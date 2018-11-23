13 Best Black Friday Pet Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

If you've been holding out on buying a pet camera, today is a good day to pull the trigger. The Petcube Play is nearly 1/3 off today. It's not the lowest price it's ever been historically, but it is pretty close at $70 off a product normally rings in at $199. If you'd like to read up on the Play before buying, see our in-depth review on our best pet cams post. I have one and strongly recommend putting at least one of these in your house for piece of mind.

If you want a version that tosses treats, the Furbo Dog Camera is also 20 percent off right now.