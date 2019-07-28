101 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers: The Ultimate List

Looking for a good gift for the dog owner in your life? Gifts for dog owners cover everything from the super practical to the hilarious gag gift. Find the best gifts for dog lovers in our extensive list below.
Winter can be a dangerous time for walking your dog. It’s dark earlier, and the glare can be especially bad on wet nights. To protect the dog on your list, consider this reflective dog jacket. It’s waterproof, which is good for the snow and rain, but it’s also warm for those cold nights.
Includes fully adjustable velcro straps. A good marriage of function and fashion available in the full spread of sizes.
Need more options? Browse more dog jackets here.
If the person you’re buying for is an avid camper, having a great dog tie-out is necessary to keep their pup on the site. This Knot-a-Hitch system uses two trees or a single post to create a secure tether that will allow dogs to roam around the site, but not wander off.
We included the SureSwivel on our camping with dogs post, but either of them are great options to consider.
Bored dogs are destructive. Dogs who gulp their food can develop health problems. This activity mat solves both issues by being both a slow feeder dog bowl of sorts and an interactive dog toy. Simply load up each of the toys with kibble and let the dog hunt for food. This will slow them down and provide stimulating activity daily. It comes with three activities, but can be expanded with others.
Anything that encourages a dog to drink more water (and not out of the toilet) is for the best. I have one of these two gallon fountains for my three big dogs and I love it. I just top it off every couple of days while the fountain filters and keeps the water fresh for them. These are a good gift because many pet owners probably won’t spring for one themselves.
There are many pet fountains to choose from, but relatively few of them are large enough for multiple big dogs.
As I write this, it’s approaching 95 degrees and my dogs are laying on the cool tile of my dining room and trying not to move too much. If this sounds like a dog you know, help them out with a doggie pool for the summer months. This option from Petsfit features durable materials and an easy-fold portable structure to make it easy for dogs to cool off anywhere.
If you want the dog lover in your life to love their dog even more, give them this book filled with 38 stories about dog accomplishments that prove their devotion to their people. Ascher-Walsh also has another book called Loyal with 38 more stories.
Dogs who ride in the back seat of the car necessarily make a mess. They can’t help it. They shed or their paws or dirty, leaving a trail on your upholstery.
While you could relegate them to a carrier, these hammock-style seat covers are the more ideal option. They protect the seats while also containing the dog safely in the back. This one is reversible and waterproof, in addition to being machine washable. Available in gray and green and blue and orange.
Need more options? Consider the full range of our picks for the best dog car hammocks and seat covers.
If you’re buying at Christmas (or even if you’re not), remember that every dog needs a foot-long candy cane to gnaw on while everyone opens their presents. Excellent as a stocking stuffer or just as a holiday season treat.
Dog treats are an easy-to-give gift no matter what time of year.
Don’t let people have all the fun when it comes to Christmas gift baskets. Dogs are just as likely to love a basket piled high with goodies as the humans on your list.
This basket includes a polyester bandanna, dog bag duffel, brush, fleece paw print pet blanket, Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream Mix, Pawsitively Gourmet Paw & Bone truffles, and a lot more for a total of eight pounds of goodies.
Along the same lines of the tanks top on our gifts for tequila lovers post, the dog lover on your list can use this to let everyone at the gym what they’d rather be doing instead of downward dog.
Available in the pictured coral, peach, black, burgundy, mint, navy, olive, blush pink, neon pink, and white and printed on a 60 percent cotton, 40 percent polyester blend.
If the dog owner on your list works long hours or otherwise must be away from their beloved pup for any length of time regularly, you may consider buying them a pet camera. This Petcube Bites combines the utility of an HD camera, two-way audio, and a treat dispenser. I have one and I absolutely love it. The built-in motion detection means it can also double as a home security device.
This is the second version, which adds Alexa to a list of already impressive features.
For more options, you can go here to read my full review of the original version in comparison to the very similar PetChatz HD or see our full list of the best pet cams.
Does the dog owner in your life love adventure? Can you often find them hitting the trail with their pup? This dog backpack makes it easier to tote anything the dog (or human) may need while out in the wilderness, including extra food, water, first aid, and even cellphones and keys.
These are especially good for trail runners who don’t want to have to carry anything. A solid gift for any dog owner.
There are a number of dog hiking backpacks to choose from, so be sure to choose the one that best suits the dog owner in question.
Playing fetch can be slobbery work. After the first retrieval, the ball is covered with dog spit and grass and it doesn’t get better from there. If someone on your list has a dog who loves fetch, consider this ball launcher. This will assuredly wear out even the most hyperactive dog.
Meant to be used with Chuckit! medium balls, but also good for tennis balls, this will provide hours of mess-free entertainment. Interactive dog toys are just as good for the owners as they are as puppy presents.
Since everyone’s going crazy for the 23andMe DNA testing service for humans in the quest to understand more about their ancestry, why not do the same for dogs? This testing kit covers over 250 breeds and can help decode your mutt’s mix.
This can be beneficial when it comes to understanding their behaviors and potential health hazards. The Wisdom Panel test is by far the most popular, but you could also take a peek at the Embark Veterinary DNA Test.
Having treats on hand is great for dog lovers who are still training their pups, but also just handy for ongoing interactions and reinforcement. Dogs should be continuously rewarded for their good behavior, so give this handy treat pouch as a gift so they have something on hand at all times. Don’t forget the treats!
You might also want to consider a dog treat pouch with a built-in pickup bag holder.
Now, I know what you might be thinking: “I am not going to gift a vacuum at Christmas or any other time.” Okay, that’s fair. But take it from me as an owner of three dogs that every dog owner needs a very good vacuum. And while most might opt for a Dyson, I find them to be a touch overpriced, especially when the Shark line exists.
Even with three dogs (one of them being a husky), we’ve had plenty of luck with the Shark Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum, which comes in under $100. For true performance against pet hair, though, opt for the TruePet. Lightweight, super easy to use and maintain, and with more cleaning options than the Freestyle, this will make it much easier to own a dog.
As an alternative, we also really love the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift Off Bagless Upright Vacuum, which occasionally goes on sale for less than the Shark.
Owners of small dogs may occasionally be inclined to carry their dog in a bag or purse, either for travel or for dog safety. Give them one of the best with this waxed canvas offering from Django. The brand focuses on small breeds, so there are no compromises here. It looks great and will tote a pup around for a long time.
If you’re looking for more styles, consider our list of cool dog purses.
If you aren’t a dog owner, you might not know that bathing a dog can be an unholy nightmare. It certainly varies by dog, but even if your pup is pretty docile, your bathroom is likely to be wrecked by the end of it. Solve that problem for the dog owner in your life with this large, elevated pet tub which allows them to work all the way around the dog and leave the mess outside.
We featured another solution to this problem on our best dog gadgets post with the Bissel BarkBath QT.
Yet another utilitarian gift choice I strongly encourage you to consider, this will be as useful for dog owners as it is for cat owners. No matter how hard you try, you will inevitably find that you’re covered in animal fur whenever you leave your home.
This lint roller fits perfectly in a purse or even a pocket and comes in a wide variety of designer colors to match the style of the person you’re buying for. Again, a per hair remover is a simple gift that makes life easier and fits well in a stocking.
Composed of 30 cards complete with a Major and Minor Barkana, this humorous deck is a take-off of traditional tarot cards. The cards offer advice for dogs and their owners and is meant to be a fun gift for dog lovers.
At 30 cards, it’s probably closer to an oracle deck than a true tarot deck, for those who are more familiar with divination decks. No prior experience needed — grab the deck, pull a card, and let the wisdom wash over you. Incidentally, there are a couple actual dog tarot decks out there, if you’re interested.
You can’t feed a dog sugar cookies. Well, you can, but you really shouldn’t. Much better to give this gift pack of treats with four different cookies in it, made especially for dogs. This pack includes 1 package of peanut butter wafer cookies, 1 package of beef and liver bits, 1 package of vanilla sandwich cremes, and 1 package of cheese-flavored bones. It even comes in festive packaging if you’re giving this at Christmastime.
We’ve all seen at least one of these images, whether on Instagram, Facebook, or on the original DogShaming.com site.
My younger dogs, especially the husky, deserve a dog shaming daily. I have an eight foot baby gate across one of the windows of my house following his many escapes. On one of his solo adventures, he took himself down the street to a high school and was found wandering the halls.
If this sounds like your dog, you might appreciate these images of similarly bratty dogs getting their comeuppance.
Put simply, dogs are just easier to have when you crate train them. Crates offer a sense of security, a place to calm themselves down, and a method of training that doesn’t require negative reinforcement.
