10 Best Dog Harnesses to Stop Pulling 2018 (Updated!)

Walking is an essential part of dog ownership. Depending on the breed, your dog may need to be walked many miles every day in order to get the right amount of exercise and stimulation to fend off boredom and destructive activities. It’s also important for their health, of course. Some people get dogs specifically to motivate themselves to walk more.

Let’s face it, though: some dogs are nearly impossible to walk. Some pups are so strong, they’ll pull to the point of dragging you through town. Others wander all over the place, while some refuse to walk altogether. When walking your dog is a struggle, you’ll be much less likely to do it.

In this case, what you need is a dog harness. Rather than attaching to your dog’s collar, which both offers poor control and could injure your dog, harnesses offer more body coverage. Having more points of supportive contact reduces the risk of injury and allows you to more easily control a difficult walker.

If your dog is stubborn about walking, consider our list of the top ten best dog harnesses to make the experience better for both of you.