21 Cool Bearded Dragon Tank Decor Ideas

Designing a fun habitat is half the reason for getting a pet that lives in an enclosure. You get to style your pet’s environment down to the last detail and make it a comfortable home as well as a showpiece. Here we’ve collected several cool bearded dragon tank decor ideas to help you create a welcoming environment.
Available in three sizes to suit your beardie, this is a classic tank decor item that doubles as a basking surface and a hideaway. It's easy to clean and bacteria resistant and may just form the centerpiece of your bearded dragon tank decor. This will work with a variety of other decorative items, as well.
By adding fully 3D elements to your bearded dragon's tank, you give it a more dynamic and deep feel. These simple rock outcroppings from Exo Terra are available in three sizes to suit the size of your tank (medium here and large here). If you have a large tank, you might want to buy all three to really set the scene.
This faux-driftwood bridge works in a variety of tank color schemes. It's wood textured, but gray in color, which gives it a compatible look with a lot of other decorations. Measuring 10 inces long by 4.5 inches wide by 3.375 inches high, it easily doubles as both a basking spot and a cooler hideout underneath. A great central feature.
Since you'll probably want multiple bowls for different types of bearded dragon meals (as we discussed in our best bearded dragon accessories post), why not have one of those bowls match your tank decor theme? Easily cleaned with a brush, this food dish blends perfectly with a desert-themed tank and fits into a corner so it doesn't take up much space. Perfect for keeping worms in one place for your beardie to feed.
One of the best ways to set the scene in your bearded dragon tank is with some artificial plants. I heavily favor cacti to help dial in that desert feel. This three-pack includes one each of a very nicely rendered finger cactus, barrel cactus, and jade plant. Three should do for most tanks, but if you want to expand or mix and match, you could add this cactus or this desert bush.
I also heartily recommend adding some foilage that can hang off the side of your bearded dragon tank. I have this one in my beardie's tank and it helps to break up the glass and add dimension. My beardie likes hanging out under it, too, though to be clear, it doesn't cast much of a shadow. The suction cup to attach it is included and it measures about 12 inches.
If you're planning on going with a themed approach for your bearded dragon tank decor, might I suggest dinosaurs? While the largest beardies won't be able to take advantage of the hiding places, these work just as well as the rocks elsewhere on this list to set a scene in the tank. Along these same lines, you can also get a T-Rex skull.
If cacti aren't your thing, don't worry. You're not limited only to spiky plants to go with your spiky friend. This spider orchid will add a lovely touch to any tank setup. You can also get a Boston fern or a boxwood, if you prefer.
Since your beardie can discern not only the colors but the depth of the photographic backdrop of their tank, you'll want to switch them out periodically to keep them interested. We've included a few different options on this list, including this scenic covered rock option. It's available in five sizes from 18 inches by 48 inches up to 24 by 96 inches.
This water dish features stone detailing on the outside with a neutral, sand-colored inside, which means it blends perfectly with a lot of setups. The extra large one is big enough for a large beadie to soak; in fact, this is the one I have and my rather large beardie can fit in it to about her tail. If you don't want one quite so large, there are a total of four size options. Easily cleaned with a brush and nonporous.
Another functional decorative option, these heated rocks can help provide a heated surface on which to bask to help digest meals more fully. The heat is evenly distrbuted through the rock so there are no hot spots. This is the standard size, which measures about seven inches by four inches, but there is a mini size, as well. This should only be used as a secondary heat source, generally after feeding times.
Here's a premium basking ledge modeled to look like tree routes. The black color will absorb heat from the heat lamp, giving your bearded dragon a wonderfully warm surface on which to bask. It's quite a large surface, as well, measuring 19 inches long by eight inches wide. Equally good for fully grown beardies as it is for smaller lizards.
If you want to add a more natural wood look to you bearded dragon tank, consider these natural cholla logs. You get five pieces measuring about five inches long in each package. While these are typically used for aquariums, I think they add a nice element to any tank. Keep in mind that this is natural wood, so it's porous and they'll need to be replaced somewhat regularly to keep bacteria from building up. Still, they're visually interesting and tie in a more natural element, so they're worth considering.
Inspire your bearded dragon to take after its fearsome namesake with this totally over-the-top dragon skull. If the idea of a tranquil tank decorated with plants puts you to sleep, spice things up with this. Some beardies may bask on top of it, but this is more for show than anything else.
The background of your bearded dragon tank doesn't need to be a photographic image. Instead, you could opt for this realistic-looking rock ledge surface. It measures 48 inches by 20 inches and will suit both a staid rock-themed tank or offset brightly color decorations. This absolutely adds depth and richness to any bearded dragon tank. There's a cheaper version from Exo Terra, if you prefer.
These rock ledges attach to the side of your beardie's tank via magnets, which means you can put them just about anywhere. They can serve simply as a three-dimensional decorative element or for smaller lizards, a basking ledge. Different options are available, including this Earth ledge and this mushroom ledge.
This pick is more in line with the decor you might choose for your home rather than bearded dragon tank decor. Nevertheless, this stylish bearded dragon chaise lounge is both decorative and functional as a cozy place for your beardie to relax. We included these on our best bearded dragon accessories post, as well, because they're a novel idea that adds a splash of color to your tank setup. I also like the sugar skulls version.
A large piece of driftwood in your bearded dragon tank can make for a nice accent piece. These vary by the order, but generally measure between ten and twelve inches, giving you a large focal point for your tank. Great for an all-wood theme or to offset a lighter colored aesthetic.
Looking to build some interest on the floor of your bearded dragon's tank? Adding some river rocks on top of the substrate will create a bit more visual interest and depth. They'll also be warmed by the heat lamp and make for a nice alternative basking spot. They're a little bit more difficult to clean compared to man-made rock surfaces, but if used sparingly shouldn't create much more work for you.
This long habitat background is meant to wrap around three sides of your bearded dragon tank. This particular option depicts Arches National Park's Park Avenue in all its sun-drenched glory. It measures ten inches by over 54 inches. Other sizes for this image are available, as well, including 48 by 18 by 24 inches. You can also get a Monument Valley background, if you prefer.
In addition to being both a hammock-style lounger and a bridge, this adds a kind of cargo-net style decorative element for jungle-themed tanks. This is the extra large size, which measures 17 by 20 inches, large enough for adult beardies. The natural look fits with many other decorations.