Most dog crates are of the wire variety, but if you want to upgrade the crate situation for the dog lover in your life, try this option that doubles as an end table. Available in two sizes and in black, espresso, or white.
If dog containment is on your list, you could consider more options for the best dog crate or best dog house, as well.
Need a toy that will grow with your growing puppy? Try the Invincibles line from Outward Hound. Instead of stuffing that you will inevitably have to pick up from every square inch of your floor, these are filled with squeakers that still squeak even if they’re punctured.
My three brutes have not yet managed to tear these apart after months of trying, even as other toys have been laid to waste in the meantime. If you don’t love the snake, geckos and a few other creatures are available, too.
For more toy ideas, check out our best indestructible dog toys and cool dog toys posts.
Every dog needs a Kong. If you’re shopping for someone with a new puppy, opt for the one meant for them, which has softer rubber for young teeth and gums. A Kong is an especially handy tool for crate graining (for help buying a crate go here), since it gives your pup something to focus on and enjoy when you leave them in there.
Kong makes a puppy recipe stuffing treat, as well as Kong shaped snacks, but you and I both know that peanut butter does the job just fine. Don’t forget the bottle brush; they’re tough to clean without one.
While most new dog parents will probably opt for something very simple for their puppy’s first food dish, it’s fun to gift something a little more special. This handmade dog bowl features an adorable cartoon version of the dog’s breed next to the personalized name you choose to put on it.
In addition to the French Bulldog design above, they also offer a number of others including corgi, black lab, and yorkie, among many others.
According to the American Kennel Club, puppy owners will have to wait until six months for all puppy teeth should be replaced with adult teeth. That’s a handful of months of teething they have to get through, which is an excellent time to reinforce proper chewing habits to spare the items in your house that are not puppy toys (which is virtually everything).
Provide the puppy owner in your life with teething toys will make life easier. Indeed, this bundle from Nylabone contains a few toys that look like they’re for human babies in addition to the standard Nylabone offerings.
Owners of small breed dogs know that a covered pet bed makes a cozy place to doze. This teepee design features poles made of pine with cotton canvas draped over them. The cushion is also made of the cotton and can be machine washed. It measures 24 inches tall with a 20 inch diameter. I’ve seen a few of my friends’ dogs use these for sleeping in every night.
A smart dog collar with GPS is beneficial in two ways: 1. It tracks your dog’s activity throughout the day so you can monitor their overall health. 2. It tells you exactly where your dog is at all times. This is the new version of the Whistle tracker, which has a 20 day battery life and keeps track of activity periods, rest periods, calories burned, and location. The regular Go version has a ten day battery life, while this version, the Go Explore, offers 20 days. You can also buy a purpose-built collar for use with it.
As we discovered at Halloween, dressing your dog up in silly clothes is half the fun of having a dog in the first place. It’s especially fun to toss a sweater on them for the holiday party. Give the dog on your list a festive sweater so they, too, can get in the spirit — or just match the decor.
This argyle selection is quite fetching. (Get it? Fetchi– fine, forget it. Let’s move on.)
Dog owners will need a place to hang their leashes between walks. It’s much more orderly than just about any other option, and keeps it handy right by the door. When ordering, specify the name and the studio will create a handsome handmade leash hook just for the person on your list.
Need the leash, too? We have those over here.
Retractable leashes give dogs the right amount freedom without being off-leash. This Flexi unit is hands down the best retractable leash out there. I’ve used four others and found them wanting, but I’ve owned the Flexi for three years now with no complaints whatsoever.
This is tough, and the locking mechanism is far better than the push-push system employed on other leashes. Absolutely worth every penny.
Need more options? Browse more leashes here.
To put it gently, dogs are not gracious eaters and drinkers. They’ll make a mess in the area around their dishes, but you can contain it with the use of a dish mat. This dish mat from Ruffwear is built to withstand conditions while hiking and camping, but could also make a great option for home, too. It also looks a lot better than a lot of other options.
Another option to keep pups cool is a cooling dog bed. By raising the sleeping dog off the ground, air can circulate around their bodies and keep them cooler than a traditional pet bed. The curved back on this option allows them to relax into it without fear of falling off.
