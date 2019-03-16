19 Best Dog Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Pet Owners

Getting an automatic dog feeder is an easy way to up your dog gadget game. Great for those who work odd hours or occasionally get stuck in traffic on the way home, an automatic pet feeder will keep your dog on schedule no matter what happens. This one is wi-fi and Alexa enabled and allows you to use the app to customize feeding times and portion sizes. Alerts will let you kno that your dog has eaten and can even include snapshots of your pup eating. This is aimed at animals smaller than 60 pounds, mostly owing to the bowl and hopper size, but you could probably make it work with multiple feedings for larger dogs.

