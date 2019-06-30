7 Best Cooling Dog Beds: Your Easy Buying Guide

Airflow is paramount when trying to keep your dog cool. These elevated pet beds combine a mesh window under your dog with a few inches of space between them and the ground. This pulls heat away from them and prevents their body heat from warming the spot where they’re laying.

This model combines that basic concept with a high, curved back to keep them from accidentally rolling off. This will cradle your dog comfortably no matter where you put it. It can be disassembled easily for travel and storage. There are two sizes: one for dogs up to 60 pounds and one for dogs up to 90 pounds.