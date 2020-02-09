11 Best Dog Muzzles: Your Buyer’s Guide

Just as with dog training collars , a muzzle might seem excessive or scary right up until it’s clear that your dog needed one. Dog muzzles are not for bad dogs – in fact, every dog should be trained to wear one in the general interest of keeping everyone safe. Since dogs can’t use their words to explain when they feel anxious, a properly deployed muzzle can save you and your dog a lot of grief, and in some cases, may even spare your dog’s life. Learn more about the best dog muzzles on the market with our detailed buyer’s guide covering various styles for different situations.

Our Unbiased Reviews

When is the right time to use a dog muzzle?

As the owner of a very expressive blue nose pitbull, there's a paradoxical relationship with putting a muzzle on your dog. Especially in the case of pitbull owners, putting a muzzle on your dog can be the responsible move, but also invite increased scrutinty.

Non-dog people and those who own naturally very chilled out dogs may think that your dog is vicious because they're wearing a muzzle, yet if you forego the muzzle and your dog gets a little excited, they'll still think it's vicious and believe you're irresponsible for not muzzling them.

As many pitbull owners can attest, an individual dog's behavior comes from people encouraging habits, be they bad or good. Pitbulls are disproportionately affected because they're bright, curious, and protective of their people - habits which can easily be mutated into dangerous behavior. Due to those traits, they can get overwhelmed easily in new situations, which lead them to sound a lot scarier than they are.

Nevertheless, this is true of any dog, regardless of breed. Unless your dog is entirely disinterested in the world at large, there will be situations where muzzling is the best choice for both dog and owner.

The American Kennel Club offers five key situations wherin muzzle use is a good idea. These include:

Emergencies

Biting in your dog's history

Threatening situations

During grooming

When required by law

Essentially, if your dog could be agitated and processing a number of new stimuli, a muzzle is probably a good idea. Just as with training collars, better to use one and not need it than the alternative. One errant bite, no matter the reason, could be your dog's last.

How should a dog muzzle fit? How tight should a dog muzzle be?

It's almost impossible to answer in a general way what size dog muzzle you'll need. Thanks to the many, many different crossbreeds and various other genetic variances, what works for one dog may not work for another.

Style and manufacterer of the muzzle also have a major impact on fit, since, as with clothing, every process is different. For our list, we've indicated the sizing information when available. You will absolutely need to measure your dog to make the best selection possible, and a soft tape measure makes this easy.

Some general guidance is to make sure the frame of basket muzzles do not reach the dog's eyes. When tightening for final fit, straps should allow you to put two fingers flat against your dog, but no more than that. You want a snug fit, but not an overly tight one.

You can watch this video for sizing the Baskerville Ultra Muzzle, our first pick, or read more about measuring and fitting your muzzle from Leerburg Dog Training.

How can I train my dog to wear a muzzle?

Muzzles are, of course, not a natural thing for your dog to understand right out of the gate. Like anything else, it will require patience and training. It may also require trial and error before you find the right muzzle that fits correctly and your dog doesn't mind, yet offers the features you most need.

VCA Hospitals recommends being sure that your dog is relaxed and in a safe environment before beginning training. You first need to get them used to the muzzle in general, so let them investigate it multiple times before trying to put it on. Then you can graudate to holding it as though you're about to put it on, but then stopping, reinforcing this with treats.

Next, try putting it on for a few seconds once a day, again reinforcing with treats. Slowly work up to wearing it for longer stretches before fastening it. Eventually, you'll get to fastening it, tightening it properly, and then wearing it daily and for walks. Only after all of this should you attempt to use it in a real-world situation.

Zak George offers a good primer on muzzle training for even more background.

See Also: