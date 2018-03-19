Top 10 Best Stimulating Dog Treat Dispenser Toys 2018

Despite their centuries of domestication, dogs essentially remain the opportunistic hunters from which they descended. Canine creatures are programmed to expend large amounts of energy, essentially in search of food, or if not for that, activities that train for survival, like play-fighting. While our pet dogs certainly don’t need to worry about a lack of food, breeding over the years has retained some of those instincts and in some cases given them more energy of a sort.

What I mean by that is that the common canine ancestor could not possibly be as hyper as your average lab or dalmatian or husky. It’s a little weird, right? We adopt these animals and then make them live indoors and stay off the furniture and keep the rough housing to a minimum, lest they destroy our homes. Of course there’s the daily walk, but I know, for example, that my young husky needs more than that to keep him occupied.

In addition to taking them along on hiking trips and other stimulating adventures, toys play as central a role in dog ownership as they do in having a child. There are the staples like the Kong toy we put on our indestructible dogs toys post and the Chuck It on our interactive dog toys post, and even the simple utility of a stick you find at the park. All of these are necessary.

But here’s kind of an odd thing: Sometimes dogs can’t be enticed by an otherwise excellent toy. If it’s durable enough that you don’t have to buy a new one every week, they tend to be less interested in it. If it can be destroyed in seconds, they’ll probably love it, but then you’ll have to have a bunch on hand and constantly be picking up the remnants all the time. My dogs are like this. They want to sink their teeth into something that lasts a little while, but there’s a point of diminishing returns on what will hold their interest. Enter the treat dispensing toy.

Treat dispensers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are just the pouches you use for training and some are built into pet cameras. Choosing toys that dispense dog treats strike a balance with all these needs. They’re good for training, they entice your dog to play with fairly durable toys over extended periods, and they give your dog a puzzle to work out to exercise their brains.

Here we’ve collected a variety of toys that dispense dog treats. You could consider these interactive toys or even slow feed dog bowls, but they aren’t terribly complicated puzzles. These focus on relatively simple games that are easy to deploy, but usually don’t have quite enough capacity for a full meal.

For dog owners looking for durable yet stimulating toys, here are the best dog treat dispenser toys to enhance play time.

1. Bark Busters Gamechanger

We originally included this option on our slow feed dog bowl post because it will certainly perform that function. As a meal feeder, it is extremely slow. For one thing, it only holds about half a cup of food, so it’s best used in this capacity as a treat dispensing toy. Even at that, this is extremely stingy and will keep your dog occupied for quite awhile. Both my husky and blue nose pit thrash this toy to coax the treats out, and even after 40 minutes, it always seems like there’s a few treats kicking around in there. If there’s a drawback at all, the fact that it’s designed to wear in means that it can be pried open at first and only gradually stiffens over time with use. That also means it isn’t dishwasher safe as the material can warp and become too stiff to go back together easily. That said, I have dishwashed ours once or twice on the top rack and have no issues to report thus far, so your experience could be different. I heartily recommend it as both a durable toy and an absorbing activity.

Price: $29.39

Specs:

Capacity: About ½ cup

Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels

Dishwasher safe?: No

Target dog size: 15 pounds and up

2. PetSafe Busy Buddy Twist ‘n Treat Dog Toy

Especially if you don’t have aggressive chewers like my boys, this is an interesting alternative to the one above. Where the Bark Buster can be somewhat difficult to fit together, this works on a center screw that is easier to take apart for filling and cleaning. You could even pour treats or kibble into the opening rather than taking it apart at all. Beyond that, it’s a fairly simple premise and just requires your dog to nose or paw it around to liberate the treats. It works best with standard food sizes, but can accept just about anything. It’s not particularly durable as far as dog toys go, so again, you’ll opt for this if your pup is on the gentler side. Speaking of, there’s also an option specifically aimed at puppies with softer rubber to help with teething.

Price: $3.95 to $12.95 (19 percent off MSRP)

Specs:

Capacity: Up to one cup

Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels

Dishwasher safe?: Yes, top rack only

Target dog size: Options available for all sizes

3. StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy

StarMark makes several treat dispensing toys as part of their lineup of products meant to reduce destructive behaviors in dogs, so we’ve dedicated these next two slots to them. Another option for the relatively gentle dogs out there, the Bob-A-Lot is equally good as a slow feeder or as a treat dispenser. Available in two sizes, you can choose between a one or three cup capacity. The opening is adjustable so you can control the difficulty of play. If you have a very bored dog, make it as tricky as possible for play time and then reduce the challenge again for meal times. The base is anti-slip, encouraging your dog to tip it and knock it around to receive treats. It’s not dishwasher safe, but the construction makes it relatively easy to clean, so don’t let that stop you.

Price: $16.03 to $25

Specs:

Capacity: One to three cups

Recommended treat type: StarMark Pro-Training Treats

Dishwasher safe?: No, see cleaning guide here

Target dog size: Over 15 pounds

4. StarMark Everlasting Treat Wheeler Dog Toy

This particular StarMark option follows on from the TireBiter toys we put on our indestructible dog toys post. Augmenting the super-durable polymer tire are the custom Everlasting treats that are themselves fairly rugged. From experience, I can tell you that they won’t hold up to a 70 pound husky bite when liberated from the tire, but they still provide a decent amount of entertainment either way. It can be a little tricky to fit the treats into the center, but you’ll eventually get the hang of it. If your dog isn’t particularly crafty, they may not be able to get the treat out, which will make for an extended play session. You can also fit standard treats or kibble into the outer grooves to extend the fun. In addition to the tire, they also make the Bento Ball, which is closed on one side and presents a different challenge.

