Top 10 Best Dog Treat Pouches & Bags 2018

As we discussed in our best dog training treats post, these tasty morsels form the primary basis of positive reinforcement training. The idea, as you can probably guess, is to keep a stash of treats on hand to reward your dog either for following a command or for behaving properly. The real key is to make the treat — and by extension, the interaction with you — the main component of the training, regardless of where you are.

For example, if you only work with your dog in a specific room of your house, your dog may only retain that context in that environment. Once you go somewhere with new smells and sounds, your dog might be much less inclined to heed your commands. When training, you want to reinforce the lines of communication everywhere you go, and the easiest way to do that is to combine treats, pets, and firm but friendly tone of voice into each action.

It’s true that you can train your dog without treats (many more ideas about how to train your dog here), but they confer other benefits beyond just something tasty your pup enjoys. The smell can help distract your dog from fixating on distracting and gives them something specific to focus on. They can be tossed or held in such a way that encourages your dog to complete a certain action, too. As someone with three dogs, I certainly recommend at least giving treats a whirl.

In addition to the aforementioned commercially-available dog training treats, you could also try cheese, cut up hot dogs, or whatever your dog likes to eat. Mind you, whatever you choose, you’re going to need a lot of them. Positive reinforcement training requires a constant stream of command-and-reward. That begs the question, then: how should you transport them on your training missions?

You could tote around a plastic container, or even the bag the treats come in. Both require two hands to operate, which won’t work when trying to work with a rowdy young pup. In fact, my young husky mix requires two hands just to keep him from bolting toward whatever’s caught his fancy at that moment. Purpose-made dog treat pouches are the best option.

There are different designs, naturally, but most dog treat pouches have an easy-open main compartment, a convenient attachment mechanism, and are typically made of a hard-wearing, machine washable material. Some have multiple pockets or pick-up bag dispensers built-in.

Tame your wild beast by keeping treats handy with the top ten best dog treat pouches and bags.

1. Ruffwear Treat Trader

While most treat bags have a fairly conical shape, this may just be the only one curved to fit around your waist. The top of the unit is shaped by a metal support inside that contours well to the body when worn with either the included strap or clipped to your belt using the large, durable plastic clip on the back. Despite the relatively flat shape otherwise, the capacity is quite good and will hold a day’s worth of treats if you’re planning to train out on the trail. While it doesn’t have a dedicated pick-up bag dispenser (likely in deference to their separate pick-up bag dispenser which we’ll review on a later post), it does have a small accessory pocket into which a roll of bags fits. Finally there’s a small loop above the pocket for attaching a training clicker. The exterior is water-resistant, canvas-like material, while the inside is waterproof nylon that will prevent any seepage from oily treats. I have one of these and I like it a great deal. I’m not big on the contrasting red, so I just use it with the plastic belt clip.

Price: $29.95

Specs:

Closure style: Magnetic

Attachment style: Waist strap and belt clip

Size: 6 inches by 5.3 inches by 4.9 inches

Pros:

Curved top frame conforms to the hip

Additional accessory pocket could fit pick-up bags

Cons:

Only available in one color

Must be hand washed

2. Mountain Made Dog Treat Pouch

Using a more conventional shape, this treat bag certainly looks the part for trail-going dogs. Every owner will find something to love about it, since it has two zippered accessory pockets and a pick-up bag dispenser in addition to the large main section. It also has four D rings that can be used either for orienting the included strap for waist or shoulder use, or for attaching other dog-related items. This uses a drawstring-style enclosure, which is fairly common. They throw in a roll of pick-up bags to use with the dispenser. Mountain Made also makes a matching leash, if you want the set.

