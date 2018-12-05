10 Best Embroidered Dog Collars: Your Buyer’s Guide

When shopping for a traditional dog collar, once you’ve decided on the type and general build, all that’s left to do is choose a color or design. No matter which you choose, you’ll have to augment your selection with an ID tag of some sort to identify your pup, both in case they got lost and in dog-populated environments like daycare and the dog park.

That said, there can be drawbacks to dog tags that hang off the collar. For one thing, they’re noisy. There are ways to mitigate this, but those have their own drawbacks, as well. In addition, it’s entirely possible to lose these tags. My rowdy husky mix has lost a couple in his time. He plays hard and thrashes his collar.

In order to fully solve these (albeit minor) issues, you could opt for a personalized, embroidered dog collar. These are very durable collars with all the pertinent information about your dog stitched right into the only article they’re likely to wear at all times. You can choose to display their name, your phone number, or any other relevant message that will both identify your dog and ensure their quick return in the event that they escape or otherwise go missing.

What these collars sacrifice in purely aesthetic advantages (read: they’re just not as pretty as some patterned ones out there) they more than gain in instantly-readable information that can help save your dog’s life.

1. Cheapest Embroidered Dog Collar: CNATTAGS Embroidered Pet Collars

While not the absolute cheapest available, this is the least expensive option on our list, coming in at under $10. This is a standard nylon collar that closes with a plastic buckle and has a chrome-coated D ring for attaching the leash. You get 20 characters to fill in with what ever information you like.

Maximum number of characters: 20

Collar colors available: Black, dark blue, light blue, dark pink, light pink, purple, red

Thread colors available: Black, orange, white, dark blue, light blue, dark pink, light pink, yellow, green, purple

Sizes available: Medium – 13 to 21 inches, 3/4 inch wide; Large – 16 to 24 inches, one inch wide

Price: $9.95

2. Most Size Options: LuckyPet Custom Traditional Nylon Dog Collar

This option steps up a bit in terms of quality, swapping the plastic buckle for a belt-style metal enclosure. The only option for thread color is white on these, but that is more than made up for by the number of size options available.

Maximum number of characters: 24

Collar colors available: Black, blue, burnt orange, green, gray, mint, neon green, neon orange, neon pink, neon yellow, pink, purple, red, tan, white, yellow

Thread colors available: White

Sizes available: 13 sizes across widths of 3/8, 5/8 and one inch

Price: $16.95

3. Reflective Embroidered Dog Collar: GoTags Reflective Personalized Dog Collar

Compared to the LuckyPet, this takes the opposite approach, offering relatively few collar colors — all with a reflective stripe down the middle — but vastly expanding the number of thread colors from which you can choose. These are again closed with standard plastic buckles and are adjustable over a generous number of inches at each size. The collar material is nylon for this option.

Maximum number of characters: 25

Collar colors available: Blue, black, red, pink, orange

Thread colors available: White, black, navy blue, neon pink, baby pink, sky blue, purple, neon yellow, neon green, neon orange, red, gold, turquoise, cotton candy, Jolly Rancher

Sizes available: Small – 10 to 16 inches, 5/8 inch wide; Medium – 14 to 20 inches, 3/4 inch wide; 18 to 26 inches, one inch wide

Price: $19.95

4. Leather Embroidered Dog Collar: GoTags Leather Personalized Dog Collars

If you want your larger breed to have a leather embroidered collar, consider this option. Made of full grain Italian leather with rounded edges, these are both comfortable and durable. The hardware is all stainless steel. This is another offering from GoTags, and as such, gives you the option to choose from the same wide array of thread colors.

Maximum number of characters: 25

Collar colors available: Dark brown, light brown

Thread colors available: White, black, navy blue, neon pink, baby pink, sky blue, purple, neon yellow, neon green, neon orange, red, gold, turquoise, cotton candy, Jolly Rancher

Sizes available: 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 inches (by smallest adjustment size), one inch wide

Price: $22.45

5. Velvet Embroidered Dog Collar: Go Go Cute Puppy Velvet Personalized Embroidered Dog Collar

You could go with something softer than leather, too, with this velvet look. The foundation of the collar is traditional nylon, but a band of soft velvet runs the length of the collar, into which the personalization is embroidered. As with the reflective ones above, the collar colors are pretty standard, but you get a few more options in the thread department.

Speaking of reflective, Go Go Cute Puppy also offer a standard nylon collar with reflective fabric for the same price.

Maximum number of characters: 25

Collar colors available: Black, blue, green, pink, purple, red

Thread colors available: White, gray, red, orange, green, yellow, light blue, dark blue, black, pink, purple

Sizes available: XS – 8 to 12 inches, 5/8 inch wide; S – 10 to 16 inches, 3/4 inch wide; M – 14 to 20 inches, one inch wide; L – 16 to 24 inches, one inch wide

Price: $11.99

6. Bamboo Fabric Embroidered Dog Collar: Pioneer Petcore Personalized Dog Collar

For the ultimate in comfort, opt for this bamboo fabric collar that is lined with fleece padding. If your dog has been uncomfortable with collars before, this might just be the ticket. If you can live with the trade off that the color pairings are fixed, you get a nice little upgrade in the font (if it suits your taste). There are four sizes available and these are equipped with plastic buckles.