Similar to interactive dog toys, toys that you load up with treats can keep your dog occupied for awhile and incentivize them to play. This one from Up Dog is actually modular: you can connect several units together to make a larger, varied, and more interesting toy. Choose from five colors or consider other dog treat dispensers along this same concept.
A mug will always make a safe, yet classic gift. This mug allows you to choose from among several dog breeds to get one (or more!) that matches the breed of the dog you have in mind. It’s a standard 11 ounce ceramic mug and is microwave and dishwasher safe. Breeds available include:
- Australian Shepherd
- Boxer
- Chihuahua
- Cocker Spaniel
- Corgi
- Dalmatian
- Doberman
- English Bulldog
- French Bulldog
- German Shepherd
- Golden Retriever
- Pitbull
- Pomeranian
- Pug
- Rottweiler
- Rough Collie
- Schnauzer
- Siberian Husky
- Yellow Lab
- Yorkshire Terrier
Naturally, the Willow Tree Angel of Friendship features a dog. Dogs are, of course, man’s best friend. In addition to this angel, the Angel of Comfort also features a dog, while they offer a Love My Dog sculpture in a few different styles. There’s a Truly a Friend keepsake box, as well.
Great for work, or any time the dog lover you know if forced to leave the house when they don’t want to. Dog owners compulsively talk to their dogs, anyway. We can’t help it. Also comes in a men’s cut.
Looking for gag gifts for dog owners? Try this book of dog poetry which illuminates on a variety of dog concerns while paying homage to classic poets. Some of the jokes in here are a bit adult, so keep that in mind when giving.
There’s no getting around the fact that dogs will introduce a good amount of dirt to any household. Help the dog owner in your life combat that with this super-absorbent doormat. Choose from four sizes including a runner in up to 14 different colors.
Dogs come with almost as many toys and accessories as kids do. Keeping them contained and orderly is the key to keeping yourself sane. I have a container much like this one and can attest to its value. Choose from 14 colors and patterns across rectangular and round bins in six sizes.
Really obsessed dog lovers will want to coordinate apparel with their dogs. This set, which includes a bow tie dog collar and a matching bracelet for the owner, makes it easy. These are aimed at small and medium breeds but come in three sizes and three colors.
We previously featured a set like this when reviewing cool dog collars and think they make a great gift for a particular sort of dog owner.
When hiking or road-tripping, it can be difficult to get a dog to drink adequate water. There are a number of travel bowls out there, but this one is my favorite. I’ve used it extensively on hikes with my dog, and he loves to drink from it.
The included carabiner makes it easy to toss on a leash or backpack. It comes in four colors so you can coordinate with other accessories. We included a collapsible bowl on our camping with dogs post, if the person you’re shopping for prefers to sleep in tents.
Toys are among the best dog owner gifts because dogs cycle through them constantly. No dog toy lasts forever (although some try!), so having a bunch of toys on hand to keep dogs occupied is helpful. This set of 12 toys is based primarily on durable rope construction and is aimed at medium-sized dogs. Even at that, my 60-70 pound pitbulls have had some of these toys and they lasted a fair amount of time.
An unfortunate reality of dog ownership is that they aren’t with us forever. If a dog lover you know has recently lost their beloved pup, you can immortalize them forever with this touching tribute. In addition to the photo, there’s a place for the dog’s collar and tag. Help them remember the impact their dog had on their lives.
Long-lasting dog chews are invaluable to dog owners. They’re also a little bit tricky to find. Elk antlers last a long time for most dogs, but they’re on the costly side, which makes them a great option for a gift. A dog lover might not spring for these themselves, but you can spoil their dog with these natural chews.
Along the same lines as the famous Chuck It! (also on this list), this Nerf Blaster takes things to the next level. It will fire tennis balls (or Nerf-branded balls) up to 50 feet and features hands-free loading. Choose between two sizes for your choice of weapon against dog boredom.
Let the person in your life whose home is overrun by canines announce this to visitors so they’re prepared to be smothered with love when they walk in the door. This doormat measures 23.6 by 15.7 inches and is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Don’t worry, there’s a cat version, too.
Admittedly, $50 is quite a lot for a dog bowl, but that’s what makes it a perfect gift. Giving someone something they might not spring for themselves is what gifting is all about. Not only that, but this is the deluxe treatment as far as dog bowls go. It’s super durable, made of stainless steel with a brushed look and a robust anti-slip ring on the bottom. In fact, I have one of these for my brutal young husky mix and it’s standing up to his zealous meal times very well so far.
