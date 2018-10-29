15 Best Indestructible Dog Toys: Compare & Save (2018)

Our Review

I was never the hugest fan of the original Nylabone Dura Chew, and neither were my dogs. They just didn't take to them. Recently, though I tried one of these textured models, which some in this extra large size that's perfect for my three pit mixes. My blue nose especially loves them and after over a month, they're just barely showing signs of being used. They've also recently enjoyed the Dino Power Dura Chew toys and the newer Dogwood line. Nylabone isn't for every dog owner, but I've never had any problems with their toys and they're worth a look especially for power chewers.