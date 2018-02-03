Top 15 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Dogs 2018

As I discussed in my recent best gifts for cats post, it takes a certain kind of pet obsessive to buy their pet a Valentine’s Day present.

We already know that people go in for buying their pets a Christmas gift, with 74 percent of owners saying they would — including 59 percent who said their dog would get their own stocking. It just seems wrong to leave them out of the festive giving season. They’re part of the family, too.

But Valentine’s Day? Apparently so. I discussed this with my contact over at Barkly Pets the other day and she said she read that fully 20 percent of U.S. consumers (that’s everyone, not just pet owners) would buy a Valentine’s Day gift for a pet. Business Insider seems to back this up, as well.

Being a dog owner myself, I’ll take just about any excuse to buy my three knuckleheads something to chew on, play with, or destroy for their joy and amusement. As it is, I might just pick something up randomly at the pet store, anyway, so buying a little something on Valentine’s Day really doesn’t seem all that absurd.

What should I get my dog for Valentine’s Day?

The way I look at it, there are essentially two categories here. Category one: Something simple and just fun. Toys, treats (especially ones they might not always get to have) — things like that. Category two: Use this as an excuse to get something you’ve been considering for awhile, but haven’t quite pulled the trigger to buy. These are probably higher-ticket items like pet cameras or a smart dog collar. In addition to these, we’ve included a few items that really aren’t for your dog at all, but reference the joys of dog ownership.

Another possibility would be to consider something like the aforementioned Barkly Pets, which is an app-driven, on-demand dog walking service. Whether you just get them a special walk the day of or initiate a schedule of regular walks, they’ll appreciate the extra activity. Even if you walk your dog every day, adding in another one here and there while you’re at work (or really anytime: the service is available 365 days a year from six in the morning to midnight) will only serve them well in the long run. For my young husky mix, no amount of exercise will ever be enough for him, and the stimulation of walking with someone new now and again keeps him engaged.

The price point on this list varies quite a lot, but generally sticks to the lower end of things. Humans expect things like chocolate, candy, and flowers, so buying something on par with these things for your dog makes perfect sense. That being said, if you want to splash out, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Go ahead, spoil your canine friend a little with our list of the top 15 best Valentine’s gifts for dogs.

1. Up Country All Hearts Dog Collar

Up Country

Switching out your dog’s collar to match a festive season is an easy way to let your dog celebrate. Valentine’s Day is no exception. This collar is embroidered with hearts to fit the theme perfectly. It’s hand sewn in the U.S. and is available in four different sizes, all of which are adjustable. There’s even a matching leash if you want to go all-out. A cheaper play on this idea is available from Mirage Pet Products, as well, while Up Country also offers another variation on the hearts theme.

Price: $21.99 to $32.20

2. Up Country Hearts and Flowers Sweater for Dogs

Up Country

Here’s another offering from Up Country, this time a hand knit sweater. We’ve discussed holiday dog sweaters before because they’re just so adorable. This one isn’t so overtly tied to any specific holiday, but the heart will do the trick for Valentine’s. There are four sizes available:

Small: Chest girth 13-16 inches, length 9-12 inches

Medium: Chest girth 17-19 inches, length 12-15 inches

Large: Chest girth 20-23 inches, length 15-18 inches

XL: Chest girth 24-27 inches, length 18-22 inches

Price: $40 to $49.99

3. AStorePlus Heart Bear Fleece Costume

AStorePlus

For smaller breeds, you could take the Valentine’s dress up to a new level with this fleece bear costume. There’s a big ol’ heart on the back to fit the theme, while the hood turns your little dog into a cuddly bear. Especially good if your dog is cold at this time of year. There are five sizes:

XS: Chest girth 11.81 inches, length 7.08 inches

S: Chest girth 13.38 inches, length 9.44 inches

M: Chest girth 14.96 inches, length 9.84 inches

L: Chest girth 16.35 inches, length 11.41 inches

XL: Chest girth 17.32 inches, length 14.17 inches

Price: $5.90

4. Super Design Heart Melamine Bowl Stand

Super Design

Since you have to swap out your dog’s bowl to clean it regularly, anyway, why not sub in this heart-covered option for February 14th? Available in one, two, and three cup sizes, this is your standard melamine bowl stand complete with non-skid rubber grip and a stainless steel bowl insert. Both pieces are dishwasher safe, and you can either opt to use it as a raised feeder or as a set for food and water.

Though it isn’t necessarily for your dog, you might also ponder your pet food container options while you consider this bowl.

Price: $14.94

5. Petcube Bites in Rose Gold

Petcube

Of all the pet cameras I’ve tested, the Petcube stands out as my favorite. I like the sleekness of the design, the total ease of use, and the interactive fun the treat-flinging mechanism allows. My dogs like it too (though this might have something to do with the treats in question). The Bites comes in three colors, but in order to best celebrate Valentine’s, I recommend you opt for the Rose Gold, which is definitely on trend regardless of the holiday. For an in-depth look at the Petcube Bites, see my head-to-head comparison with the PetChatz HD here. The unit ships with treats, but if you should need more, most of the options on our best dog training treats post will work perfectly.

