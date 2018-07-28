9 Best Dog Houses & Dog Kennels: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

For some, the thought of a dog house conjures up images of Looney Tunes bulldogs, like Hector from the Sylvester and Tweety cartoons, tied to a structure that looks vaguely like a Craftsman-style home. Or perhaps you picture the ramshackle wooden box in which The Beast, the English Mastiff named Hercules, resided in The Sandlot.
Dog owners — particularly owners of medium-to-large sized dogs — will know that it’s a struggle to get them to stay in all day, regardless of what’s going on outside. Sure, some dogs aren’t much for going out when it’s raining and for the most part, a dog just wants to be with its human as much as possible. But there are dogs out there like my husky mix who might literally burst into flames if not allowed to go outside every hour on the hour. Not to do anything in particular, mind you. He just wants to be outside.
If you have a dog like this, you might consider buying them a dog house or a dog kennel to help them safely indulge their urge to be outside. A dog house will provide optional shelter from heat and cold as well as intense sun. A kennel could be useful to confine them to a certain part of the yard, thereby preventing escape and needless torture of your lawn.
When choosing a dog house, first determine the size you need to match your dog. Dogs actually prefer a cozy enclosure, so buy one just large enough for your dog to turn around and lay down fully. No bigger than that is necessary. The doorway should be roughly three-quarters of your dog’s height at the shoulder and only a little wider than they are.
Other decisions to make include what material you want it to be made from, with considerations for your climate and overall weight of the structure. You will certainly want something ventilated if your dog will be using it during extreme temperatures, otherwise just the shade of the structure will do. Finally, if your dog will need to use it in the cold, you might consider going for something heated or insulated.
To give your yard-dwelling dog a little shelter, consider our list of the best dog houses and dog kennels:
What are the best dog houses and dog kennels?
1. Ferplast KENNY 01 Dog House – $14.60
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
If you just want to give the whole dog house thing a try before committing to something, opt for this ultra-cheap plastic option. It still has a vent at the back for proper airflow, as well as drains in the event rain gets in. This is cheap, sun-blocking shelter for a dog that likes to spend all day outdoors in temperatures that aren’t too crazy.
The low price is only available on the small size, which has an interior measurement of 18.5 inches by 27.5 inches. There are larger ones — KENNY 03 and KENNY 05 — but the price jumps to over $80 for reasons that are unclear.
Buy the Ferplast KENNY 01 Dog House here.
2. Suncast DH350 Dog House – $73.84
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
While these might not be the world’s most attractive units, they sell well and are a reasonably good value. Styled to look like a miniature dog mansion, these resin dog houses will keep your dog dry and give them a place to escape the sun. They’re properly ventilated and easily snap together.
The DH350 is the larger model for dogs up to 100 pounds, with interior dimensions of approximately 29 inches wide by 36 inches deep by 30 inches high. They also make the DH250 for dogs up to 70 pounds.
Buy the Suncast DH350 Dog House here.
3. Petmate Dogloo – $181.14 to $333.49
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
If you have a husky like I do or some other cold-weather-loving breed, you know that they beg to go out even at temperatures that might be too cold. I knew an Alaskan malamute who steadfastly refused to come inside during New England winter months, but would occasionally make an exception for a dog house.
The Dogloo is a classic design and one of the most popular of the insulated dog house options. The structural foam that makes up the walls provides excellent insulation from heat and cold, which can be further enhanced with the addition of the optional door flap and pad. The floor is raised up off the ground to provide further protection, and the entire structure is coated in Microban to keep bacteria at bay.
The large fits dogs 25 to 50 pounds, while the extra large works for dogs up to 125 pounds. The medium option found here works for dogs from 15 to 25 pounds. The also have one in a gray color, if you prefer.
Alternatively, the version from K&H features a heating pad.
Buy the Petmate Dogloo here.
4. ASL Solutions Deluxe Insulated Dog Palace – $308.96
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
Speaking of heated options, this dog house is constructed with four-inch thick panels filled with foam, augmented by a 40-watt floor heater. According to the manufacturer’s website, when it’s 40 degrees out, it will be 70 inside the house, an when it’s zero, the house will maintain around 30 degrees.
The door closes behind your dog and is also insulated. This is a significant advantage over most other dog houses, but will require a bit of training to get your dog to understand how to use it. The heater cord routes out the back, and the sloped floor leads to a drain at the back for ease of cleaning.
Buy the ASL Solutions Deluxe Insulated Dog Palace here.
5. Petsfit Dog House – $115.99 to $179.99
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
If you’re looking for something a little bit cuter, you might want to opt for this nice cottage-style dog house with an offset door. This option from Petsfit is the most popular of a whole range of this style of dog house, which features simple wood construction and is raised off the ground by a generous amount. The entire roof acts as a hinged lid to make cleaning easy.
This comes in four sizes, but even the largest is only advertised for 75 pound dogs. The interior dimensions of each are as follows:
All sizes come in red or gray. Alternatively, an option from Trixie Pet comes in stained pine and is slightly larger across the range. Still, if your dog will fit, we think the simplicity of the Petsfit makes a good choice.
Buy the Petsfit Dog House here.
6. Pet Squeak Arf Frame Dog House – $59.99 to $99.99
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
Obviously, style is subjective, but I find that this A-frame dog house looks a quite a bit more upscale than the other options on this list. It’s made of white cedar, which resists both pests and water, offset by a dark trim. It looks both classic and modern at once.
These run a bit small, and at the time of this writing, the largest size was out of stock. The interior measurements for the available sizes are:
Another lovely option to consider is Pet Squeak’s Doggy Den, which has a latching door.
Buy the Pet Squeak Arf Frame Dog House here.
7. Lucky Dog Uptown Welded Wire Kennel – $139.75 to $239.88
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
If you need a basic kennel that’s easy to assemble, consider this option, which is made of a combination of powder coated wire and metal tubes and features a modular construction. The panels are held together by brackets fastened with bolts and wing nuts so you can assemble the panels in the way that works best for your space. The simple gate lock makes it easy to use, but can be secured with any normal padlock.
Sizes available are:
Buy the Lucky Dog Uptown Welded Wire Kennel here.
8. Neocraft Companion Pet Kennel – $119.99 to $133.72
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
If you only need a small space to corral your dogs, you could save a little money by going with this route. This is meant to be a portable kennel, available in four or five-and-a-half foot sizes. The panels are permanently fastened together on hinges so that it folds flat and sets up quickly without the need for tools. A canopy is supported by rods and will keep the sun off your dog while they’re inside.
Buy the Neocraft Companion Pet Kennel here.
9. Lucky Dog European Style Modular Kennel – $857.33 to $1,094.85
Pros:
Cons:
|
|
When you picture an outdoor dog kennel or run, this is probably what you envision. This is a six-foot tall structure available in 5 by 6 or 10 by 10 configurations, made with stout bars for holding strong dogs. These require no tools to assemble, using the same brackets as the Lucky Dog option above.
What’s more, you can link together multiple sets using those brackets to expand the play area even further. For setting up a dedicated space for your dog to play outside, this is definitely worth your consideration. Lucky Dog makes other configurations, such as one with a predator cover and a wire version with a waterproof cover.
Buy the Lucky Dog European Style Modular Kennel here.
