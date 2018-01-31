Top 15 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Cats 2018

Are you obsessed with your cat? Are you the type of person whose friends forward them every cartoon depicting a happily-single person with a house filled to the brim with feline friends? Do you talk to your cat more than you talk to other people?

I was chatting with a contact over at Barkly the other day (which, okay, is a dog-walking app, but stay with me) and she told me she read that a recent survey indicates that 20 percent of people plan to give their pets Valentine’s Day gifts. Now, that figure isn’t quite as gaudy as the 74 percent of pet owners who said they’d buy a Christmas present for their pet, but it does convey the same basic idea: We spoil our animals whenever we get the chance.

The old trope of the crazy cat person suggests that buying a Valentine’s Day gift for your cat is hardly out of the realm of possibility. Sure, your cat doesn’t know or care what day it is, but giving them something creates a bonding opportunity between the two of you. Be it a new toy, new treats, or something that just improves their quality of life, giving our pets presents is just fun.

What should I get my cat for Valentine’s Day?

If you’ve ever had that question cross your mind, you’ve come to the right place. For this list, we’ve compiled a variety of ideas to include the aforementioned treats and toys, as well as some more novel ideas. The price point for these covers a lot of ground because while you probably won’t splash out on a gift for your cat on Valentine’s Day, you might use it as an excuse to pick up something you’ve been meaning to buy, anyway. For the most part, we kept it inexpensive and fun, though.

For those looking to spoil their feline friends, here are the top 15 best Valentine’s gifts for cats.

1. Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Vital Cat Treats

Vital Essentials

Since it’s Valentine’s Day and the humans are going to be eating treats, shouldn’t cats get some, too? These pure, freeze-dried, raw treats are the perfect way to give your cat a little something extra without necessarily loading them up on sugar. Each of these flavors are made of just one ingredient: minnows, giblets, salmon, chicken breast, or tuna. I think the minnows are especially fun.

Need more options? Browse more cat treats here.

Price: $3.33 to $4.49

2. SmartyKat Cave Crawl Crinkle Sack

SmartyKat

Taking off from the crinkle tunnel we included in our best interactive cat toys post, this simple pouch achieves some of the same play possibilities but takes up less floor space. This is a plush lined sack with crinkle material inside so cats can pounce on or climb around in it. Some might even be inclined to take a nap inside the pocket. To top it off, there’s a dangling catnip toy to give them something to bat around. If you don’t like this option, there are several other toys from SmartyKat on the same page ranging from $2.88 to $9.99 at the time of this writing.

Need more options? Browse more cat toys here.

Price: $12.99

3. Pawz Road Collapsible Three Way Cat Tube

Pawz Road

Suppose you did want to give them a cat tunnel, though? This one is very reasonably priced, if you can forgive having only two color options between black and pink and black and blue. This three way tunnel measures 32 inches long with a 12 inch diameter. It also collapses completely into a flat ring for storage. Naturally, there is a hanging toy on this, as well. If you want to spend a few more dollars, this Prosper Pet version comes in 11 colors.

Need more options? Browse more interactive cat toys here.

Price: $10.99

4. OurPets Cosmic Catnip Cat Toy

OurPets

Speaking of catnip toys, if you just want to give your cat a little something to acknowledge that they may very well be your Valentine, these adorable little catnip toys fit the bill nicely. Measuring about four inches, you get your choice of this chili pepper, a cactus, a carrot, a banana, a fish, a snake, or a cigar. The chili pepper is under three dollars as I write this, so that makes it the value option. In time, of course, the nip effect will wear off, but you can douse the toy in catnip spray to keep it exciting.

Need more options? Browse more OutPets products here.

Price: $2.69 to $8.78 (56 percent off MSRP)

5. Savvy Tabby 45-Piece Knit Rattle Ball Canister

Savvy Tabby

Every cat owner knows one toy is hardly ever sufficient. Unless you live in a house with absolutely no spaces under furniture anywhere, your cat will pretty quickly lose whatever you give them. You can solve that problem by buying 45 of whatever toy you pick out. In this case, these are balls with knit exteriors and rattling insides. They measure roughly one and a half inches, so they should roll easily across any floor, while the noise will keep them intrigued. Plus, again, there are 45 of them, so you’re unlikely to run out anytime soon.

Need more options? Browse more toy balls for cats here.

Price: $14.94

6. Hartz Just For Cats Kitty Frenzy Cat Toy

Hartz

The cats I had growing up liked balls okay, but they absolutely loved the little fake mice. These are catnip-filled and like the ones of my youth, have a seam on the bottom that will eventually give in to your cat’s needling and explode all over the place. Yes, that means you’ll have to clean it up, but it’s the destruction your cat loves, so let them have it. This box includes 12 brightly colored mice, but you could opt for more natural looking mice covered in real rabbit fur.

Need more options? Browse more animal toys here.

