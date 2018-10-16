9 Best Air Purifiers for Pets 2018: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

While we’re all aware of when the air quality outside is less than ideal, we tend to be more oblivious about the air quality in our homes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “In the last several years, a growing body of scientific evidence has indicated that the air within homes and other buildings can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in even the largest and most industrialized cities.”

This is especially true for pet owners. Love them as we do, their dander definitely degrades our indoor air quality. Even people who aren’t allergic can be bothered by enough pet stuff floating in the air. That goes double for visitors who might be sensitive — some folks can handle being around animals for a short time, but if the air is inundated with allergens, their visit may get cut short.

As a chinchilla owner, I also have to contend with airborne dust from their baths. There are many ways pets unwittingly contribute to an unsafe home air environment.

If you find yourself getting sick a lot, that might be an indication of poor air quality. It can also lead to fewer restful nights of sleep and a host of other maladies. Pets are certainly not the only cause, as unseen mold and airborne germs are every bit as problematic. Still, by clearing the air of one of these elements, chances are good you’ll be clearing the air of all of them at the same time.

The best way to achieve this is to invest in an air purifier. There are a variety of options, ranging from personal purifiers, simple fan-based filters, and large room units. When choosing an air purifier, consider how big of an area needs to be cleaned compared to your budget for this device. You want to maximize the square footage you can treat, but these can get expensive quickly. We’ve presented options from a variety of price points and functionality so you can choose what works best for your scenario.

Here’s a quick rundown of terms you’re likely to see while shopping for an air purifier. Mention of these things may help you decide between one model and another:

HEPA filter: High-efficiency particulate air. A fine mesh filter that traps particles from pollen to smoke. These are nearly ubiquitous in this application.

99.97 percent efficient: Sometimes called true HEPA, this is the U.S. Department of Energy minimum standard for percentage of particles (0.3 microns) removed from the air by a HEPA filter. Sometimes this is expressed as “up to 99 percent efficient” which means that at the critical 0.3 micron size where efficiency dips for all filtration, the effective rate could be much lower.

VOC: Volatile organic compounds. Typically among the smallest particles in the air which some filters may not remove, these are any compound which turns to vapor at room temperature. Includes formaldehyde, esters, alcohols, and more.

UV-C: Ultraviolet C light. A short wave UV radiation source that kills germs.

Ionization (or plasma): Use of high voltages to create negative ion air particles, which are then bound to other molecules and destroyed. There are no standards for these ionizers, though anecdotal evidence suggests that they can extend the function of an air purifier. They’ve also been connected with increased levels of ozone in confined areas, so you’ll want a purifier wherein this function is optional.

Activated carbon/charcoal: Treated carbon with a porous surface that adsorbs chemicals and odors.

CADR numbers: Clean Air Delivery Rate. Rating developed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers to standardize performance of air purifiers, with one number each for tobacco smoke, dust, and pollen. The higher the number, the faster the purifier cleans the air of that particular pollutant.

For this list, we’ve focused on presenting options for the best air purifier for pets that can handle a full room, even if it’s a small bedroom. This means options like desktop air purifiers and personal air purifiers aren’t the focus here. They can be very effective, but we’re assuming you want a bit more coverage than those typically provide.

While some will have monitors built in, you might also want to consider purchasing an air quality monitor to verify that things are improving. Regardless of whether the air purifier itself has a monitor, a separate unit across the room or across the house will give you a better indication of total air quality.

Having pets doesn’t mean suffering bad air quality. Here are the top ten best air purifiers for pets to keep your home’s air healthy.