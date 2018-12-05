10 Best Flea And Tick Prevention Products for Dogs

During flea and tick season, your dog’s life could depend on you keeping them protected. Flea bites can be itchy, and if they get out of control they can lead to hair loss. Ticks carry numerous diseases, including Lyme disease.

Unfortunately for humans and dogs alike, tick populations are on the rise. These parasites live in the very places dogs love to roam, including the woods and tall grasses. Since you can’t control your dog’s every movement, you need to keep them safe by using a preventative product. We strongly recommend discussing your dog’s needs with your veterinarian, who can offer the best advice for which product to use. Once you’ve done that, however, buying online can save you money.

In the list below, we offer several tried-and-true chemical insecticide options, as well as a few all-natural ones for those who can’t get behind the harsh chemicals. It may take a combination of products to get the results you want, especially for tenacious pest populations. You’ll want to combine your on-dog treatments with flea spray in your home.

Additionally, some folks have found greater success by combining monthly drops with a collar. You might consider pairing PetArmorPro or Advantix with the natural Avara collar below. The drops kill insects when they bite, while the collar helps to keep them away and that overlap could be the difference maker in some cases.

There are two other factors to consider when picking the best flea and tick prevention products. The first is that you must buy the correct dosage for the weight of your dog. Buying for a larger dog because you think it will be stronger will not work. Second, when combating an infestation, you have to treat all the animals in your house, not just the ones that go outside. It can take some time to get this right, so try not to get too frustrated or discouraged if what you try doesn’t work the first time. Continue experimenting until you find the right combination that works for your area and your pet’s habits. Finally, our list is not in order and is merely presented in numbered format for ease of use.

For those trying to decide between Frontline and Advantix, see our comparison here.

If you want to ensure that your dog gets great protection from fleas and ticks this summer, here are ten great choices to keep them pest free.