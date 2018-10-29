15 Best Indestructible Dog Toys: Compare & Save (2018)

Some dogs are far rougher on their toys and need ones that are more robust than average. But here’s an odd thing: If it’s super durable, they tend to be less interested in it. If it’s more fun, they’ll probably love it, but chances are it’ll be destroyed in minutes. It takes balance to find the indestructible toy that works for your dog.
Outward Hound Bionic Bone Durable Dog Toy
The unique design of this toy achieves two things: 1. The weighted ends create a spiral motion. 2. The internal construction makes it extremely durable. Like the Kong later on this list, you can insert treats into the openings to keep your dog interested. As an added bonus, this one will float in water.
Hyper Pet Chewz Bone
Made from EVA foam, this toy is specifically designed to stand up to powerful chewers. The extreme color is helpful for games of fetch, and it even floats. It’s basic, but it’s designed for a purpose. Get it for the obsessive chewers.
JW Pet Ruffians Octopus
This adorable octopus shaped toy has it all. It’s tough for the strong chewers out there. It’s a squeaky chew toy to entertain any pup. It’s even bouncy for entertaining fetch sessions. The Ruffians line is designed for your active dog, and this unique character really stands out.
Nerf Dog Tire Infinity
Meant for larger dogs, this oddly-shaped toy is designed for the ultimate in tug-of-war. Available in two colors, this ten-inch long toy is made of durable rubber to stand up to aggressive chewers. The grip texture will help you hang on as your dog tries to wrench it out of your hands.
GoughNuts Stick Dog Chew
Okay, so this one is pretty basic, but simple can be very effective. Designed by polymer engineers, the company will replace their toys if your dog does manage to chew through them. This USA-made toy is good for a game of fetch or a dedicated chewing session. All GoughNut dog toys are made to float.
West Paw Design Zogoflex Hurley Guaranteed Tough Dog Bone
Looking for an indestructible dog toy that’s also water-safe? This cool bone from West Paw is built tough, but is still light enough to float. That makes it a great choice for trips to the lake. There are multiple color options available, most of which are highly visible (which makes it easy for humans to find and retrieve the toy). Bones are available in mini, small, and medium sizes to best suit the size of your dog.
Nylabone Dura Chew Textured Dog Chew
I was never the hugest fan of the original Nylabone Dura Chew, and neither were my dogs. They just didn't take to them. Recently, though I tried one of these textured models, which some in this extra large size that's perfect for my three pit mixes. My blue nose especially loves them and after over a month, they're just barely showing signs of being used. They've also recently enjoyed the Dino Power Dura Chew toys and the newer Dogwood line. Nylabone isn't for every dog owner, but I've never had any problems with their toys and they're worth a look especially for power chewers.
JW Pet Hol-ee Roller X Extreme 5
Despite the fact that this is one of the cheapest on the list, it's also probably among the toughest. This ball-shaped toy was specifically developed to endure a lot of abuse. The square holes allow you to fill the ball with treats before letting your prodigious chewer have at it. Excellent for fetch, of course.
JW Pet Megalast Gummi Bear
This is an absolutely adorable and durable dog toy. Made for medium and large bread dogs, it is made in the USA from super-tough megalastomer, hence the Megalast name. It’s a certified non-toxic toy that will give your dog long-lasting fun.
Outward Hound FireHose Squeak N’ Fetch Dog
Fire hoses are made out of tough material which allows them to withstand extreme heat and high pressure. That’s why it’s a good choice for a dog toy. The seams aren't exposed and are double-stitched to add a bit of longevity.
JW Pet Company Chompion
This toy features nubs that promote the health of teeth and gums. It’s available in three different weights, all of which are specifically designed for strong chewers. Excellent for teething dogs, but great for any pup who likes to gnaw.
Mammoth 26-Inch SnakeBiter Rope Tug
A rope-based toy offers a benefit others might not, which is that it will help clean and floss your dog’s teeth. This is a large toy that will entertain your dog for a long time. The woven cotton fibers will stand up to a strong chewer and provides a new texture.
Kong Goodie Bone
The basic toy bone. This one is U.S.-made of natural rubber to form an ultra-durable toy that should provide hours of entertainment. The holes in it feature “Goodie Grippers” for packing the bone with treats before you head out on an errand. Super durable and prepared to put up with some abuse.
Mammoth TireBiter
This is a seriously tough toy. Both my dog and my neighbor’s dog had one, and even though the neighbor dog left his outside virtually all the time, it still held up to the abuse of multiple dogs. Roll it, toss it and tug it, it will stand up to even the most aggressive chewers and give you both hours of fun. You can even sort of use it as a Frisbee. Even if your dog manages to chew straight through it, it's certainly cheap enough.
PetSafe Busy Buddy Jack Dog Toy
PetSafe is a maker of many trusted products, and a few durable dog toys. Available in three different sizes, this is a great toy for dogs that get bored, since it has a lot of textures and things to keep them busy. Great way to keep your pooch from chewing on things they shouldn’t. To be fair, anything with gaps is a prime candidate for being torn apart, but this should provide a bit more interest during the process. This one is refillable with flavored cornstarch and rawhide rings.