Price: $7.83 (32 percent off MSRP)

7. Catit Senses 2.0 Self Groomer

Catit

This nifty little gadget mounts either on a corner or a flat wall surface and give your cat a way to brush themselves without human intervention. This can help remove loose fur or just give them something entertaining to do. They include a small pouch of catnip meant to fit inside to pique their interest. The brush itself pops off the mounting for easy cleaning, and adhesive strips are included for installation.

Need more options? Browse more Catit products here.

Price: $4.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

8. PetLovers Rechargeable Cat Laser Pointer

PetLovers

In the bad old days, cat laser pointers ran on a stack small button cell batteries. They lasted some indeterminate amount of time, whereupon you would either throw the whole unit away or toss it in a drawer and forget to buy replacement batteries. These days, we live in an age of USB-rechargeable everything and that now includes the cat laser pointer. The manufacturer claims up to 100,000 rechargeable hours of battery life, and while this might be a bit of a stretch, it will certainly outlast those old button cells. The device has three modes — laser, flashlight, and UV light — which are switchable rather than needing to hold down a button. Also included in the package is the mini USB cable and a free toy mouse.

Need more options? Browse more cat toys here.

Price: $10.99

9. Sofa-Scratcher Cat Scratching Post and Furniture Protector

For Valentine’s Day this year, why not let your cat scratch the furniture? Not as it is, of course, but with one of these novel scratching posts applied. These are very thin molded panels covered in sisal fabric. That fabric comes in your choice of Olive, Moss, Light Brown, Ivory, Gold, Black, and Beige, which will help you choose something close to the color of your furniture. Simply tuck the base under the foot of your couch and you’re ready to let them have at it. Though it was out of stock at the time of this writing, they also make the Sofa-Scratcher Squared for right angle corners.

Need more options? Browse more cat scratching posts here.

Price: $49.99

10. Catit Flower Fountain

Catit

If you missed our best selling pet supplies of 2017 post, you might not know that pet water fountains were all the rage last year. Cats are notoriously picky about, well, everything, so having fresh-tasting, running water helps cut down one thing they’ll be reluctant to do. This one is interesting because only running water is available to your cat, where in other designs the basin fills up and still water collects. Three liters of water fit in it at one time, and there’s a water softening filter hidden inside the reservoir (replacements here). It matches Catit’s Multi Feeder if you want to grab the set.

Need more options? Browse more cat water fountains here.

Price: $29.99

11. Kats’N Us Tuff Kitty Puff Sparkle Ball Cat Wand

Kats\’N Us

Ah, the cat wand. A quintessential classic of cat toys. Every cat owner buys one at some point, in part because it’s one of the most fun ways to interact with your pet. Most cats will be able to pull off a backflip or two while chasing one of these around. This is a pretty straightforward version using a 36 inch black elastic cord with a sparkly ball at the end of it. For the ball itself, choose between hot pink, blue, gold, green, red, or white.

Need more options? Browse more cat wands here.

Price: $9.99

12. Whatever Market My Cat is My Valentine T-Shirt

Whatever Market

Okay, I admit, this is very clearly not for your cat. But we all know that cats see their owners as their property, and to that end, declaring that fact for all to see. These 100 percent cotton shirts are available in cuts for men and women in a variety of sizes, and you can choose between black, red, navy, light blue, and gray.

Need more options? Browse more cat Valentine’s apparel here.

Price: $19.99

13. U-pet Innovative Patent Bubble Pet Carriers

Do you have a particularly adventurous cat? Do you wish you could take them everywhere with you? This novel product might be the answer. Available in messenger, purse, and backpack configurations, this pet carrier adds a bubble porthole for your cat to look out of while you travel. Wherever you are, your cat will have just as much opportunity to take in the sights. This isn’t your standard plastic cat carrier by a long shot. This is for cat ownership on the go as a lifestyle.

Need more options? Browse more cat carriers here.

Price: $76.68 to $255

14. Loving Pets Bella Hearts Bowl

Loving Pets

It’s Valentine’s — we have to work some hearts in here somewhere. Whether you use this year round or just for the month of February, this stainless steel dish will more than serve the purpose for your feline friend. There’s a rubber base to keep it in place and to reduce noise. If you remove that rubber ring, you can also wash it in the dishwasher. It’s available in small, medium, and large sizes for any purpose.

Need more options? Browse more cat bowls here.

Price: $5.23 (56 percent off MSRP)

15. Bingapet Soft Velvet Adjustable Cat Collar with Crystal Heart Charm and Bells

Bingapet

Finally, to drive home the Valentine’s theme, you could grab them a new collar just for the season. Indoor cats may not especially need collars, but it’s a good idea on the off chance that they escape. (Be sure they have a personalized ID tag, too.) It’s also not a bad idea for your cat to wear a bell so you have some idea of what they’re getting up to at any given moment. The heart charm on this is filled with faux crystals, while the collar itself is adjustable between eight and ten inches. Colors include black, blue, pink, and red, but a similar variation offers a purple version, if you prefer.

Need more options? Browse more cat collars here.

Price: $8.99

Looking for Valentine’s Day gifts for the cat owner? Check out our best gifts for cat lovers post here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.