Maximum number of characters: 25

Collar colors available: Black with orange thread, blue with light blue thread, green with blue thread, purple with gold thread, pink with green thread, red with green thread

Thread colors available: Not customizable

Sizes available: XS – 8 to 12 inches, 5/8 inch wide; S – 10 to 16 inches, 3/4 inch wide; M – 14 to 20 inches, one inch wide; L – 16 to 24 inches, one inch wide

Price: $12.99

7. Most Color Options: Blueberry Pet Classic Solid Color Personalized Dog Collar Collection

If you absolutely must have the most flexibility when it comes to customization, this is the route you should go. These standard yet high-quality nylon collars include eco-friendly plastic hardware and are available in your choice of 32 collar colors and 11 thread colors. That doesn’t even include the options that are available with bandanas, if you want to go that route.

You could also opt for their patterned versions, too. We’ve recommended Blueberry Pet collars several times in the past and find them to be worth every penny.

Maximum number of characters: 24

Collar colors available: Baby pink, black, blazing yellow, custard, dark orchid, emerald, fired brick, flint gray, Florence orange, French pink, hot coral, lavender, marina blue, medium turquoise, military green, mint blue, neon green, pink carnation, rouge red, royal blue, very berry, violet, Alaskan blue, blazing orange, citron, classic blue, dark teal, French vanilla, fuchsia, pink, purple, tomato

Thread colors available: Marron, dark violet, yellow, dark cyan, sunkist coral, orange, black, grey, royal blue, red, green

Sizes available: S – 12 to 16 inches, 5/8 inch wide, M – 14.5 to 20 inches, 3/4 inch wide; L – 18 to 26 inches, one inch wide

Price: $16.99

8. Personalization Including Symbols: Yellow Dog Design Personalized Premium Dog Collar

In addition to embroidered collars, there are bonded print options, where the design is baked right into the thread of the collar. Both this option and the one that follows use this method, if you don’t want raised thread on your dog’s collar.

These premium collars offer stainless steel hardware, including a steel quick-release buckle. What sets these apart in terms of customization is the ability to choose from 15 different symbols to appear alongside the standard lettering. Most are just for fun to express personality, but a few of them indicate whether your dog is deaf, blind, chipped, or if it should not be touched. They also have a fairly large palette of colors, with 21 options for both lettering and collar.

Maximum number of characters: 24

Collar colors available: Red, orange, pumpkin, peach, goldenrod, yellow, spring, olive, kelly, teal, light blue, dark blue, purple, plum, magenta, pink, brown, tan, gray, black, white

Thread colors available:Red, orange, pumpkin, peach, goldenrod, yellow, spring, olive, kelly, teal, light blue, dark blue, purple, plum, magenta, pink, brown, tan, gray, black, white

Sizes available: Small – 10 to 14 inches, 3/4 inch wide; Narrow Medium – 14 to 20 inches, 3/4 inch wide; Wide Medium – 14 to 20 inches, one inch wide; Large – 18 to 28 inches, one inch wide

Price: $24.95

9. Patterned Personalized Dog Collar: Buttonsmith Custom Personalized Dog Collar

Another bonded printing option, these collars swap the solid color approach for a patterned look. You get your choice of five patterns — camo, art, dots, rainbow, stripes — each of which have five or six color options to choose from. The lettering can’t be customized, but it does repeat around the collar rather than just appearing in one place as on other options.

These are made of polyester, which the company says doesn’t suffer from some of the common ailments nylon does, like stretching, mold, and fading. These also use Duraflex acetal buckles in place of traditional plastic or metal hardware for better durability. Even better, for an additional $15, you can opt to have a leash included that matches the pattern you choose.

Maximum number of characters: 30

Collar colors available: Five or six color options in camo, art, dots, rainbow, and stripes patterns

Thread colors available: Not customizable

Sizes available: XS – 7 to 10 inches, 3/4 inch wide; S – 9 to 13 inches, 3/4 inch wide; M-Narrow – 12 to 20 inches, 3/4 inch wide; M-Wide – 12 to 20 inches, one inch wide; L/XL – 17 to 30 inches, one inch wide

Price: $24.99

10. Engraved Dog Collar: Custom Catch Personalized Dog Collar

Another way to personalize dog collars is by engraving into leather. These collars offer a slightly different mix of options than the collars above. First, while you can’t choose the font color, you can choose the font itself from three options. You can also choose to add a bone, heart, or paw symbol for a fun touch. The leather on these isn’t quite as nice as the GoTags model above, but they are cheaper.

Maximum number of characters: 25

Collar colors available: Pink, red, yellow, blue, green, orange

Text fonts available: Easy Script, Bonkers, Playful

Sizes available: XS – 8.5 to 11 inches, 1/2 inch wide; S – 11.5 to 14 inches, 3/4 inch wide; M – 14.5 to 17.5 inches, one inch wide; L – 18 to 22 inches, one inch wide

Price: $14.95

