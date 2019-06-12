11 Best Dog Carrier Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

PetGear offers a dog backpack that is capable of being much more than that. This unit offers five different functions, depending on your needs. In addition to being a backpack, it can be a roller bag, car seat, tote and airplan carry-on, depending on which handle you use.

There are four different size and configuration combinations, as well as storage pouches and a fleece pad. Depending on which you choose, the color options are: black, blue, copper, pink or green.