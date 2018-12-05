21 Best Dog Treats: Your Buyer’s Guide

An element of dog training that isn’t mentioned as often as it could be is that it’s a life-long process. Reinforcing your dog’s good habits will be a contact fixture of your relationship with them, especially if you want them to be well behaved in mixed company and strange situations.

There are many approaches, of course, but one of the major ones is positive reinforcement. And the quickest way to a dog’s heart is through his or her stomach. Dogs are opportunistic eaters and tend to be strongly motivated by food rewards. These rewards are especially effective in low-pressure situations, so having treats on hand to reward your dog for listening to you regularly is a good way to prime them for listening when there are distractions.

That said, giving dogs treats is just fun. It needs not be said that you shouldn’t overdo it, but few other pets respond so obviously to having a tasty treat. Dogs are already looking to you for cues about the next fun thing to do, so when you give them a treat, they’re doubly pumped. At least, that’s been my experience.

With my three dogs, I give them treats daily and always as reaction to doing something. A nice sit is the obvious choice, and you should certainly make your dog sit or shake before giving them a treat. But when I call my boys in from the back yard and they come right away, they usually get a treat. The result is that even my hyper, unfocused husky mix has started to check in more regularly and respond to calls at the dog park — a very interesting environment loaded with more interesting interactions than paying attention to their name.

If you have a dog and are looking for the best reward for their good behavior, here are our picks for the best dog treats.

1. Rocco & Roxie Supply Co Jerky Sticks for Dogs

Relying almost entirely on pure beef, these jerky treats are smoked for 15 hours in small batches. The result is a soft texture that dogs love. You can tear the strips to parcel it out into smaller amounts for training or give them the whole thing in one go. Jerky is a great natural treat for carnivorous canines.

First Four Ingredients:

American-raised Beef

Rice Protein

Spices

Salt

Price: $19.97 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Prime Thick-Cut Cow Ear Dog Chews by Best Bully Sticks

If you want to go minimalist with your treat selection, consider whole cow ears. Sourced from free-range, grass-fed cattle in South America, these ears are totally digestible. Unlike rawhide or other treats, these ears contain no other ingredients and are minimally processed. The texture will help clean teeth and gums and also give your dog something to chew on for a little longer than the average treat. You can also get them in pig ear variety.

Ingredient:

Natural Cow Ear

Price: $15.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

3. Plato Original Duck Dog Treats

Since dogs can some times have allergies to other meats, this duck-based treat offer an alternative. These treats are made in the U.S.A. of all natural ingredients fortified with vitamins and antioxidants. One pound for under nine dollars is a great deal, too.

First Four Ingredients:

Duck

Brown rice

Salt

Zinc propionate

Price: $8.57 (43 percent off MSRP)

4. Zuke’s Jerky Naturals Dog Treats

Lamb is another great choice for dogs. This Zuke’s product is a jerky-type treat, which is easily digested. These treats also include carrots, blueberries, and apples that provide necessary nutrients. Zuke’s jerky comes in beef and turkey flavors, too.

First Four Ingredients (lamb flavor):

Lamb

Potatoes

Tapioca

Vegetable Glycerin

Price: $5.00 (28 percent off MSRP)

5. Canidae Grain Free Pure Chewy Treats for Dogs

These Canidae treats are made in the U.S.A. without corn, wheat, soy or fillers. These are chewy, cookie-like treats that come in three varieties: wild board and cherry, trout and pomegranate, and bison and pumpkins. As we noted on our grain-free dog food post, Canidae is a great choice for natural foods.

First Four Ingredients (wild boar and cherry variety):

Peas

Sweet Potatoes

Vegetable Glycerin

Pork Meal

Price: $6.01 (32 percent off MSRP)

6. Pawlife Calm Pup Calming Dog Treats

Sometimes you need your dog treats to pull double duty. Not only do you want to reward your dog, you might also want them to chill out a little bit. These are soft, duck-flavored treats that use hemp seed oil, tryptophan, and chamomile to calm your dog. I have a hyper husky mix who can get a little out of control and I’ve been using these recently to relax him a bit. He likes them a lot and it seems to have done the trick.

First Four Ingredients:

Oat flour

Fruit oil

Rice bran

Rice flour

Price: $26.99

7. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Dog Treats

While not quite as limited in terms of ingredients as some of the others, these treats are still primarily focused on two elements, in this case, fish and sweet potato. These treats feature both salmon and whitefish for dogs that prefer flavors from the sea. The biscuit shaped treat will support your dog’s digestive health and comes in six flavors.

First Four Ingredients:

Dried Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

Potato Protein

Cane Molasses

Price: $4.53 (57 percent off MSRP)

8. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Dog Treats

Available in a variety of forms and flavors, Blue Buffalo treats are an excellent choice. Grain-free as is the rest of their line, the made in U.S.A. biscuits are made to be crunchy rather than soft like the others. There should be a type and flavor for every dog in this line.

First Four Ingredients:

Duck

Chicken Meal

Potatoes

Chicken Fat

Price: $4.79

9. Wellness WellBites Soft Natural Dog Treats

Wellness soft and chewy treats also contain no corn, soy, wheat, artificial colors or flavors. The five available flavors include beef and turkey, chicken and lamb, chicken and venison, lamb and salmon, and turkey and duck. The treats are formed into small squares that are great for training.

First Four Ingredients:

Lamb

Salmon

Ground Brown Rice

Oatmeal

Price: $9.35 (15 percent off MSRP)

10. Natural Rapport Beef Tendon Dog Treats

A decidedly simple treat, these beef tendons are long-lasting treats that are completely natural. Chewing on these naturally smoked tendons will help keep your dog’s teeth clean while they enjoy the treat. These won’t work as well for training, since they don’t parcel out well, but if you like to give your dog a treat a few times a week, these will be perfect.

Ingredient:

Beef tendon

Price: $14.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

11. Wellness Core Marrow Roasts Natural Grain Free Dog Treats

If your dog isn’t crazy about the Wellness option higher up on this list, try these treats from the company’s Core line, which is dedicated to high-protein, grain free options. These are crunchy biscuit treats with beef or turkey marrow in the middle. It satisfies both the need to chomp on something and to have a savory snack. They’re made in the U.S. and could be a good option for high-value treats during training.

First Four Ingredients:

Beef

Ground peas

Vegetable glycerin

Chickpea flour

Price: $5.49

12. EcoKind Pet Treats Himalayan Gold Yak Dog Chews

These are a little on the pricey side, but they are absolutely worth every penny. These yak milk treats are super hard, so they essentially double as a chew toy. They’re odorless, which is ideal because they can last a very long time. My dogs love these, especially my shar pei mix who can make his last for a couple of weeks of chewing enjoyment. They do a decent job of keeping your dog’s teeth clean while also being free of common allergens.

Ingredient:

Yak milk

Price: $19.95 and up

13. Full Moon All Natural Human Grade Chicken Jerky Dog Treats

Jerky treats are a good choice because they tend to be relatively limited ingredient and focused on meat. These chicken jerky strips are made in the U.S. of human-grade ingredients and offer a satisfying texture for your dog to bite into. With this product, you also get a number of choices for what size of package you want to buy, from three ounces to 24 and multi-pack bundles.

They also make a pork variety, as well as other options like chicken nuggets.

First Four Ingredients:

Chicken

Dried cane molasses

Vinegar

Rosemary extract

Price: $22.87 (8 percent off MSRP)

14. Pawstruck Natural Cow Hooves for Dogs

Speaking of package size options, these cow hooves from Pawstruck are available in both normal ten packs and in bulk buy bags of up to 100. As you buy more, you get a bulk discount. You can also choose to buy smaller packs with the hooves filled with peanut butter or cheese and bacon, if you prefer. Cow hooves are excellent all-natural treats that last awhile and clean your dog’s teeth while they chew. These are U.S.-made and offer a 30 day money back guarantee.

Ingredient:

Cow hooves

Price: $17.99

15. Merrick Texas Hold em’s Lamb Lung Fillets Treats for Dogs

Merrick makes some of the best pet food on the market, including the grain free dog food we put on this post. These flat single-ingredient treats are made in the U.S. and can be broken into smaller pieces during training exercises. Dogs love these offcut style treats, which have the added benefit of requiring no other ingredients.

Ingredient:

Lamb lung

Price: $15.99

16. Barkworthies Green Tripe Sticks Treat

I take my husky to a dog daycare a couple time a week to give him an opportunity to mingle with other dogs and get his energy out. They have a retail space dedicated to natural foods and treats, which includes this offering from Barkworthies. They swear by the company’s offerings, which tend to focus on these single-ingredient, natural treats that offer other ancillary benefits. Lamb tripe is nutritious and helps maintain a healthy coat while the sticks themselves are chewy so they’re fun for your dog to eat. They’re also readily digested.

If your dog likes these, they may also like some of the other products made by the company, including cow tails and beef tripe twists.

Ingredient:

Lamb tripe

Price: $9.58

17. Brutus & Barnaby Whole Pig Ear Dog Treat

For those who prefer to avoid giving rawhide as a treat, pig ears make a great alternative. The tend to be somewhat longer-chewing than other treats and are still highly enticing. My dogs go absolutely crazy for pig ears. Like other single-ingredient treat options, there are no other unnecessary ingredients to worry about. These do tend to be a little oily and smelly, but I’ve never been particularly bothered by them.

Ingredient:

Pig ear

Price: $21.99 to $40.99

18. Halo Liv-A-Littles Freeze Dried Natural Dog Treats

As with jerky, freeze dried treats are a great option. They preserve all the nutrients of the meat and limit the other ingredients. Halo makes both a chicken and a salmon variety — both in the U.S. — that are great for training and easy to digest. They’re low-calorie and high protein and as an added benefit, the company donates a bowl of pet food to animal shelters with every purchase.

First Four Ingredients:

Chicken

Water

Sodium phosphate

Salt

Price: $9.10

19. Spot Farms Chicken Apple Sausage Recipe

Limited ingredient treats are great, especially if you’re battling allergies, but they are, after all, treats, so it’s okay to go for things that are a little more interesting, too. These are dog sausage coins made from human-grade meat. They’re on the smaller side, so they’re good for training or for giving to small pups. They’re not totally grain free, but dogs tend to tolerate brown rice flour pretty well.

First Four Ingredients:

Chicken

Glycerin

Honey

Apples

Price: $10.85

20. Old Mother Hubbard Crunchy Classic Natural Dog Treats

And then there’s the classic dog cookie. These aren’t anything fancy and they won’t help control your dog’s weight, but they’re well-loved by many dogs and make a handy treat. (Though they do make a Low Fat version, too.) Nothing fancy here, just a good old-fashioned dog biscuit. Go for the assorted pack; my dogs

First Four Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Oatmeal

Wheat bran

Chicken fat

Price: $7.59

21. Pet Botanics Health Omega Treats

We included an option from Pet Botanics on our <a href=”https://heavy.com/pets/2017/08/top-best-dog-training-treats-puppy-training”best training treats post because there one of the two brands I use for training my dogs and they really seem to love them.

In addition to those smaller morsel treats, the company also makes these five-layer treats. Choose from chicken, duck, salmon, and even an ostrich recipe in three, five, and 12 ounce packages. They’re grain free, using easily-digested sweet potato as the main filler.

First Four Ingredients:

Salmon

Sweet potato

Cod

Cane sugar

Price: $11.99