Here’s a simple gift that’s easy to give and carries the dog theme into the kitchen. This dog bottle opener is made of beechwood and stainless steel.
Here’s something a little different. My husky mix is the most curious dog I have ever met. We have a large picture window and he lays in front of it all day, watching people go by in the street. He wants to greet everyone when he’s out in our yard. We have a chain link fence, but for those of you out there who don’t, this is one way to let your curious dog see what’s going on outside their confines. Another true thing about my husky is that without the access he has, he would pretty quickly create his own by digging under the fence. This should help alleviate that impulse. It’s 9.5 inch acrylic dome that will serve as your dog’s porthole to the world.
For most pet owners, the pet ID tag is a necessary utility, not much of an opportunity to express their dog’s personality. These silicone tags, in addition to being silent, allow the owner to make things a bit more interesting with five different patterns.
It’s virtually impossible to get my dogs to look at the camera when I want them to. This nifty invention solves that problem by getting them to focus on a cleverly perched tennis ball, which is mounted to your smartphone.
Wine drinkers can accent their in-progress bottles with dog imagery, as well. This corgi wine stopper will delight the legions of fans of the breed, or just anyone who loves dogs with abandon.
Naturally, dog decor should be on your list of options for best dog lover gifts. This Shiba Inu-inspred throw pillow comes in two sizes, two colors, and in options for closed or open eyes.
Dogs look adorable in bandanas. There’s no way around it. This four pack of bandanas will allow the dog lover in your life to cycle through them for regular washings so their pup can be fashionable (and slightly easier to spot at the dog park).
Pug people are a special breed (no pun intended) of dog owner. Let the pug lover in your life celebrate their admiration with this neoprene lunch bag. Good for daily use for lunch or for occasional picnic or beverage use.
Let everyone know that you are a classy dog mom or dog dad with these 22 ounce wine glasses. The gold printing is relatively subtle and reminds everyone that your dogs are your kids, too.
Of course there is a dog-focused version of Monopoly. If you want to work a few more dog references into someone’s life, get them this. You could also opt for the breed-specific versions such as Golden-Opoly or Bulldog-Opoly. We put the cat version on our cat lovers post, too.
Keeping dog paws clean is a full time job, depending on the dog in question. Any mud on your dog invariably ends up in your car or home. Help the dog owner you know by gifting them this dog paw washing solution, which is very portable and simple to use. There are three sizes and three colors to match the dog as needed.
Dogs are crafty and they know they can beg an extra meal out of pet parents who keep different schedules or don’t always see one another. This simple reminder tool will allow whomever wakes up first and feeds the dog to record that so Spot doesn’t get extra meals that might lead to weight gain. There’s also one for medication, too.
Returning briefly to the topic of walks, I also have a strong recommendation for harnesses. To go along with the Flexi leash, I use this Easy Walk harness. The key to this is that the leash attachment is in the front, which discourages pulling by turning the dog to face you.
When the dog faces you, you can more easily communicate commands and work on proper leash etiquette. It doesn’t choke your dog like connecting the leash to a collar would, so both you and your dog will be less stressed on a walk. The multiple adjustment points make it easy to dial it in perfectly.
A harness can really make a dog owner’s life easier, and our list of the best dog harnesses will give you even more ideas to consider.
Dogs think the world of us and fully believe we’re the best beings on the planet. This will remind you to act as though that’s true as you go about your day. The bag measures about 16 by 17 inches.
Why would you bother using a boring normal tape measure if you could instead use one that featured a dog? This pug will help you measure twice before you cut once on any project.
For the most part, dog crates and puppy playpens just aren’t that nice to look at, even if they do the job well. Upgrade someone’s dog crate game with this arcylic dog pen, which is available in three sizes, each of them 27 inches tall.
Dog breath is awful and brushing dog teeth is not the most fun, so help the dog owner in your life turn it into a game with this. Much like a wide variety of dog toys on the market, this will clean your dog’s teeth as they play with it, but goes a step further with rubber bristles to gently remove plaque. Don’t for get the dog toothpaste.
Similar to the pug tape measure, there’s just no reason not to use a fun dog version of a common item if you have the chance. This one is styled after a dachshund made to look like an actual hot dog. You could also go for Scotch’s take on a dog tape dispenser, too.
