15 Best Large Dog Halloween Costumes for 2019

Your dog is your sidekick, right? My oldest one is mine, certainly. Give your dog a sidekick costume with this large size Robin outfit. The 2XL size fits dogs 36 inches neck to tail and 32 inches around the chest, while the measurements for the 3XL size are 38 and 35 inches, respectively.

If you have two dogs, there is a 3XL Batman costume for dogs, too, but chances are good that you’ll be Batman in this scenario.