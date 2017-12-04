11 Best Christmas Gifts for Cats: The Ultimate List (2018)

Pet food brand Wellness found in a recent survey that 74 percent of pet parents planned to buy a gift for their dog or cat. That’s most of us. It definitely includes me with my dogs and chinchillas, and I’m sure that extends the cat owners among us.

True, a cat might be slightly less likely to take much of an interest in Christmas morning festivities than the average dog, but the cats I had as a kid usually had some amount of fun with the wrapping paper, at least. That shouldn’t stop you from buying them a little something. If you consider your cats part of the family, it only makes sense to pick them up a few new toys to pique their interest. They could almost certainly use a new scratching post of some sort, too.

Before you go shopping, you might consider starting a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime now so you’re covered during the shopping season. This will ensure quick and cheap shipping as the deadlines get closer. The deadline for free Prime two-day shipping is December 22nd, and you can check out the rest of the shipping deadlines here.

If you plan to buy something for your feline friend this year, here are the best Christmas gifts for cats.

1. K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat

Originally included in our best cat beds post, the charm of this cat bed is that it’s like a very low-powered heating pad. It uses just six watts to quickly warm up to your cat’s temperature as soon as they lay down. While it won’t be hot to the touch, your cat will love the slightly enhanced warmth compared to the other surfaces of your home.

Price: $24.49 (39 percent off MSRP)

2. Petstages Easy Life Cat Scratcher and Hammock

Taking after possibly the world’s most popular cat toy, the Bergan Turbo Scratcher, this nifty device takes the form of a cardboard bowl. This allows for both playing and sleeping, and can easily be enhanced with the included catnip.

Price: $11.78 (13 percent off MSRP)

3. Wellness Kittles Crunchy Natural Grain Free Cat Treats

Since the humans are going to be loading up on treats throughout the holiday season, it seems only fair that the cats should get a few, too. These Wellness treats made an appearance on our best cat treats post and are a super cheap way to give your cat something special on Christmas morning. These treats also work well with the Petcube Bites treat-throwing pet camera. You can read the full review of that here.

Price: $2.79 for two ounces (43 percent off MSRP)

4. Furhaven Pet Tiger Tough Floor-to-Ceiling Cat Tree

If you don’t yet have a cat tower, your feline is really missing out. These things can easily become the center of your cat’s universe, providing an extensive play area, places to hide, and sleeping spots, all while keeping the scratching of your furniture to a minimum. This is one of the best value units out there, measuring nearly 70 inches tall and loaded with interesting platforms for play. For more ideas, check out our best cat trees post.

Price: $78.99

5. Zanies Holiday Cat Stocking

It isn’t Christmas without stockings. My wife and I exchange them in lieu of other presents, we give one to each of our chinchillas and to each of our dogs. If you’d like to give one to your cat, here’s an option to consider. The stocking measures 13.5 inches tall and includes 12 different toys. These include mice, balls, bells, and more. This should keep your cat occupied until at least New Year’s.

Price: $11.45

6. The Cat Ladies Cat Grass Growing Kit

In our hairball remedy post, we discussed the use of cat grass to provide extra fiber to help clear fur in the digestive system — as well as keep them from eating your houseplants. This holiday gift set includes three containers, three seed mix packets, and three planting soil pods. The resulting grass is a blend of wheat, oats, rye, barley, and flax. The manufacturer says that this will also be appealing to dogs, rabbits, and some reptiles.

Price: $14.97

7. Kong Refillable Catnip Toy

If you really want to drive your cat crazy, go for a toy where the catnip goes inside. These Kong animal toys are perfect for this. North American catnip is included, but if you should run out, Tabby James makes a great refill nip, and of course Kong offers various packs, too. The price on these varies depending on the seller, but they’re still pretty cheap overall.

Price: $3.89 to $7.50

8. OurPets Play-N-Squeak at Night Twinkle Mouse Play Wand Cat Toy

An update to the venerable old Cat Dancer wand toy, this OurPets variant adds a high-tech mouse to the end. It features their so-called “RealMouse” technology, which means that, via the use of electronic speaker inside, it squeaks when your cat plays with it. The eyes have lights that flash, as well. There’s a RealBirds variant, and you can also buy the Mouse Hunter toy separate from a wand.

Price: $6.44 (28 percent off MSRP)

9. SnugglyCat The Ripple Rug

Similar to the concept of a cat tree, this novel product allows for hiding, hunting, scratching, and exploration. These are made in the U.S. out of recycled plastic bottles, which means that the textured top is especially resistant to abuse. There’s a non-skid backing to keep it in place, too. I know someone who moved their cats to another country and this was the only product that helped them settle into their new surroundings.

Price: $39.99

10. Bjone Limited USB Rechargeable Laser Cat Toy

When we had laser pointers to play with my cats during my childhood, they were certainly not rechargeable. They always used those small round batteries that required a trip to a few pharmacies before you could find them in stock again. That usually meant we’d use it until the batteries ran out, toss it in a drawer, and forget about it until we bought a new one. This one, however, is USB rechargeable, completely removing that concern. It’s also three mode, combining a typical red laser with a flashlight and UV light function. It’s just kind of a handy tool, really.

Price: $10.99

11. munchiecat Sushi Toys for Cats

Cats like fish, humans like sushi. What better way to give your cat a fun gift than this deluxe sushi cat toy set. You get eight pieces of cat toy sushi — four nigiri and four maki — that contain catnip, crinkle paper, bells, and rattles in various configurations to keep your cat intrigued. The simpler four piece set is almost half as expensive, if you want to go that route.

Price: $17.99 to $34.99

