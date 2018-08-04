5 Best Fish Tank Stands: Your Buying Guide (2018)

While it’s true that fish don’t have quite the cache among the mainstream pet-owning public that cats and dogs do, this overlooks their advantages unmatched by their four-legged counterparts. For one thing, fish ownership is a hobby. It provides a curated activity and allows you to express your imagination in designing their habitat.

For another, fish tanks make excellent decorative pieces. Once you’ve decked out the tank of your choosing with the rocks, plants, lighting and the fish (of course), you’ll have a lovely centerpiece to any room. It’s a dynamic display that puts on a relaxing show for you and your guests.

That living work of art needs a place to live, a support structure to properly show off your fish. Enter the fish tank stand. Whether strictly utilitarian or a well-designed piece itself, the aquarium stand performs a vital function — while also contending with a lot of weight.

In case you didn’t know, once you start adding water to a fish tank, it gets heavy in a hurry. To get an idea of just how heavy, a 20 gallon tank weights 225 pounds when filled, from a starting weight of about 25 pounds on average. A little over ten times is a good general rule, but for a more specific idea, check out the charts on this site or use this calculator to determine yours specifically.

To that end, certainly your floor must be up to the challenge, but you should also choose a stand that supports the appropriate number of gallons. You can always go larger, if you like, but that might look a little off-balance. Here we’ve chosen five of our favorite fish tank stands at five relatively common sizes to get you started in your search.

What are the best fish tank stands?

1. Best 10 Gallon Fish Tank Stand: Aqueon Forge Aquarium Stand – $84.99

Pros: Cons: Design elements enhance interest

Powder-coated steel construction

Easy setup

Lower shelf for storage or another fish tank Wood accents might not go with your home

Somewhat pricey

Some units ship with a little rust on them

Scratches in finish not uncommon

Having owned fish a few times in the past, I can tell you that having a large tank is a commitment. If this is your first tank, make it easy on yourself and go for a ten gallon, which you can then put on this handsome stand. The little decorative touches help it to stand out from your average all-black fish tank stand, while the angled legs also give it a little more interest.

This will fit a 20 inch by 10 inch “leader” style ten gallon tank, like that available from Aqueon and Marina.

It is a little on the expensive side, so if you want something cheaper, try the Imagitarium Brooklyn Metal 10 Gallon Tank Stand instead.

2. Best 20 Gallon Fish Tank Stand: Imagitarium Preferred Winston Tank Stand – $87.99

Pros: Cons: Cabinet-style looks a bit more like furniture

Hidden storage for all your fish accessories

Adjustable shelves

Quick assembly Since it goes up to 29 gallons, might be a touch too big for a perfect fit on a 20 gallon tank

Assembly instructions occasionally non-existent and somewhat unclear when present

Strong enough, but made of particle board and prone to swelling if too much water gets on it

Some units bow in the middle

Of course, the open-style stands won’t keep you from having to stare at the uglier gear that comes along with fish ownership. Your fish food, vacuum and other supplies will need somewhere to live. That’s where these cabinet-style fish tank stands come in handy. This one in particular looks like an attractive, understated cabinet that can hold tanks up to 29 gallons. The fit is a bit tight on the upper end of that scale, so this makes a good choice for those of you with 20 gallon aquariums.

That said, if you want something closer to tailor-made, go for the Imagitarium Newport 20 Gallon Tank Stand, which is far cheaper, but doesn’t give you anywhere to hide the junk away.

3. Best 40 Gallon Aquarium Stand: Imagitarium Brooklyn Metal Tank Stand – $49.79

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Sturdy metal construction

Adjustable feet for leveling No shelves for storage

Some units struggle to is level

Finish scratches not uncommon

Sometimes those minimalist black metal stands are the way to go. If you can live without integrated storage, this makes an excellent, sturdy stand that looks reasonably modern and goes with just about everything. This leaves about half an inch of extra room for a 36 by 18 inch “breeder” style tank.

Alternatively, if you have a just-over-40-gallon bowfront tank, have a look at the Aquatic Fundamentals 46 Gallon Aquarium Stand, which offers generous storage to go with its much higher price tag.

4. Best 55 Gallon Fish Tank Stand: Ameriwood Home Wildwood Aquarium Stand – $316.07

Pros: Cons: Rustic styling

Plenty of hidden storage

Easy assembly

Coordinates with other furniture from the line Might require two people to put together

Some units ship with scratches

Particle board can swell if it gets too wet

Pricey

Speaking of generous storage, this shabby chic style aquarium stand offers plenty of it with four doors to hold all your fish accessories. This is a departure from the usual fish tank design and may fit better into a designed space. In fact, you can get other furniture from the line that coordinates with it to help tie your room together. If this gray color doesn’t work for you, it also comes in a faded white shade.

For a more standard look (and to save a bunch of money), you could also consider the Aquarium Fundamentals 55 Gallon Upright Stand, which comes in three shades, or the old standby Imagitarium Brooklyn Metal Tank Stand, which is less than $100.

5. Best 75 Gallon Aquarium Stand: Aquatic Fundamentals Gallon Upright Aquarium Stand – $297.79

Pros: Cons: Moisture-resistant powder coat finish

Metal locking cam assembly

Easy to build If the finish wears through, fiberboard still prone to swelling

No shelves in the cabinet

Top and bottom shelves are made of two pieces

Perhaps unsurprisingly, when you get to aquariums this large, the choices begin to dwindle. There are options out there, but they’re very poorly reviewed in part because once you get up to this size of fish tank, you’re dealing with about 850 pound or more of weight. Realistically, this is probably the largest fish tank for which you should be bargain hunting for a stand, and beyond this point you should find something either custom built or available locally in case you have any trouble with it.

That said, this is quite a sturdy thing and will ably hold your large tank. Though it’s made of fiberboard, it’s very dense and they’ve powder coated it to prevent random splashes from weakening the boards. It’s held together with metal locking cams, just like similar Ikea furniture which is capable of putting up with a surprising amount of weight. Otherwise, it’s a nicely understated stand that will fit in with most decor.

