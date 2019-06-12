11 Best Dog Carrier Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Not to be confused with dog backpacks, dog carrier backpacks aren’t meant to be worn by your dog. Instead, they allow you to wear your dog wherever you go, including onto airplanes and hiking trails. For your small dog’s comfort and safety, here are the best dog carrier backpacks for toting your pup.
1. Pet Gear I-GO2 Roller Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five functions
- Four sizes and styles up to 25 pound capacity
- Internal tether
- May be too large for airlines
- May not contain destructive pets
- Shoulder straps may drag when used as a rolling bag
PetGear offers a dog backpack that is capable of being much more than that. This unit offers five different functions, depending on your needs. In addition to being a backpack, it can be a roller bag, car seat, tote and airplan carry-on, depending on which handle you use.
There are four different size and configuration combinations, as well as storage pouches and a fleece pad. Depending on which you choose, the color options are: black, blue, copper, pink or green.
Find more Pet Gear I-GO2 Roller Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
2. Gen7Pets Geometric Roller-Carrier Dog BackpackPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Internal platform keeps dog upright even when tipped for rolling
- Up to 20 pound capacity
- Pricey
- Better as a rolling bag than a backpack
- Somewhat cramped
Compared to the PetGear version, this is more heavily skewed to being a roller bag. Nevertheless, it can easily be worn as a backpack to carry dogs up to 20 pounds. The side storage pouches are a bit more generous on this version and in general, the bag is somewhat more robust, which makes sense given the price.
There are two sizes to choose from and a couple different color options, as well. All have an internal tether and a platform on the inside that keeps your dog upright even when tipped.
Find more Gen7Pets Geometric Roller-Carrier Dog Backpack information and reviews here.
3. Kurgo G-Train Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $137.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable traditional backpack design
- Works as a backpack and a traditional carrier
- Up to 25 pound capacity
- Expensive
- No size options
- Somewhat limited functionality compared to others at this price point
This offering from Kurgo is styled to look just like an ordinary, everyday backpack, making it easy to wear even for longer journeys. A handle on the front means that it can also be laid on its side and carried like a traditional pet carrier.
Inside, there’s a removeable, machine-washable pad while the bottom is waterproof. Dogs up to 25 pounds can safely ride inside and there are plenty of useful storage pockets.
Find more Kurgo G-Train Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
4. Outward Hound PoochPouch Front Carrier For DogsPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Front carry
- Up to 20 pound capacity
- Not multi-functional
- May be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time
- May run smaller than advertised capacity depending on your dog
This inexpensive offering is a front-carry dog backpack for those who treat their dogs like a human baby. Two sizes are available for dogs up to 20 pounds in your choice of blue or gray.
Otherwise, this is a relatively simple offering, light on other features compared to some of the more expensive options. This one is all about comfortably carrying your pup so you can still see them.
Find more Outward Hound PoochPouch Front Carrier For Dogs information and reviews here.
5. Mogoko Comfortable Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Lightweight
- Up to 15 pound capacity
- Somewhat cramped
- No way to fully close it
- Not the best quality material
Mogoko makes a variant of the backpack made by Kurgo, stripped down both in features and in price. This simple backpack is available in three sizes for dogs up to 15 pounds, each available in black, blue, green, orange or pink.
The main compartment is accented by a couple of storage pouches, while the mesh construction makes it breatheable. This is a lightweight bag for lightweight breeds.
Find more Mogoko Comfortable Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
6. K9 Sport Sack Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large capacity - up to 40 pounds
- Comfortable to carry
- Multiple safety features
- Somewhat cramped
- Material feels somewhat cheap
- Could benefit from a waist strap
Resembling a hiking or camping backpack, the four size variations of this dog backpack allows you to carry dogs up to 40 pounds, depending on the model you choose. Each model has a slight variation in style, as well, collectively accounting for 12 different color options.
The design of this backpack includes five different safety mechanisms, which, when properly engaged, means your dog cannot fall out or escape from the bag without your help. They include: carabiner collar clip, lumbar and zipper support straps, zipper loop, side cinch straps, sternum straps, mesh side panels for cooling. In addition, the Air Plus models include a backpack for your backpack to haul all your dog-related gear in.
Find more K9 Sport Sack Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
7. PetAmi Deluxe Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both sides open fully for ease of entrance and exit
- Excellent airflow
- Up to 18 pounds capacity
- No size options
- Somewhat uncomfortable for extended carrying
- May fold in depending on dog weight
This dog carrier backpack combines ease of entry and exit with good airflow and a generous capacity. Though there are no size options available, dogs up to 18 pounds can fit comfortably. Both sides open fully to make it simple for your dog to get in or out.
The entire structure is reinforced to keep it from collapsing on itself and the bottom cushion is sherpa covered. Choose from 12 different colors.
Find more PetAmi Deluxe Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
8. Pettom Rolling Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $56.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four functions
- Smooth rolling wheels
- Dogs up to 18 pounds (two sizes)
- Telescoping handle could be a little short for some people
- Not the most durable option
- Top may fold in depending on dog weight
Here’s another rolling option to consider, which again is multi-funtional with four usage modes. The obvious is the rolling carrier and the backpack, but it can also be used as a pet car seat and a dog bed when necessary. Two available sizes allow you to accommodate dogs up to 17 pounds.
This is a fairly lightweight option and not quite as robust as more expensive rolling style dog backpacks. Still, it’s priced right and worthy of consideration.
Find more Pettom Rolling Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
9. Pawfect Pets Soft-Sided Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $44.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy front loading door
- Airline approved
- Up to 10 pounds capacity
- Too small for most pets
- Opts for veritcal space over horizontal
- No top handle when laid down for flights
For especially small toy breeds, this is the carrier to consider. It’s available in just one size that will accommodate a dog up to ten pounds while providing plenty of height. In fact, headroom for your dog could be unlimited if you open the top flap while carrying them.
There is ample padding and storage pouches, and they’ve even included two removeable fleece pads so you always have an extra on hand. For small dogs, this is a comfortable and compact solution.
Find more Pawfect Pets Soft-Sided Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
10. Blitzwolf Space Capsule Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bubble window for better visibility
- Waterproof outer shell
- Up to 10 pounds capacity
- Too small for most dogs
- Falls over easily when set down
- Not the most durable option
There are a few variations of this style of dog carrier backpack out there, including offering from Lemonda and Giantex. We even included on on our best cat carriers post. This version from Blitzwolf comes in three different sizes in three slightly different formats, each featuring the novel bubble viewing window in them.
These carriers definitely lean more on the aesthetics and novelty aspects, but the waterproof outershell creates a secure environment for your small dog. Ventilation is also quite good on these and despite the interesting design, they wear comfortably like a traditional backpack. Choose from eight color options.
Find more Blitzwolf Space Capsule Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
11. Pecute Bicycle Basket Bag and Dog Carrier BackpackPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-functional including bicycle basket
- Removeable support panels allow folding for storage
- Up to 20 pounds capacity
- Cannot close entirely
- Not the sturdiest backpack straps
- Somewhat fussy assembly for bike use
If bike riding is on the list of activities you want to do with your dog, this is the dog backpack for you. This dog backpack can serve as a bicycle basket dog carrier when properly outfitted with the included rigid panels. Naturally, you can also use it as a car booster seat, while the entire front face can fold up for superior ventilation.
There are no color nor size options available, but the flexibility and general shape means it will work for a number of different dog breeds. While it doesn’t close completely, it does include a safety tether in addition to the drawstring top, so your dog is unlikely to escape.
Find more Pecute Bicycle Basket Bag and Dog Carrier Backpack information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.