Price: $8.49 to $11.55

Specs:

Capacity: One custom treat

Recommended treat type: StarMark Everlasting treats in chicken, vanilla mint, liver, hickory smoke, or bacon

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Target dog size: Options available for all sizes

5. Kong Wobbler Treat Dispensing Dog Toy

Every dog owner is familiar with the Kong Classic, which is a treat dispenser in its own right, though it’s more aimed at keeping treats on the inside, like peanut butter, Stuff’N’ Snacks, and Easy Treat. For this post, we’ve decided to feature the Wobbler, which is quite a lot like the Bob-A-Lot above and more in the spirit of encouraging play. There are two sizes covering all dogs, with the smaller size holding half a cup and the larger size holding up to a cup of your preferred treat. The video below shows someone using cubed cheese and salami, but kibble or traditional treats will work just fine. The top twists off for easy refilling, and the whole thing is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. A simple design perfectly suited to the task.

Price: $8.52 to $9.69 (X percent off MSRP)

Specs:

Capacity: ½ to one cup

Recommended treat type: Cubed human food, kibble or soft morsels

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Target dog size: Options available for all sizes

6. Ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock Durable Dog Toy

Another favorite of my dogs is this option from Ruffwear. This is a natural rubber treat ball shaped to look like a rock, with the unusual and uneven angles providing interesting bounce and roll patterns. It’s quite a robust toy and should endure years of abuse almost as well as a Kong Classic or something in that arena. Filling it is relatively easy using either the slot or the opening from which the treats are meant to dispense. It’s great fun for fetch sessions as well as the treat dispensing function. It’s a little harder to clean than some toys, but the durability and large capacity make it worthwhile. My blue nose pit is especially fond of it and regularly chews on it even when there are no treats inside. Ruffwear also makes the Turnup, which has more of a tilting and rolling action, as well as the Gnawt-a-Cone, which is their take on a Kong Classic.

Price: $19.95

Specs:

Capacity: About two cups

Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels

Dishwasher safe?: Technically yes, but you’ll want to use a bottle brush for the inside

Target dog size: Appropriate for most dogs, but large enough that only medium to large dogs will be able to pick it up

7. Milk-Bone Active Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy

Seemingly designed to compete with the likes of the JW Pet Company Mini Hol-ee Roller, Milk-Bone have come up with a treat dispensing toy to go along with their famous treats. Like some of the others on this list, this ball is meant to bounce in unexpected ways and drop treats along the way. You could certainly try other treats, as well, and you might especially look for somewhat larger ones that require some work to coax out. The Milk-Bones seem to fall out pretty readily, but given the low price and the fact that it otherwise works perfectly well as a durable dog ball, we think it’s worth considering. You could also opt for the bone-shaped Treat Tumbler, or mix and match both depending on the day.

Price: $6.98 to $9.98

Specs:

Capacity: Four small or medium Milk-Bones

Recommended treat type: Milk-Bones

Dishwasher safe?: No

Target dog size: Up to 49 pounds

8. West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Chew Toy

West Paw makes their toughest dog toys out of Zogoflex, a proprietary non-toxic material that is super durable and floats in water. This makes them excellent dog toys, particularly in this case when they’re paired with a treat cavity into which you can stuff a variety of larger sized treats. While the other options on this list tend to focus on the use of training treats or kibble, this bouncy, ultra-tough toy is for the treats that themselves take a little longer to chew. Alternatively, you could put liquid in the cavity and freeze it for an interesting take on the treat dispensing approach. These are made in the U.S.A. and are dishwasher safe. If the one you buy doesn’t last a good long time, something on the order of months, the company will replace it once or give you your money back.

Price: $14.95 to $18.95

Specs:

Capacity: Several large size treats

Recommended treat type: Larger treats like jerky, soft treats, and cookies

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Target dog size: Options available for all sizes

9. JW Pet Evertuff Treat Pod

Another option for the gentler chewers out there, this unique model takes a different approach by offering three distinct pods in which you can put treats. They could be all the same or different treats, depending on how much your dog needs to be enticed. Simply squeeze each of the pods to fill with treats, and your dog can work them out the same way. Those pods are somewhat durable, but definitely not up to the task of a power chewer, so know your dog’s strength before going with this option. Still, the nifty construction is interesting and the price could be worth it even for a few sessions or for puppies. Comes in this featured large size and a small size.

Price: $6.89 to $10.25

Specs:

Capacity: Up to about half a cup

Recommended treat type: Kibble, soft morsels, or peanut butter

Dishwasher safe?:

Target dog size:

10. Up Dog Toys The Odin Dog Treat Puzzle Toy

This final option combines features seen on the rest of this list. At its core, this is a ball-style treat dispensing toy with convoluted sides for random bouncing. Typical kibble-sized treats go inside and fall out as your dog pushes it across the floor. Unlike other toys of this nature, though, this is a modular system, so you can buy multiples and connect them together to change the experience and hold more treats. This is a product in development, so there are a few flaws that we expect to see addressed in future revisions. First, the holes are on the large size, so treats fall out pretty readily, though this is somewhat common to a lot of the options on this list. Second, the rubber isn’t especially durable, so for now, we’ll say this is good for light chewers who just need some stimulation. The dog for which the toy was named is a corgi, so that’s the kind of power for which this is a match. Still, and intriguing idea that’s trying something new.

Price: $18.71 to $23

Specs:

Capacity: One cup

Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels

Dishwasher safe?: Yes

Target dog size: All dogs

