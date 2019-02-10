12 Best Dog Dental Chews: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Our Review

Made by the same company that produces Frontline tick preventative (more on that in this post), this dental chew takes a decidedly pharmaceutical approach to the issue. The active ingredient in these is delmopinol HCl, which has long been used safely in humans.

The ingredient is exclusively licensed to Merial for use in dogs, resulting in this relatively soft chew that both eliminates existing plaque and forms a coating on the teeth that prevents new plaque from forming. The feeding guidelines suggest no more than one per day, so the 30 pack will last about a month. These are individually wrapped and will harden if left out; if your dog doesn’t eat it right away, be sure to toss it.

Just like Frontline, the doses are sized appropriately for the weight of your dog. Be sure to choose the correct weight range when buying.

First Six Ingredients:

Not Available — likely a proprietary recipe, but you can read more about the product here

Active ingredient: Delmopinol HCl

Country of manufacture: U.S.A.

Grain-free?: Unknown