Price: $12.97

Specs:

Closure style: Drawstring

Attachment style: Waist or shoulder strap

Size: 7 inches by 5 inches by 2 inches

Pros:

Integrated pick-up bag dispenser

Two zippered accessory pockets

Cons:

Only available in one color

No clip-style attachment

3. Kurgo Go Stuff It Dog Treat Bag

This option is differentiated from the one above thanks to the use of reflective materials throughout the construction. It’s just a little touch that adds visibility when walking your dog at night. The wide opening on this is maintained even when the drawstring within is cinched closed, making it easy to operate with one hand. While you could buy a carabiner and snap it on the D ring of the Mountain Made, Kurgo includes one in this package, and it’s arguably the superior attachment mechanism, since it will work with leashes and bags, as well. There’s a zippered pocket on the back for accessories or pick-up bags, as well as a belt clip, if you prefer. Comes in your choice of Coastal Blue or Chili Red.

Price: $11.99 to $17.01

Specs:

Closure style: Drawstring

Attachment style: Carabiner or belt clip

Size: 5 inches by 3 inches by 7.5 inches

Pros:

Carabiner attachment clips to almost anything

Reflective material improves visibility

Cons:

No integrated pick-up bag dispenser (the pocket will work for this)

Odd price discrepancy between colors at the time of this writing

4. Canine Hardware Treat Tote

If you’re looking for something simple, this option removes all other features outside of the simple drawstring treat pouch. You still get a rugged, canvas-like exterior and the closure can be operated one-handed. Unlike some of the other options on this list, this model comes in two different sizes: small holds one cup of treats, while large holds two cups. It attaches to belt, pocket, or bag with a simple clip and comes in black, red, or blue.

Price: $10.18

Specs:

Closure style: Drawstring

Attachment style: Belt clip

Size: 6 inches by 8 inches by 1 inch

Pros:

Simple and inexpensive

Available in two sizes

Cons:

No additional pockets

No pick-up bag dispenser

5. PetSafe Treat Pouch Sport

This option from PetSafe takes a different approach for all the classic elements of a treat pouch. First, the closure mechanism is a hinged frame that can be popped open or closed with one hand. Inside, the main pocket is divided into two sections so you can pack two different treats in case you’re training two dogs or want to prime actions with different rewards. There’s a large exterior accessory pocket, as well as a carabiner and an additional loop for attaching things like clickers, keys, whistles and more. The water resistant fabric is machine washable and comes in black and silver, red and silver, or blue and silver colorways. It’s quite large, so it will easily accommodate virtually all hands and a significant amount of treats, but the large size may be too bulky for some.

Price: $7.62

Specs:

Closure style: Hinge

Attachment style: Strap or belt clip

Size: 7.5 inches by 6.5 inches by 1 inch

Pros:

Multiple pockets and attachment points

Divided main pocket for multiple treat types

Cons:

May be overly large for some

Some quality control issues with the hinge closure

6. Outward Hound Hands-Free Storage & Treat Tote

Taking after the Canine Hardware model, this option from Outward Hound keeps it simple while offering a unique use case. This is a simple, one-pocket pouch that attaches with a belt clip. It’s fairly large, so you’ll be able to carry a large amount of treats. That large size, along with the circular opening, means that this can also be used to carry a tennis ball. Every dog owner knows that the ball gets pretty gnarly after a round of fetch at the park, so having some place to put that slobbery mess is handy. This is definitely a budget option, so the attachment clip isn’t the most robust. Still, with care this budget solution should more than be up to the job. If you want to upgrade somewhat, you could also consider this other option from Outward Hound, which larger like the PetSafe model and includes other pockets.

Price: $5.99

Specs:

Closure style: Drawstring

Attachment style: Belt clip

Size: 5.5 inches by 4.5 inches by 4 inches

Pros:

Simple and inexpensive

Large enough to hold a tennis ball

Cons:

No additional pockets

Only one attachment option

7. Doggone Good Rapid Rewards Pouch

In addition to the Ruffwear pouch above, my wife and I use one of these for training our three mutts. This is quite a robust pouch in terms of durability, and the magnetic closure shuts with a reassuring snap. The flip side is that there isn’t a mechanism by which to keep the bag open, but we never found this to be much of a hindrance. The main pocket also conceals a so-called “jackpot pocket”, which is closed with Velcro separately from the main section. Use this for high value treats that can draw your dog’s attention better than normal morsels. You also get a pick-up bag dispenser on one side, a zippered back compartment, and another accessory pouch. Attach it using the included waist belt or belt clip. We’ve been pretty cruel to ours for the last couple of years and it shows no signs of giving up. To top it off, you can choose among the following colors: purple, blue, black, green, red, orange, teal, or pink.

