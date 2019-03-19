21 Cool Bearded Dragon Tank Decor Ideas

If you want to add a more natural wood look to you bearded dragon tank, consider these natural cholla logs. You get five pieces measuring about five inches long in each package. While these are typically used for aquariums, I think they add a nice element to any tank. Keep in mind that this is natural wood, so it's porous and they'll need to be replaced somewhat regularly to keep bacteria from building up. Still, they're visually interesting and tie in a more natural element, so they're worth considering.