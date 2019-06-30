7 Best Cooling Dog Beds: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re in the market for a cooling dog mat or an elevated dog bed, your goal is the same: provide a place for your dog to chill out, in both senses of the phrase. We’ve collected a number of options for your overheated pup, spanning from the simple mesh-on-a-frame dog bed to cooling dog mattresses. Help your dog say cool during the hot months with our candidates for the best cooling dog bed.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $76.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $145.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $53.56 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Gen7Pets Trailblazer Cool-Air Cot for DogsPrice: $76.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Curved back for comfort
- Snap together design good for travel and storage
- Elevated for maximum airflow
- Not fully mesh like other models
- Some units suffer tearing at the seams
- Doesn't fold completely flat
Airflow is paramount when trying to keep your dog cool. These elevated pet beds combine a mesh window under your dog with a few inches of space between them and the ground. This pulls heat away from them and prevents their body heat from warming the spot where they’re laying.
This model combines that basic concept with a high, curved back to keep them from accidentally rolling off. This will cradle your dog comfortably no matter where you put it. It can be disassembled easily for travel and storage. There are two sizes: one for dogs up to 60 pounds and one for dogs up to 90 pounds.
Find more Gen7Pets Trailblazer Cool-Air Cot for Dogs information and reviews here.
-
2. The Original Elevated Pet Bed by CoolarooPrice: $28.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully ventilated mesh platform
- Easy to clean
- Mesh platform is replaceable
- Frame must be screwed together
- Not padded
- Not quite as durable as other similar models
As the name suggests, this is the original design of the elevated cooling dog bed. Rather than add any frills, this goes with a simple design that maximizes the amount of air reaching your dog. This mesh platform is supported by a lightweight, powder-coated frame which is easy to assemble, though a bit slower compared to snap-together designs.
These are very easy to wash, but if you should want to refresh it, you can order replacement covers. Both the full beds and the replacements are available in green, gray, brown, and tan. Choose from three sizes to suit your dog.
Competitive options are available from Furhaven, K&H Pet Products, and even the AmazonBasics line. A much pricier option from K9 Ballistics claims to be chew proof, if you have a destructive dog.
Find more The Original Elevated Pet Bed by Coolaroo information and reviews here.
-
3. GigaTent Elevated Pet CotPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No assembly required
- Comes with carry case
- Easy to clean
- Not quite as breatheable as other options
- Somewhat pricey
- Curved feet means it may tip when dogs get in and out
While the other elevated dog beds require some kind of assembly – either snapping together or screws – this one simply unfolds and is ready for action. All the hardware is steel, including the hinges that allow it to fold and be placed inside the included carrying case. For folks who plan on camping with dogs often, this is a super convenient option.
There are two sizes: Small/medium measures 35 by 24 inches and the large measures 42 by 24. That they’re both the same width is a big of a negative as larger dogs would probably benefit from a wider frame. Still, it’s a fairly good size and definitely worth considering. Choose from black, gray, green, or tan.
Find more GigaTent Elevated Pet Cot information and reviews here.
-
4. Superjare Elevated Pet Cot with CanopyPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Addition of canopy provides shade
- Relatively large
- Includes carrying case
- Somewhat tricky to assemble
- Carrying case could be larger
- Limited color options
Obviously, a cooling dog bed can only do so much if the sun is still beating on your dog. Extend the function of these dog cots by opting for this version, which includes a canopy, under which your dog can escape the sun. This will also be helpful in case of a random passing shower, as well. Like the fold-up version on this list, a carrying bag is included with this model.
Two sizes are available: Large, which measures 36 by 30 inches and extra large, which measures 48 by 36 inches. Colors are limited and include dark gray, silver gray, and brown.
Find more Superjare Elevated Pet Cot with Canopy information and reviews here.
-
5. Furhaven Deluxe Gel Memory Foam Cooling Dog BedPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines cooling and orthopedic functions
- Machine washable zippered cover
- Four sizes and multiple colors available
- Not as cool as elevated options
- Foam might not retain its shape in all cases
- Some odor when new
Elevated beds are not the only option for a cooling dog bed and may not be the best choice if your dog is older or has joint pain. For them, you’ll want to go with a plush option like this one. These generously-sized dog beds offer three inches of cooling foam that keep your dog cool and comfortable, just like a cooling mattress does for people.
There are eleven color options across four sizes: Small measuring 20 by 15″ inches; medium measuring 30 by 20 inches; large measuring 36 by 27 inches; jumbo meauring 44 by 35 inches; and jumbo plus 53 by 42 inches.
Find more Furhaven Deluxe Gel Memory Foam Cooling Dog Bed information and reviews here.
-
6. Sealy Lux Quad Layer Orthopedic Dog Bed with Cooling GelPrice: $145.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four layers of support with different functions
- Machine washable cover
- Odor absorbing
- Expensive
- May be too stiff at first
- Cover makes noise when dogs move around on it
If you use a memory foam mattress and appreciate the cooling feature, your dog probably will, too. In fact, this dog bed is even made by mattress maker Sealy. It’s a premium offering, to be sure, complete with two padding layers, a cooling layer, and a layer with a charcoal base that absorbs odors. Additionally, the cover is removable and machine washable.
Choose from four different sizes in the following colors: brown, green, gray, or blue.
Find more Sealy Lux Orthopedic Dog Bed with Cooling Gel information and reviews here.
-
7. K&H Pet Products Coolin’ Comfort Dog BedPrice: $53.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains no toxic gel - uses water to cool
- Orthopedic foam core
- Three sizes available
- Water-based cooling something of a hassle
- Somewhat thin - may not be as comfortable as other options
- Doesn't cool as well as elevated dog beds
This option takes a novel approach to the cooling dog bed in that it uses water as the agent to dissapate heat. Just fill the bed daily and this small waterbed will keep your dog cool throughout the day. This could be useful in crates or in conjuction with an elevated dog bed, though it’s padded enough to work on its own.
There are three sizes to choose from: Small measuring 17 by 24 inches; medium measuring 22 by 32 inches; or large measuring 32 by 44 inches.
If you don’t think the water approach will work for you, you could always opt for a cooling dog mat, like this one from The Green Pet Shop.
Find more K&H Pet Products Coolin' Comfort Dog Bed information and reviews here.
See Also:
- Best Cheap Dog Beds
- Best Dog Life Jackets
- Best Dog Boots, Socks, and Paw Protectors
- Best Doggie Pools
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.