9 Best Dog Houses & Dog Kennels: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

For some, the thought of a dog house conjures up images of Looney Tunes bulldogs, like Hector from the Sylvester and Tweety cartoons, tied to a structure that looks vaguely like a Craftsman-style home. Or perhaps you picture the ramshackle wooden box in which The Beast, the English Mastiff named Hercules, resided in The Sandlot.

Dog owners — particularly owners of medium-to-large sized dogs — will know that it’s a struggle to get them to stay in all day, regardless of what’s going on outside. Sure, some dogs aren’t much for going out when it’s raining and for the most part, a dog just wants to be with its human as much as possible. But there are dogs out there like my husky mix who might literally burst into flames if not allowed to go outside every hour on the hour. Not to do anything in particular, mind you. He just wants to be outside.

If you have a dog like this, you might consider buying them a dog house or a dog kennel to help them safely indulge their urge to be outside. A dog house will provide optional shelter from heat and cold as well as intense sun. A kennel could be useful to confine them to a certain part of the yard, thereby preventing escape and needless torture of your lawn.

When choosing a dog house, first determine the size you need to match your dog. Dogs actually prefer a cozy enclosure, so buy one just large enough for your dog to turn around and lay down fully. No bigger than that is necessary. The doorway should be roughly three-quarters of your dog’s height at the shoulder and only a little wider than they are.

Other decisions to make include what material you want it to be made from, with considerations for your climate and overall weight of the structure. You will certainly want something ventilated if your dog will be using it during extreme temperatures, otherwise just the shade of the structure will do. Finally, if your dog will need to use it in the cold, you might consider going for something heated or insulated.

To give your yard-dwelling dog a little shelter, consider our list of the best dog houses and dog kennels:

What are the best dog houses and dog kennels?