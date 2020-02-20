11 Best Saltwater Aquarium Kits: The Ultimate List

This is a beautiful 55-gallon saltwater aquarium kit from well-regarded brand Tetra. This kit comes complete with Fish Tank, Fish Net for cleaning, Fish Food, Filter, Heater, and Water Conditioners. These are all very important to the survival of the fish and cleanliness of the tank. As most saltwater tank owners can attest their tanks can get dirty and smelly fast. The heater and water conditioners definitely help in keeping your tank looking pristine. There is a lot of work that goes into keeping a tank clean and the filter will take most of the work off of your plate.

The tank also features LED lighting which will give the effect of natural light which assists in the life and health of the fish inside. The lighting will also add to the looks of the tank giving it a more natural look instead of a dark, murky look you can get with tanks that don’t have adequate filters or lighting. This aquarium tank weighs approximately 79 lb by itself. With water, total tank weight can reach 521 lb. The tank kit does not include the base which is sold separately.