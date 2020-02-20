11 Best Saltwater Aquarium Kits: The Ultimate List

There is no doubt that the right aquarium can really impress guests and improve the look of your living or office space. A complete kit can take the guesswork out of setting up your tank correctly. Let us help with our ultimate list of the 11 best saltwater aquarium kits.
This is a beautiful 55-gallon saltwater aquarium kit from well-regarded brand Tetra. This kit comes complete with Fish Tank, Fish Net for cleaning, Fish Food, Filter, Heater, and Water Conditioners. These are all very important to the survival of the fish and cleanliness of the tank. As most saltwater tank owners can attest their tanks can get dirty and smelly fast. The heater and water conditioners definitely help in keeping your tank looking pristine. There is a lot of work that goes into keeping a tank clean and the filter will take most of the work off of your plate.
The tank also features LED lighting which will give the effect of natural light which assists in the life and health of the fish inside. The lighting will also add to the looks of the tank giving it a more natural look instead of a dark, murky look you can get with tanks that don’t have adequate filters or lighting. This aquarium tank weighs approximately 79 lb by itself. With water, total tank weight can reach 521 lb. The tank kit does not include the base which is sold separately.
The Biocube Aquarium setup from Coralife is a complete system that is more for folks getting their start in the marine life world. Featured is the 32-gallon tank and system and while there is a 16-gallon tank this is definitely the bigger and badder version of the two. The styling of this tank is really cool as it is a three-sided visual cube with a black backdrop that rests against a wall. The tank features a sleek, modern look hood with LED lighting and a hinge top canopy design. The canopy design allows easier access to the inside of the tank.
The tank comes with a built-in filtration system that is easy to use and easy to clean. The pump that the tank comes with is quiet and completely submersible and also features dual intakes and a return nozzle that again makes cleaning and filtration a snap. The entire system is incredibly compact and disappears when the lid is down and the back is up against a wall which adds to the viewing of the fish inside.
For those just getting a start in the aquarium game, this is the perfect 5-gallon option for you. The setup features an elevated base that doesn’t take away from viewing while giving the tank a more modern look. The contemporary design gives the tank a more rounded look which is really cool and fits into most office spaces and living rooms nicely. The tank features a sleek, low profile LED energy-efficient light hood with a feeding hole for easy access and a bright, natural light feature.
The kit includes Aqueon QuietFlow filtration as well as food and water care samples for easy maintenance. The filter cartridges are made by Aqeuon and are very small. This setup is available in smaller sizes. There is a 1-gallon, 1.6-gallon and 2.5-gallon option depending on available space in your home or office. The featured tank is black but there are also blue and white tanks available to match with your decor.
This Seaclear 50-gallon system is a great setup and will definitely stand the test of time if you are willing to put in the effort to keep it running. This system features a true wet/dry biological filtration system built into the back of the aquarium for a discrete look and feel. The filter includes chambers that accommodate biological, mechanical and chemical filter media as well as space for a heater and the optional System II Protein Skimmer which is sold separately, but don’t worry, we got you, the link is in this review. There is also a quick change prefilter makes cleaning simple; and also includes an Air-injected nozzle.
This tank system comes in a bunch of different options and sizes. There is a 26-gallon flat back hexagon tank, a 30-gallon rectangular tank, a 40-gallon rectangular tank, a 46-gallon bowfront tank and a 50-gallon rectangular tank which is featured. The tanks are also available in the featured cobalt blue and classic black.
If you are looking for a smaller, sleeker, starter saltwater aquarium then you have come to the right place. This kit is a 5-gallon option that is perfect for smaller homes and offices that still want that exotic aquarium feel. Being that this kit is smaller than most it is also easier to maintain than most. Its narrow design is built that way for better viewing of what’s inside.
The kit features day and night LED lighting for brighter viewing during the day and a dimmer mode for nighttime viewing. The blue LED lighting creates a moonlit glow that is super cool while the white LED lighting gives the look of natural daylight. The canopy is hinged and slides for better viewing and access to the interior of the tank. The filtration system is hidden in the back of the tank and out of view when the back is up against the wall.
This SCA 50-gallon glass aquarium is one of the most complete systems in the market right now. The aquarium comes complete with tank, filtration system, pump and cabinet that the whole setup rests on top of. SCA-301 skimmer and Atmen PH2500 return pump are included for easy cleaning and maintenance of the system and tank. Also included with this setup are the Durso Stand Pipe, Return T pipe, bulkheads, tubing, filter media are bio media which will clean and filter the entire tank easily with little effort from the owner.
The setup includes the black cabinet but there is also another option available for slightly more money. You can substitute the black base cabinet for a white cabinet to match the room or office that the tank resides. The dimensions of the tank and cabinet are 24x24x20.