Price: $179 (28 percent off MSRP)

6. Sojos Good Dog Crunchy Natural Dog Treats

Sojos

Speaking of treats, you know you’ll have a couple of sweet things on Valentine’s, so sharing the love with your dog makes sense, too. Though any of the flavors would certainly make a good gift for your dog, the Peanut Butter & Jelly variety is the only one on an on-theme box. My dogs go absolutely nuts for this flavor, enjoying them in both this variety and the Old Mother Hubbard version. These aren’t grain free, but they are wheat and corn free, being made in the U.S. of oat flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, strawberries, eggs, and canola oil. Give your dog a few cookies to munch.

Price: $7.35 to $8.35 (12 percent off MSRP)

7. PetPeek Fence Window for Pets

PetPeek

Here’s something a little different. My husky mix is the most curious dog I have ever met. We have a large picture window and he lays in front of it all day, watching people go by in the street. He wants to greet everyone when he’s out in our yard. We have a chain link fence, but for those of you out there who don’t, this is one way to let your curious dog see what’s going on outside their confines. Another true thing about my husky is that without the access he has, he would pretty quickly create his own by digging under the fence. This should help alleviate that impulse. It’s 9.5 inch acrylic dome that will serve as your dog’s porthole to the world. Like the Sofa-Scratcher on our best Valentine’s Day gifts for cats post, this allows your dog to do something they wouldn’t normally be allowed to do.

Price: $37.89

8. Kingbell Best Friends Dog Bone Keychain & Necklace

Kingbell

If your dog is your bestie, this charm will let everyone know it. Taking the form of a friendship necklace, you and your dog will each wear half around your respective necks. You’ll match when you’re on a walk together, and when your apart and people ask who has the other half, you can smile and tell them your dog does. There are variations on this theme, like this matching heart set from Luvalti.

Price: $5.99

9. Aspen Pet Oval with Bone Applique

Aspen Pet

I don’t know about yours, but my dogs are extremely hard on their beds. We have three in addition to the crate pad and some assorted blankets they like to lay on and they still manage to utterly destroy their beds in a few short months. If that’s the case in your house, take Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to pick up a new bed for your mutt. This is a simple and inexpensive option stuffed with polyester fill. It’s machine washable and has a neat decorative bone on the front. This measures 20 inches by 16 inches, so it’s best for smaller breeds.

Price: $11.80 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. Ethical Pet Leather Dog Toy

Ethical Pet

Now for a few dog toys to make Valentine’s fun for your dog. The first is this leather squirrel, which is among the toughest dog toys I’ve ever seen. These real leather toys are fused and double-stitched and put up with a huge amount of abuse. I was surprised when even my blue nose pit couldn’t get one of these apart. They’re pretty flat, so they fly pretty well when thrown like a frisbee. There’s also a squeaker inside, of course. In addition to this squirrel, you could try any of the following:

The options without little legs that can easily be isolated seem to last a little longer. Still, it’s a dog toy, so it’s meant to be destroyed. Just let them have at it.

Price: $4.36 (33 percent off MSRP)

11. Petty Love House Dog Squeaky Toys

Petty Love House

If you don’t need something to stand up to a tough chewer and just want your dog to have something fun to play with, consider this three pack of bird toys. They’re definitely goofy-looking with rope legs and necks that will make for good games of tug. There are squeakers inside the head, just like on a real bird. Good for at least a day’s worth of entertainment.

Price: $17.99

12. Kong CuteSeas

Kong

If adorable toys is the route you want to go, consider these sea-themed toys from Kong. You get your choice of an octopus, seahorse, whale, or a fish in small, medium, and large sizes. The corduroy exterior is lined with crinkle material on the inside and there is, naturally, a squeaker in the body. While not ideal for the power chewer, they are very good for the type of dog who likes to have a toy to carry around and cuddle with, like my shar pei mix.

Price: $4.90 to $6.79

13. Himalayan Dog Chew Three Pack

Himalayan Dog Chew

Somewhere between treat and toy, Himalayan dog chews are an excellent choice for your heavy chewer. Made from yak and cow milk, these dense chews put up with a high degree of abuse while also being flavorful. They’re about 53 percent protein, as well, so they’re better for your dog than the average cookie. These typically tend to be quite a lot more expensive, so this is a good deal if you want to treat your dog on Valentine’s Day.

Price: $10.85

14. Ruffwear Commuter Rucksack

Ruffwear

If you considered buying the Timbuk2 bag we put in our best Valentine’s Day gifts for your boyfriend post, you might also consider buying this for your dog. Even if you don’t go on long winter hikes, spring is just around the corner, so this is a good time to outfit your dog with a new trail pack. This one is also good for daily use, with four adjustment points and a comfortable harness. The bag is designed to be weight-forward, which means your dog stays balanced even when they’re full. Have your dog help carry home groceries or lug its own food on the trail.

Price: $99.95

15. Best Friends Pet Treats Valentine’s Day Dog Biscuits

Best Friends Pet Treats

Finally, you can opt to treat your dog to some delicious baked doggie cookies specifically created for V-Day. These are honey oat biscuits made with whole wheat flour, oats, canola oil, brewer’s yeast, and honey and covered in a yogurt and carob icing. Sure, you wouldn’t want to feed these regularly, but for a holiday treat, they’re pretty much perfect.

Price: $12.99

