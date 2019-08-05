15 Best Large Dog Halloween Costumes for 2019

Halloween is a perfect opportunity to get your dog involved. They’re great at mingling at parties and make ace companions for trick-or-treating. Don’t leave your big dog out of the Halloween festivities. Below you’ll find our picks for the best large dog Halloween costumes.
Your dog is your sidekick, right? My oldest one is mine, certainly. Give your dog a sidekick costume with this large size Robin outfit. The 2XL size fits dogs 36 inches neck to tail and 32 inches around the chest, while the measurements for the 3XL size are 38 and 35 inches, respectively.
If you have two dogs, there is a 3XL Batman costume for dogs, too, but chances are good that you’ll be Batman in this scenario.
Dressing your big dog up as a land shark sounds a lot more intimidating that it is. Having a big, cuddly shark wandering around your Halloween party is just plain adorable. The large size is recommended for boxers and labs, while the extra large is recommended for German shepherds and golden retrievers. Still, be sure to measure; these guides are usually off in one direction or another.
Star Wars will forever be a top-tier Halloween costume choice, and this nicely-appointed Darth Vader dog costume more than fits the bill. It includes the detailed jumpsuit, a detachable cape, and the helmet.
Sizes available for larger dogs run from large to XXXL, so you should be able to find one that fits your pup. There’s also a Jedi robe option, but it’s available in fewer sizes. Same deal with R2-D2.
Going as a pumpkin is a classic Halloween costume choice. Dressing your dog up as a pumpkin is just hilarious. This is a stuffed plush pumpkin costume with a matching cap. The extra large size accommodates dogs works for dogs 24 inches long, with 22 inch necks and 34 inch chests.
Even if your Halloween party is not a toga party, your dog can still inspire chants of “toga! toga! toga!” wherever they go. The details are present in this dog costume, which features not only the toga with gold sash, but also leather straps for “sandals” and a leafy headpiece. The leaf ring could also be worn around the neck as an alternative.
The large sizes range from 15 inch back/19 inch chest/15 neck up to 26 inch back/31 inch chest/23 inch neck.
Here’s a costume befitting our dog wedding fashion post. If you go the groom route with this, you can also get the dog bride costume to match.
The 2XL size should work for labs and pitbulls, while the 3XL should work for goldens and dobermans. This almost gives off a kind of Dogfather vibe.
The over-the-top, pinstriped mob boss costume. It’s goofy, yet somewhat serious. Complete with hat and tie to make a complete ensemble. Make your dog the don of your whole family of capos and underbosses.
Where there are mobsters, there’s crime, and soon enough, there will be the fuzz. In this case, the literally fuzzy dog cops. This is complete with hat, fake radio, and handcuffs. I have my doubts that the hat will stay on the entire night, but I also think it’s worth a shot.
After one of your dog’s soldiers turns state’s evidence or the police dog busts them for their mobster dealings, they’ll be forced to wear one of these getups for their time in the pokey. Crime may not pay, but it’s still pretty adorable to have a little doggie prisoner running around. Besides, if your dog is anything like my husky, a little dog shaming is probably due.
This costume works especially well if you dog has to be put in a crate during your Halloween party. In fact, you could probably make this a fixture of your Halloween decorations while the trick-or-treaters are out.
If you’re thinking of dressing up as a pirate yourself, grab this pirate lass costume for your pup so you can coordinate. This includes the hat and the dress, which is all you need to turn your dog into a swashbuckler.
There’s also a pirate boy variant, but your dog won’t know the difference, so get whichever you like.
If you have a child trick-or-treating as a princess, I personally feel like it would be a shame if your dog didn’t match. This costume is pretty funny no matter how you look at it. It comes with the giant conical hat and the leg ties in addition to the dress itself, which is quite a deluxe treatment for a dog costume.
The tougher your dog looks before donning this costume, the greater the effect. I’m thinking of getting one for my blue nose pit. You can even get a wig to match.
Since the biggest gripe about costumes for dogs is that the sizing is usually off in some way, our next two picks don’t require quite as much measuring to get right.
This one turns your dog into a brightly-colored superhero of justice and love. It’s hard to be in a bad mood when you see a dog bombing around in a rainbow cape, so bring a little cheer to the Halloween party with this easy-to-fit cape.
Is your dog a real joker? My youngest is. He a goofball fully 90 percent of the time. This simple costume idea is easy to put on and wear, and probably the least likely of all of these to get pulled off. Turn your dog into the court jester of your home for the entire month of October. Sometimes all you need is a new collar to get in the spirit.
Here’s another simple costume that doesn’t require much in the way of measuring or fuss. Turn your dog into a lion this year, perhaps in honor of the new The Lion King movie? The largest size will work on dogs with neck sizes 23 to 31 inches.
Here’s another simple-yet-effective large dog Halloween costume. Turn your oversized mutt into a very overized Ty Beanie Baby. This attaches right to the collar your dog is already wearing and is made of felt, so it won’t be too heavy. There are five sizes, but I suspect any size will do just fine.