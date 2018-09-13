11 Best Peanut Butter Dog Treats (2018)

Barring rare exception, dogs love peanut butter. It can be used to bribe dogs to stay still during a bath. It’s the consummate Kong-filler. Even giving them a little bit of it on a spoon can hush a rowdy dog for a few seconds.

Here’s the thing, though: peanut butter is kind of messy. Even though it’s aromatic and would make a great high-value treat for training, it’s pretty difficult to deploy this way. Additionally, peanut butter can be fairly high in sugar, and in some cases can contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

The easiest way to indulge your dog in their peanut butter dreams is to find treats that are peanut butter flavored. These take many of the expected dog treat forms, tend to be lower in sugar, and are easy to deploy in a variety of situations.

If your dog is a peanut butter fanatic, help them indulge their passion with these peanut butter dog treats.

1. Nutro Crunchy Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Our first option is a training treat from Nutro. These small, five calorie treats that are equally good for training large dogs or as a daily treat for smaller pups. This is primarily a chicken and rice based treat flavored with both peanut flour and peanut butter. They contain no wheat, soy, or corn.

Price: $7.19 for 16 ounces (20 percent off MSRP)

First Four Ingredients: (peanut butter is fifth)

Whole brown rice

Chicken meal

Oatmeal

Peanut flour

2. Zuke’s Mini Naturals Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Peanut butter is the first ingredient in these soft morsel, training-style treats. These are a bit smaller than the Nutro option above, coming in at three calories per treat. As with most natural dog treats, these contain no wheat, corn, or soy. If you don’t plan to use these for training, you can also get a Hip Action variant, which includes glucosamine and chondroitin.

Price: $5.34 for six ounces (24 percent off MSRP)

First Four Ingredients:

Peanut butter

Ground barley

Ground rice

Ground oats

3. Kong Peanut Butter Easy Treat

Everyone — dog owner or not — knows the Kong dog toy. It’s one of the first things you should buy when you get a dog, because it helps keep them occupied while also assisting with crate training. However, when using traditional peanut butter, they’re a bit of a mess to fill. Enter Kong’s custom-made treat solution. Just like a can of Cheez Whiz, this can delivers peanut butter flavored goodness neatly into a Kong. To be clear, this is only artificially flavored with peanut butter, but if you’re a Kong devotee, it’s worth considering.

Price: $6.99 for eight ounces (13 percent off MSRP)

First Four Ingredients:

Milk

Water

Soybean oil

Whey

4. Old Mother Hubbard P-Nuttier Crunchy Classic Natural Dog Treats

These are about as classic as dog treats get. These are bone-shaped dog cookies flavored with chunky peanut butter, consisting also of eggs, apples, and carrots for a reasonably balanced bite. Certainly not a good choice for dogs with grain sensitivities, but still a good value and an easy treat to give to the dog that loves them.

Price: $11.24 for three pounds

First Four Ingredients: (peanut butter is fifth)

Whole wheat flour

Oatmeal

Wheat bran

Chicken fat

5. Shameless Pets All Natural Pumpkin Par-Tay Dog Treats

Equally fitting here or on our pumpkin dog treats post, this option from Shameless Pets combines two flavors that dogs tend to love. These are corn, soy, and they say grain free, but does use a grain-like product in buckwheat flour. These treats are made with so-called “upcycled” food — food that is usually discarded from sale in stores for not looking appealing. It’s still perfectly good to eat, and this company has decided to help reduce waste by turning that food into tasty dog treats.

Price: $3.99 for five ounces

First Four Ingredients: (peanut butter is eighth)

Buckwheat flour

Dried pumpkin fiber

Dried cranberry fiber

Safflower oil

6. Pawstruck Peanut Butter Filled Cow Hooves

My dogs go nuts for cow hooves. I find that they last longer than equivalent rawhide toys and they seem to return to these more readily than plastic chew toys. With these, you can indulge your dog’s love of peanut butter and their need to gnaw on something at the same time. Unfortunately, you’ll also be indulging your dog’s sweet tooth with these, as the filling prominently features corn syrup and sugar. However, given that these chew a lot longer than the other treats on this list, as an occasional treat that will keep them occupied, these are still worth considering.

Price: $19.99 for five hooves (29 percent off MSRP)

First Four Ingredients: (peanut butter is eighth)

Corn syrup

Beef broth

Chicken meal

Sugar

7. Cloud Star Wag More Bark Less Peanut Butter & Apple Dog Treats

Like the Shameless Pet option above, this is a limited-ingredient treat, made with only eight ingredients. Peanut butter is the fifth of these, but nowhere is there grains, gluten, soy, corn or even frequent grain free alternative filler potatoes. These are relatively large cookies, so you’ll want to go with these for a daily treat rather than use them for training.

Price: $5.61 for 14 ounces

First Four Ingredients: (peanut butter is fifth)

Pea flour

Ground flaxseed

Tapioca starch

Chickpea flour

8. Diamond Naturals Real Meat Recipe Peanut Butter Dog Treat

We included Diamond Naturals on our best grain free dog food post because they make a decent, meat-forward recipe that isn’t super expensive. They also offer this bone biscuit treat to rival the Old Mother Hubbard offering above. It’s available in this massive 19 pound box to satisfy a pack of large pups like I have. These combine peanut butter with chicken meal as a basis, but leave out the corn and soy, as you’d expect.

Price: $42.99 for 19 pounds

First Four Ingredients:

Pearled barley

Brown rice

Peanut butter

Chicken meal

9. Merrick Castor & Pollux Peanut Butter Flavor Dog Cookies

Castor & Pollux are the Merrick sub-brand that focus on organic ingredients. I fed Merrick products to my dogs for years and like them a great deal, and these treats are no exception. These lean more heavily on almost a dog food formulation, leading with chicken and peas and including peanut flour a little later on. As such, these are peanut butter flavored treats that don’t stray too far from the food you may be feeding your pup and come in small cookie forms that would be good for training.

Price: $23.12 for four 12 ounce bags

First Four Ingredients: (peanut flour is ninth)

Organic chicken

Organic peas

Organic brown rice

Organic oats

10. Wet Noses Doggy Delirious Crunchy Peanut Butter Bones All Natural Dog Treats

The pumpkin variety appeared on our pumpkin post, so we thought it only fair that the peanut butter Doggy Delirious treats should appear on this one. In fact, these also include a little pumpkin, as well, in one of the very few ingredients in these treats. Once again, these take the form of bone-shaped biscuits and are rather large, so they’re better as cookies for your bigger pups.

Price: $9.99 for 16 ounces

First Four Ingredients:

Organic rye flour

Molasses

Ground peanuts

Pumpkin puree

11. Wellness Natural WellBars Peanut & Honey Crunchy Dog Treats

We’ve featured Wellness products in the past because they’re relatively healthy, made of wholesome ingredients, and pets love them. This Peanut & Honey crunchy dog treat is no exception. Containing both peanut butter and peanut pieces, these are oven baked bars that make equally good training or daily treats. Corn, soy, and grain free, of course.

Price: $4.99 for eight ounces

First Four Ingredients: (peanut butter is tenth)

Peas

Chickpeas

Potatoes

Tapioca flour

See also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.