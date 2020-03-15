7 Best Dog Treadmills: Compare, Buy & Save

If you have a small or medium-sized dog that needs their exercise but maybe doesn’t have the opportunity to get outside often then investing in a dog treadmill from GoPlus is the way to go. A lack of exercise for your pet can result in things like obesity, lack of energy and atrophy. You want the best for your pooch and they deserve nothing less.

This dog treadmill features a small 1.4″ LCD screen and remote control so you can control the speed and tempo of the treadmill wirelessly. You can control everything including speed, time, distance and calories burned. The treadmill comes equipped with a safety key that will stop the treadmill when your pup leaves the treadmill. The track is made out of oxford cloth which is easy on your dog’s sensitive feet. The cloth is waterproof and detachable so you can clean it should your pup have an accident. The cloth on the side of the treadmill blocks your pet’s line of sight so they can concentrate on their exercise.