Looking for something a little offbeat? This charming dog paw pendant hangs on a 20 inch silver chain and is fun enough to match any personality, but not so outrageous that it would turn most people off. There are variations of just purple or teal, if you prefer.
Many dog breeds are bred for hunting small game, so even if your terrier is a total couch potato, you can give them something fun to do with this hide and seek game. Simply hide the plush animals inside the tree (or hive or rainbow) and let them fish them out. There are five styles and three sizes to choose from.
If you want to give a cool next-generation dog gift, consider this automatic dog toy. There are two primary play modes: 1. Auto Play Mode, wherein the Wickedbone responds to your dog’s inputs and moves in interesting ways in response. 2. Drive Mode, which allows you to control the movements of the Wickedbone with an app. After a one hour charge, you’ll get 40 minutes of Drive Mode or four hours in Auto Play Mode. The “tires” on the ends of the bone are replaceable and washable.
Installing a door usually means having carpentry skills and sacrificing a wall or door by putting a big hole in it. For the dog lover in your life who also has a slider in their home, installation of a doggie door can be as simple as putting one of these in. Multiple size options means there should be one for just about any scenario.
For the pet parent stuck using their bathtub to wash their dog, consider making their life easier with this wand attachment. It will work easily on any existing showerhead or, with the included adapter, on a garden hose. As someone who knows how arduous it is to use a cup to rinse a dog, I endorse this.
Great for dachshund owners or just for short people, this simple necklace features a tiny dachshund charm. The necklace chain measures 15 to 17 inches.
Pit bull owners are passionate about their dogs, in part because they’re always up to some goofy antics and because they’re generally misunderstood as a breed. Let the pit bull owner in your life show their appreciation for those blockheaded mutts with this lovely watercolor style tee.
If you are unaware of the WeRateDogs Twitter account, you should firstly rectify that immediately as they are the definitive source for dog ratings. Then buy this page-a-day calendar that follows the same formula for the maximal dog rating experience.
If you need a stocking stuffer or just something to put inside a card for the pit bull lover on your list, this sticker is worth considering. It’s a long-lasting decal imploring everyone to bring out the pitties for show and tell. It measures 5.5 inches in diameter.
We admit that the design on this is a little lacking, but the sentiment is there. Hardcore dog owners know the struggle of wanting to allow dogs in the bed, only to regret it at about two in the morning when the 60 pound ball of mutt manages to take up four feet. Available in the four most common bed sizes.
People visiting my house often underestimate how quickly my dogs can go from seemingly passed out on the floor to zipping out the door. If you know someone like that, get them this sign that alerts visitors to keep gates closed for their safety and the safety of your dogs. Available in three sizes and 17 colors.
Trimming your dog’s nails is not a fun adventure, but a good set of dog nail clippers makes life easier. Easier still is a Dremel, which allows for gently removing little bits of nail until you approach the quick, versus accidentally chopping the wrong little bit.
Like the Petcube Bites also on this list, the PetChatz is a wifi enabled pet cam. Unlike the Bites, however, this one ups the ante by dispensing not only treats, but calming scents and offering two-way video in addition to two-way audio. You can also add a subscription to DogTV to make this unit into your dog’s personal entertainment center.
Read more about the PetChatz in the head-to-head comparison with the first generation Bites.
Training a puppy is no easy task. While there are plenty of great dog training books out there, it can be helpful to have a quick reference on hand while you establish routines. These flashcards will help you memorize Cesar Millan’s advice for training the best dog you can.
If the dog lover on your list lives in a snowy area of the country, chances are that dog’s paws encounter a lot of sand and salt on walks. Road salt can be painful for dogs to step on, and can lead to cracking paws and bleeding.
Owners can protect those precious paws by applying this cream to them before a walk. This product will also work in situations where hot pavement might pose a problem. This is usually better tolerated than paw-protecting booties.
Our post on the best dog boots offers other paw-protecting options, too.
Dog lovers often do put up with people just to have access to their dogs. If this sounds like someone you know, get them this sign to let everyone know exactly what to expect when they come over.
If the dog owner in your life is eco-conscious, they might be interested to know that there’s a protein-filled dog treat out there with them in mind. The protein source in these treats is crickets, which uses 93% less land compared to meat protein, 2300x less water and 83% less feed. There are four flavors to choose from and could become the next go-to treat.
