15 Cool Dog Purses: Your Easy Buying Guide

We included Django on our best dog raincoats post because as a brand, they’re dedicated to accessorizing small pups. They offer this stylish waxed canvas dog travel tote, which straddles the line between dog purse and weekender bag. The inside includes a safety tether and a pad which is covered in a machine washable sherpa liner for maximum comfort.

It measures 14.5 inches long by 8 inches wide by 12.5 tall. Choose from black or olive green.