Looking for a smaller more compact option for your next or first aquarium? The biOrb 45-liter transparent aquarium is one of the coolest little aquariums in the game today. There is 360 degrees of viewing pleasure whether you like to escape to your own little world of fish and fun or you have this as a conversation piece in an office or your home, your guests and clients will love the way this piece looks. The MCR lighting can be a bit confusing to understand at first but let’s break it down so you aren’t so overwhelmed.
The MCR LED Light can be used in manual or cycle (automatic) modes. In the cycle mode, you can choose an 8, 10, 12 or 14-hour cycle. In each cycle, there is a 15 minute sunrise period where the light ramps up to full brightness and the end of the cycle the light ramps down. During the off-hours, only a dim night light will operate. In manual mode, you will have control over the color mix and the brightness of the light. The LEDs are white, blue, green and red.
The dimensions of this system are 45L (12 Gallon) Acrylic Bowl: 23″ Tall X 15″ Wide X 10 Long”. The Filtration/Aeration System: The filtration includes a Low Voltage 12V Air Pump, BiOrb Filter Cartridge, Ceramic Media for biological filtration and water conditioner and beneficial bacteria liquid.
This kit from GloFish is a great option and less expensive than most 20-gallon options. It comes with everything you need to maintain and clean as well as keep your fish alive. This GloFish aquarium kit includes a 20-gallon glass aquarium, LED hood, Tetra mini UL heater, Tetra Whisper 20 filter, GloFish 13″ LED light stick, 1 GloFish yellow anemone, 2 plant multipacks, fish food, and water conditioner sample as well as a set-up guide. The LED hood lighting is a subtle blue that will completely transform your tank.
The 20 Gallon Aquarium dimensions are 24.2″ L x 12.5″ W x 16.2″ H. If you aren’t sold on the 20-gallon tank you do have some other options. There is also a 3-gallon cylinder kit, a 5-gallon crescent and portrait kit, and a 10-gallon kit which is the same look as the 20-gallon just half the size. This is the perfect tank for dozens of tropical fish of all colors and most smaller sizes.
This cubed black aquarium from Cubey is a great addition to any house or office space. It is a 20-gallon tank that really doesn’t take up that much space. Where other tanks and setups are big and bulky, this one is pretty streamlined. The tank features something you don’t see in a lot of tanks, high clarity glass which improves vision and viewing. The LED lighting is a 20 watt integrated LED light. Using the touch controls on the front of the aquarium you can dim the light (7 levels of brightness) and change between six different color settings (all blue, all red, all white and three combinations).
When it comes to cleaning the tank (everyone seems to hate this process so the easier it is the better) there is a 3 stage filtration system that is included with the tank and features mechanical sponges, ceramic rings and activated carbon. The kit also features a 264 gph, 16-watt pump. The dimensions of this setup are 18.26″ length X 16.25″ width X 18.70″ high. Holds approx. 20 gallons.
If you are looking to buy every single thing you need for an aquarium set up in one bundle then the BioCube kit featured here is going to be one of your best options. This is a 32-gallon tank that features the BioCube black stand, BioCube Protein Skimmer, Coralife Digital Aquarium Thermometer, 12 pounds of CaribSea Seafloor Special Grade Reef Sand, AccuraSea 1 Salt which works for 30 gallons (five packets only), Egg Crate, Black Styrene, 15″ x 11.5″, Inland Seas 6 oz Activated Carbon and Aquarium Pharmaceuticals Reef Master Test Kit.
Also included in this very thorough kit are the Two Little Fishies Aquastik Aquarium Epoxy Putty, Red, 2 oz, BioCube Algae Cleaning Magnet, Coralife Deep Six Hydrometer, Brightwell Aquatics MicroBacter7 250 ml, Inland Seas 6 oz Activated Carbon, and 100ml of Seachem PhosGuard.
This kit includes everything you need to get your set up started and running but you will need to purchase everything needed to keep this tank running smoothly which you can find in the Coralife LED BioCube Aquarium Setup Guide which also comes with the kit.
For a different looking aquarium set up check out this globe aquarium tank from biOrb. This is a really contemporary look of the classic aquarium and if you aren’t ready for a big 50-gallon setup just yet, this might be the on to start with and move up from there. This globe is constructed out of Acrylic which is 10 times stronger than glass, 50% lighter and 93% clearer. The tank features a true 5 stage filtration system which includes biological, mechanical, chemical, with water stabilization, and oxygenation.
If you’re worried about your electric bill going way up, don’t, this system is Low Voltage and all biOrb aquariums operate from a 12V transformer. This aquarium features LED Lighting. It is equipped with a long-lasting, low voltage Standard LED Light. The filter cartridge in this system is a one size fits all cartridge that fits with ALL biOrb systems, so if you decided to move up to a bigger tank, you can use the same cartridges and they will work for a bigger tank.