Price: $19.95

Specs:

Closure style: Magnetic

Attachment style: Strap or belt clip

Size: 8.9 inches by 7.3 inches by 2 inches

Pros:

Multiple pockets and functions, including pick-up bag dispenser

Convenient magnetic closure

Cons:

Interior jackpot pouch is somewhat difficult to access quickly

No metal hinge to hold it open

8. EzyDog SnakPak Wearable Dog Treat Bag

For another magnetic-closure option, consider this model from EzyDog. It’s similar to other options on this list, offering a belt clip or strap attachment and a zippered accessory pocket. The differentiator here is that you can pull up the interior lining and easily wipe it clean after use. There are also two belt clips to securely fasten it and keep it from tipping. It’s on the small side, with a capacity of 22 ounces of treats, but is unlikely to fit a smartphone, if that’s an important feature. The trim and pattern on the side are both highly reflective for good low-light visibility. Comes in your choice of red, black, blue, or orange. For runners, EzyDog also makes a slim option called SnakPak Go.

Price: $25.20

Specs:

Closure style: Magnetic

Attachment style: Strap or belt clip

Size: 6.5 inches by 3.2 inches by 5.5 inches

Pros:

Pull-up interior liner can be wiped clean easily

Dual belt clips for better stability

Cons:

No pick-up back dispenser

On the small side, especially for the price

9. barkOutfitters Dog Treat Pouch

For a slightly nicer take on the Outward Hound pouch above, try this option. This is another large, simple treat carrier that has ample enough space for tennis balls or other toys. The real hallmark of this one is the excellent build quality; it’s well-stitched using tough materials, so it should last you a considerable amount of time. There is, of course, a trade off in functionality at this relatively low price, as the main pocket is augmented only by a simple mesh accessory pouch. Still, it’s quite a handsome item (available in blue, red, or orange) that is more than capable of doing the job.

Price: $11.06

Specs:

Closure style: Drawstring

Attachment style: Belt clip or loop

Size: 6.5 inches by 6 inches by 1 inch

Pros:

Large enough to fit a tennis ball and a small Kong toy at the same time

Accessory pocket

Cons:

No additional closeable storage

Stiff top loop somewhat limits what it can be used for

10. Paw Lifestyles Dog Treat Training Pouch

If you’re looking for the Swiss army knife of dog treat pouches, this might just be it. What is sacrifices in aesthetics it more than makes up for in function. First, of course is the large treat pocket, which uses the common drawstring closure. There are two zippered pouches; one along the front horizontally oriented and one on the back that is vertically oriented. There’s also a mesh pouch at the very front for quick-access storage. On the sides are two D rings for use with the included strap that can be used over the shoulder or around the waist, but also for holding clickers or keys. On the back, you get a sturdy metal belt clips and two belt loops, as well as a pick-up back dispenser. It’s not much to look at and doesn’t come in other colors, but should be all you need for a trip to the dog park. A similar option is also available from Mighty Paw, and is a few dollars cheaper with the subtraction of a couple of features.

Price: $15.95

Specs:

Closure style: Drawstring

Attachment style: Shoulder strap, waist strap, or belt clip

Size: 7 inches by 2.5 inches by 5 inches

Pros:

Very versatile with multiple pockets, pick-up bag dispenser, and D rings

Can be worn three ways for different activities

Cons:

Does not ship with pick-up bags

May be overly large for some

We’ll give an honorable mention to the Dexas Popware for Pets Pooch Pouch. It has a novel design and the silicone construction means it’s easy to clean. It’s a bit on the bulky side, though, and reviews indicate that the clip doesn’t manage the bulk of the unit super-well. Still could be worth considering.

As for what to put in your pouch once it arrives, I strongly recommend the Nulo Freestyle Trainers. My dogs absolutely love them. The salmon ones smell the strongest, so they will likely make for the best option to pull attention back to the task at hand.

