucket seat cover to match.

Price: $36.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Integrated side flaps protect doors and keep your dog in place

Waterproof

Machine washable

Velcro-closing seatbelt covers

Cons:

On the small side

May be better for smaller dogs

Zippers work from the inside only

Side flaps occasionally get caught in the door

