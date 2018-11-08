5 Best Dog Flea Sprays: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Flea and tick populations are on the rise. Climate change has created ever-more hospitable conditions for pests to proliferate. If you’re an animal lover, this means taking increased precautions to keep biting bugs from attacking your precious pet. In addition to applying preventative measures, you’ll need something on hand in case an infestation is already underway.

Much like spray insecticide for outside use, flea sprays kill fleas, ticks, and mites on contact or contains ingredients that repel them. Unlike spray insecticide, however, many flea sprays are meant for use both on the surfaces of your home and directly on your dog. This means that you can provide instant relief to an itchy dog and then use that same bottle to rid your carpets, rugs, and upholstery of eggs, larvae, and adults. Some sprays are like a flea bath for your whole home, while others are strictly for use on the dog.

To help you fight the war on fleas and ticks, we’ve put together a list of the top five best dog flea sprays.