Dealing with dog poop is certainly among the worst parts of having a dog. This innovative product gives you a septic-style system into which you can deposit all your dog’s poop. Using a chemical digester, this will break down the poop and keep your yard clean.
As the owner of three dogs, let me assure you that a pet food container is a must-have. I stockpile dog food when it’s on sale and feeding three hungry 60 pound dogs is a chore when you have to deal with the bag and keep it from spilling. This will also prevent pests from getting to the food, which is a major plus.
Standard bath towels really don’t do a great job of getting dogs dry after a bath. Someone has thought to address this with this super absorbent microfiber towel that holds seven times its weight in water. Hand pockets on either end make it easy to use.
Dogs go through toys and treats fast, so keeping them stocked gets expensive. Give the dog lover in your life a gift that keeps on giving with a BarkBox subscription. They’re available for small, medium, and large dogs and follow a different theme every month. Each box contains two toys, two treats and a dental chew.
Need a super cheap gift for a dog lover? Try this Mad Libs book with a dog-focused theme. If their dogs are anything like mine, a few real-life stories will likely unfold on these pages.
Dog owners who enjoy hiking, hunting, or generally getting outside with their dogs can benefit from having a dog first aid kit on hand. We like this 40-piece kit for the durable bag it comes in as well as the inclusion of multiple sizes of vet wrap.
Dog owners with erratic schedules may find themselves coming home late for a meal. You can solve that for them with this wifi and app enabled automatic dog feeder, which allows for scheduling up to 12 meals at once. The app also allows ad-hoc feedings whenever needed.
Adding dogs to your home adds dust and allergens. There’s just no way around it. If the dog owner in your life has noticed a serious uptick in the need for dusting or symptoms of allergies, you could treat them to an air purifier meant to address pet issues. This purifier from Alen is aimed at pet dander and can cover up to 1,100 square feet. It’s also a bit pricey, so you might consider other options for best air purifiers for pets.
If the dog lover on your list is still refilling the water bowl every day, introduce some convenience into their lives. I recently got this for my dog and I love it. It takes a 60 pound pitbull about three days to empty this, so if life is very hectic, I won’t have to worry as much about forgetting to give him water.
This is the one gallon size and includes a charcoal filter in the bottle base, which is replaceable, but it comes in sizes up to four gallons. The Microban is a nice touch, too.
Dog containment in a vehicle is key not only for their safety, but the safety of everyone in the car. Help your favorite dog owner keep everyone safe with the addition of a dog car seat. This Snoozer model comes in three sizes in a variety of colors to suit both the dog and owner.
If the person on your shopping list has a double-coated breed, a dog shedding brush is a must. I use one like this on my husky (well, one of a few strategies, really) and I especially like that with the press of a button, a mat of fur drops off into the trash. Effective dog fur management.
Okay, it’s not exactly a glamorous present, but flea and tick prevention is no joke for dog owners. They’re on the hook to buy these supplies regularly to keep their dog from developing potentially serious conditions. This Seresto flea collar isn’t like the collars of yesteryear. They last for eight months and work like a charm. My dogs wear them in the wilds of Maine.
A good dog shampoo can be hard to find. The pet store formulations are only okay, and human shampoo isn’t really made for dogs. Using rosemary and lemongrass essential oils, this organic shampoo will help deter fleas and ticks while leaving behind a lemon scent. This is meant as a mild cleanser, so it should be good for even sensitive dogs.
If shampoo is on your list, we also have a list of the best dog shampoos here.
Speaking of visibility, you can add a light directly to your dog’s collar along with pertinent info with this combination LED and embroidered dog collar. Choose from seven light colors, 11 thread collars, and up to 25 characters of personalization.
Admittedly a utilitarian gift, this could make a great stocking stuffer for a dog lover. Those standard old rings are a pain and given that dog collars need to be washed regularly, this will save effort.
Snap tags on one side, snap the other side on the D ring of the collar, and lock it with the center mechanism. Especially nice when paired with a new pet ID tag.
Also making an appearance on our camping with dogs post, this handy beacon is equally useful when working in the field with dogs, in a dark backyard, or on a walk. Give a dog extra visibility with this light that features steady and blinking modes and comes in five colors.
Whether you want to memorialize a dog no longer with us or celebrate a puppy’s first Christmas, these kits make it easy to take a cast of a paw print and turn it into an ornament. Step-by-step directions are included for this easy-to-give gift.