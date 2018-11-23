13 Best Black Friday Pet Deals on Amazon (2018)

Looking to save money on pet-related products today? Pet products make good Black Friday deals because they’re usually utilitarian things that you need to buy, anyway, so saving a few bucks can’t hurt. Check out our picks for the best Black Friday Pet Deals on Amazon.
$70 Off Petcube Play Smart Pet Camera
If you've been holding out on buying a pet camera, today is a good day to pull the trigger. The Petcube Play is nearly 1/3 off today. It's not the lowest price it's ever been historically, but it is pretty close at $70 off a product normally rings in at $199. If you'd like to read up on the Play before buying, see our in-depth review on our best pet cams post. I have one and strongly recommend putting at least one of these in your house for piece of mind.
If you want a version that tosses treats, the Furbo Dog Camera is also 20 percent off right now.
22% Off Petnet SmartFeeder
The Petnet SmartFeeder is 22 percent off today and is at the lowest price since the second generation device hit the market. That's a savings of $40 on the normal list price of $179. This is a much higher-tech affair, offering smartphone and Alexa integration among other wifi-enabled controls. It looks pretty sleek, too.
PetSafe offers a rival to the Petnet in the the Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder, which is also 25 percent off today. It's been more steeply discounted in the past, but this isn't far off the historical low at all at a $48 discount to the $189.95 list. PetSafe also has more automatic pet feeder deals here for you to check out, and if you'd like more info on pet feeders in general, check out our best automatic pet feeders post here.
Up to 27% Off PetSafe Smart Dog Trainers
Three training-related dog collars are on sale from PetSafe today. The steepest discount is on this model, which is a Bluetooth-enabled, smartphone integrated version. It has a range of 75 yards and 15 levels of stimulation, while the collar itself is waterproof. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model at a savings of $20 off the $74.95 MSRP, so if you're in the market, scoop it up now.
The Petsafe Remote Trainer is also on sale, with the different variations all hovering around 24 percent off, while the Add-A-Dog collar is also similarly discounted. More information on dog training collars is available in our post on the subject here.
Up to 48% Off PetSafe Drinkwell Pet Water Fountains
The entire range of PetSafe Drinkwell cat and dog water fountains is on sale today, with the biggest discount being 48 percent off this standard model. The resulting price isn't at a historic low, but it's still a decent deal for one of the best-selling pet items out there at a savings of $24 down from $49.99.
Click here to shop the entire range of PetSafe Drinkwell Black Friday deals. If you're interested in what else is on the market, check out our best cat water fountains post here.
47% Off Petsafe Pogo Plush Panda Toy
While it's not a huge savings on a piece of big-ticket tech, buying pet toys on Black Friday makes a certain amount of sense. They should be as cheap as possible since they're just going to get destroyed quickly. To that end, this deal from PetSafe is a good one, with the discount of nearly half easily beating this historic low price of the toy. That's a savings of just under $9 versus a list price of $18.99. Stock seems a bit limited (which makes sense), but we expect them to restock these regularly since they're selling well. If this one is out when you click through, there are other toys available at a lesser discount, including the Beaver coming in at 36 percent off.
44% Off PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
A self-cleaning litter box might just change your life. We discussed them at length in this post, and everyone I know that's ever had one sung its praises. Today, you can get the ScoopFree from PetSafe for 44 percent off, which puts it only a few dollars off the lowest price this has been offered for on Amazon. That's a savings of $61.96 off the MSRP of $139.95. It's definitely tricky to get a hold of a self-cleaning litter box for less than $100, so this is a good opportunity if you're in the market.
24% Off Solvit PetSafe PupSTEP Plus Pet Stairs
Whether your dog is getting older or is just too short to easily get where they want to be, pet stairs are a simple solution. Today you can take about a quarter off the price of this decidedly utilitarian product, which may make a good gift if you know someone who has an aging dog like my old man shar pei. These typically sell for $41.95, so this is just about $10 off today. These stairs are good for dogs up to 120 pounds and provides a 20 inch boost.
Up to 32% Off Hyper Pet Doggie Pal Plush Interactive Dog Toys
We're big fans of Hyper Pet toys, having put them on our best indestructible dog toys post. The Black Friday deal on Hyper Pet focuses on these plush toys, with a few options to choose from. The crab is being offered at the steepest discount at 32 percent off, which is the lowest we've seen - a savings of $6.47 on the $19.94 retail price. The Owl toy lands in the middle, available at 24 percent off. The Tail toy is the lowest-price at $10.74 but is only discounted 22 percent.
Up to 47% Off Litter Genie Pail
Here's an item we included on our best pet odor removal products post because it does a nice job of simply tamping down litter smells. The whole range is on sale today, with the steepest discount and best historical price coming on the standard silver model at 47 percent off, putting $9 back in your pocket compared to the $18.99 retail price. The black Plus model is 37 percent off, while the silver Plus is 22 percent off. The XL model is 30 percent off today.
Up to 34% Off AmazonBasics Ergonomic Foam Pet Bed
Amazon's own line of pet products has some decent essentials and that includes this ergonomic foam pet bed. The largest of them measures 35 by 44 inches and is 34 percent off, saving you nearly $16 dollars from the $46.99 MSRP. The rest of the range is on sale, as well, though the discounts decrease with the size with the smallest being 15 percent off. Go here to check out the rest of the Black Friday deals on Amazon Basics pet supplies.
Up to 67% Off AmazonBasics Dog Harness
If you're in the market for a dog harness, today is an excellent day to pick up a steal on one from the AmazonBasics line. The medium size is offered at the steepest discount of 67 percent off, a savings of just over $11 on an item that costs $16.99 regularly. The large and extra large are each 54 percent and 65 percent off, respectively, but there isn't a deal on the small size for Black Friday. Go here to check out the rest of the Black Friday deals on AmazonBasics pet supplies.
Over $200 off the AIRMEGA 300S The Smarter App Enabled Air Purifier
As we discussed in this post on the matter, air purifiers qualify as pet products because pets degrade the air quality in homes. They don't mean to do it, but it happens. You can combat this by grabbing a good deal on Airmega air purifiers this Black Friday. The model covering 1,256 square feet is 28 percent off for a savings of $206 off the MSRP of $749, while the 1,560 square foot model is 25 percent off, saving $213 dollars. These integrate both with Alexa and with smartphones via free app so you can easily control the unit anywhere.
50% Off SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85
If you have pets, you know that it's a constant struggle to keep their pet hair under control. This robot vacuum from Shark was designed for just that purpose, as well as for integration with smartphone controls and Alexa. Today take half off the price of this handy machine, saving you $200 off the normal retail price of $399.99. I have one like this and can attest that it's essential for this owner of three large dogs.
If you don't need your vacuum to be robotic, you can save $218 on this Kenmore Elite 81714 Pet Friendly Canister Vacuum, a 55 percent savings.