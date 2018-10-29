7 Best Automatic Pet Feeders: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If work or play make it so you can’t be home at a consistent time to feed your dog or cat, an automatic pet feeder might be a good choice for you. Regular, reliable feedings aid digestion and help your cat or dog stay on a schedule. Additionally, these feeders almost all come with portion control of some sort. If you’re busy and feeling guilty about it, you might find yourself rewarding your dog or cat with a little extra food to make up for your absence. The extra food — as well as the random schedule — will quickly lead to obesity, which leads to other health problems. Most automatic pet feeders allow you to dial in the exact amount of food for each feeding.

Most of these will work for cats and small dogs around 20 pounds or less. To complement all of these options, we recommend the Petmate Replendish Gravity Waterer to keep your pet’s water fresh, too.

For both weight control and schedule maintenance, here are the best automatic pet feeders.