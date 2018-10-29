9 Best Covered & Top Entry Litter Boxes (2018)

No matter how big your house is, used kitty litter is always unsightly. Additionally, no one wants it tracked all over the home. Pretty quickly, you look for ways to augment the box with items to mitigate these issues. The first step is usually adding a litter mat to keep tracking down. Soon enough, though, you’ll be looking into covered cat boxes to contains smells and mess. Covered litter boxes are often just the standard plastic litter pans with some sort of topper added. These can be vented, have doors that automatically close behind your cat, or in some rare cases, could be decorative. Top entry boxes take the concept a step further by not only covering the litter in the pan, but by fully containing everything that goes on in there. They often have textured lids that double as litter mats to prevent tracking.

Covered and top entry cat boxes are typically much cheaper than the other options for covering the litter. Litter box furniture enclosures are a great option, but since they are, in fact, furniture, the price tag usually reflects that. Similarly, while self cleaning litter boxes offer superior convenience, they’re both more expensive and have their own flaws.

To make life with your cat’s waste more livable, here are the best covered and top entry litter boxes.