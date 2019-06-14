15 Cool Dog Purses: Your Easy Buying Guide

Looking to tote your dog around in style? Whether it’s to the beach or on a plane, choose a dog purse from our selection of cool options so your dog can ride in style.
We included Django on our best dog raincoats post because as a brand, they’re dedicated to accessorizing small pups. They offer this stylish waxed canvas dog travel tote, which straddles the line between dog purse and weekender bag. The inside includes a safety tether and a pad which is covered in a machine washable sherpa liner for maximum comfort.
It measures 14.5 inches long by 8 inches wide by 12.5 tall. Choose from black or olive green.
This option from Dexdog comes in the form of a durable canvas tote. It’s relatively simple and aimed at durability, with reinforced double stitching at each seam. The top zipper will keep rain off your dog and keep them safely inside.
There are two sizes available: Medium is for dogs up to 12 inches in length, 14 inches in height, and 11 pounds. Large is for dogs up to 15 inches in length, 14 inches in height, and 25 pounds. You choice of dark or light gray, both with navy trim.
Some find these sling-style dog purses to be more comfortable than other options, which means you can comfortably carry your dog around for longer periods of time. The padded, adjustable strap can be set between about 18 inches to 35 inches in length to accommodate dogs up to 13 pounds.
This purse is machine washable and comes in three different configurations. The normal version is available in fuchsia, green, gray, black, or pink. There’s a water resistant version in black or brown and a breatheable material verison in gray.
While it might be a slight stretch to call this a dog purse, the dimensions are just about right and the availability of eight fashionable colorways make it a contender. It measures 17 inches long by 12 inches tall by 10 inches wide, which is enough to carry a dog 16 inches long and up to 16 pounds.
All the expected features are here including a padded floor, safety strap, storage pocket, three entry options, and water resistant material. This is a good option for travel, as well.
Aimed at the smallest toy breeds, this dog purse looks almost like a normal, everyday handbag. The major difference, of course, is the roll-back flap across the top that can be tied back to reveal a mesh top for maximum dog ventilation. The straps offer a drop of 10 inches, which should be just enough to use it on your shoulder, if you prefer.
The interior dimensions are 16 inches long by 7.5 inches wide by 10.5 inches high. It’s certainly a compact solution, but it will keep your small dog snug and comfortable. Choose from black, purple or turquoise. If you prefer, you can get a faux patent leather finish in a related design, as well.
Prefer something in leather? This option combines a classic leather with gold accents purse with the functionality of a dog carrier. Discreet mesh screens on either end offer good ventilation, while both sides hide storage compartments that will let you carry small items like your phone and keys and possibly even your wallet.
The overall dimensions are roughly 15 inches long by 7 inches wide by 9.5 inches tall. Black leather goes with almost anything, so this could the one to choose if you’re looking for something flexible.
A less expensive alternative to the Django on this list, this offering from Reddy includes a couple of dog accessories, as well. First, there’s a pickup back dispenser built-in, so you don’t have to remember to grab a roll as you’re leaving. Second, they include a pop-up rubber bowl for water or food on the go.
The bag itself is made of a rubberized canvas material that resists water. There’s a D-ring on the exterior of the bag you can use to attach your dog securely and the liner is removable. It measures 19 inches tall by 12 inches long by 9 inches high.
This dog purse from Prima Pet offers adjustable straps for the best fit. The entire top zips open for easy loading and unloading, while an internal tether keeps your dog in place. This is a padded cotton bag, which provides ample warmth even as the openings maintain good airflow.
There are two sizes available in black, patterned gray or wine red. The medium size measures 14.5 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.8 inches high, while the large size measures 17 inches long by 9.8 inches wide by 8.2 inches tall.
This classic-look bag is made from faux leather, which benefits those who wish to go cruelty-free and those looking for a waterproof option. Both the exterior and the interior of this dog purse are waterproof in case of accidents or inclement weather.
Additionally, unlike other options, the sides of the bag are stiff so they keep their shape and won’t collapse on your dog. Measuring 14 inches long by 11 inches tall by 7 inches wide, you can fit most dogs up to 8 pounds easily.
This dog purse offers a classic design punched up with a little leopard print flair on the inside. Three large flaps allow for multiple configurations of entry and airflow and for allowing your pup to see what’s going on. The dual-zippered top has both a mesh layer and a full fabric layer which rolls out of the way.
The inside has a removable pad and a safety tether. Dimensions on this purse are 15.7 inches long by 11 inches tall by 7.5 inches wide. For more color options, check out this related design from Petparty.
If weight is your primary concern, consider this dog purse. It weighs just over two pounds, adding very little to the total package as you tote your dog around. The straps are adjustable and there is an additional strap for sliding a seat belt through for extra security.
The mesh openings are dark enough that most people are unlikely to see your dog inside. The dimensions are 17 inches long by 9 inches wide by 12 inches tall. If the color isn’t quite for you, Argo makes a related bag in green. Alternatively, you could check out the funkier Petagon from Argo.
This fully-featured bag begins by looking a bit nicer than the price point suggests. It’s also fully collapsible and ships to you that way, which makes it a great option if you only need a dog purse occasionally. The inside is waterproof, the bottom is reinforced, and two machine washable liners are included so the inside will always be a pleasant place to ride.
The dimensions on this nice-looking unit are 17 inches long by 10.5 inches tall by 10 inches wide, suitable for dogs up to 10 pounds.
If you like the idea of the weatherproof faux leather purse elsewhere on this list but were hoping for something in black, this is the option for you. This is a simple, understated dog purse with both handles and a shoulder strap. The top flap is mesh only for good airflow, while the size mesh window is coverable by a roll-up closure.
The dimensions are 16 inches long by 7 inches wide by 13 inches tall, suitable for dogs weighing up to 14 pounds.
Here’s another faux leather option, this time available in two patterns and two sizes. Choose from a loosely Louis Vuitton-inspired brown or a checker gray colorway for this classic dog purse. You can choose to carry it by the handles or an included shoulder strap and stash your small items in one of two external pockets.
The small size measures 14 inches long by 6 inches wide by 10 inches tall and can carry a dog up to nearly nine pounds. The large size measures 15 inches long by 6 inches wide by 11 inches tall and can carry a dog up to 12 pounds.
This dog purse also clearly owes a debt to the famous Louis Vuitton styling, combining it with a novel fold-down construction. By unzipping all the seams, you can fold this flat when not in use to make storage or cleaning easier.
There’s a single exterior pocket and, of course, an optional mesh window flap. The dimensions on this faux leather bag are 16.5 inches long by 6.3 inches wide by 11.4 inches tall.