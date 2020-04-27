11 Best Dog Treat Dispensers for Stimulating Your Pooch

Treat dispensers come in all sizes. Treat dispensing dog toys strike a balance with all needs, being good for training, enticing your dog to play with fairly durable toys over extended periods, and giving your dog a puzzle to work out to exercise their brains. Here we’ve collected a variety of toys that dispense dog treats. You could consider these interactive toys or even slow feed dog bowls, but they aren’t terribly complicated puzzles. These focus on relatively simple games that are easy to deploy, but usually don’t have quite enough capacity for a full meal’s worth of kibble or treats. If you are a dog owner looking for durable yet stimulating toy, here is our guide to the best dog treat dispenser toys to enhance doggie playtime.
1. PetSafe Busy Buddy Twist 'n Treat Dog Toy
Cons:
- Works for a variety of treat types
- Dishwasher safe
- Four sizes available
- May not stand up to aggressive chewers
- Not particularly challenging (though difficulty can be adjusted)
- Somewhat tricky to completely fill
Especially if you don’t have aggressive chewers like my boys, this is an interesting alternative to the one above. This works on a center screw that is easier to take apart for filling and cleaning. You could even pour treats or kibble into the opening rather than taking it apart at all. Beyond that, it’s a fairly simple premise and just requires your dog to nose or paw it around to liberate the treats.
It works best with standard food sizes, but can accept just about anything. It’s not particularly durable as far as dog toys go, so again, you’ll opt for this if your pup is on the gentler side.
Specs:
- Capacity: Up to one cup
- Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels
- Dishwasher safe?: Yes, top rack only
- Target dog size: Options available for all sizes
Find more PetSafe Busy Buddy Twist ‘n Treat Dog Toy information and reviews here.
2. Ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock Durable Dog Toy
Cons:
- Large capacity
- Fun, unpredictable movement pattern
- Relatively durable
- Somewhat tricky to clean
- Treats fall out easily
- Cracks may form around the openings
This is a natural rubber treat ball shaped to look like a rock, with the unusual and uneven angles providing interesting bounce and roll patterns. It’s quite a robust toy and should endure years of abuse almost as well as a Kong Classic or something in that arena.
Filling it is relatively easy using either the slot or the opening from which the treats are meant to dispense. It’s great fun for fetch sessions as well as the treat dispensing function.
It’s a little harder to clean than some toys, but the durability and large capacity make it worthwhile. My blue nose pit is especially fond of it and regularly chews on it even when there are no treats inside. Ruffwear also makes the Turnup, which has more of a tilting and rolling action, as well as the Gnawt-a-Cone, which is their take on a Kong Classic.
Specs:
- Capacity: About two cups
- Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels
- Dishwasher safe?: Technically yes, but you’ll want to use a bottle brush for the inside
- Target dog size: Appropriate for most dogs, but large enough that only medium to large dogs will be able to pick it up
Find more Ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock Durable Dog Toy information and reviews here.
3. West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Chew Toy
Cons:
- Very durable and guaranteed against dog damage
- Floats in water
- Works for a wide variety of treat types
- Treats my fall out easily
- Relatively small capacity
- Some dogs still manage to break it apart
West Paw makes their toughest dog toys out of Zogoflex, a proprietary non-toxic material that is super durable and floats in water. This makes them excellent dog toys, particularly in this case when they’re paired with a treat cavity into which you can stuff a variety of larger sized treats. While the other options on this list tend to focus on the use of training treats or kibble, this bouncy, ultra-tough toy is for the treats that themselves take a little longer to chew.
Alternatively, you could put liquid in the cavity and freeze it for an interesting take on the treat dispensing approach. These are made in the U.S.A. and are dishwasher safe. If the one you buy doesn’t last a good long time, something on the order of months, the company will replace it once or give you your money back.
West Paw also offers the Toppl or the Qwizl treat dispensing toy, if you want to have a couple on hand to mix it up for your dog.
Specs:
- Capacity: Several large size treats
- Recommended treat type: Larger treats like jerky, soft treats, and cookies
- Dishwasher safe?: Yes
- Target dog size: Options available for all sizes
Find more West Paw Zogoflex Tux Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Chew Toy information and reviews here.
4. Up Dog Toys The Odin Dog Treat Puzzle Toy
Cons:
- Modular system means you can connect multiple toys to create a varied challenge
- One cup capacity
- Attractive design with five color options
- Treats fall out readily
- Rubber not made for aggressive chewers
- Pricey
This option combines features seen on the rest of this list. At its core, this is a ball-style treat dispensing toy with convoluted sides for random bouncing. Typical kibble-sized treats go inside and fall out as your dog pushes it across the floor. Unlike other toys of this nature, though, this is a modular system, so you can buy multiples and connect them together to change the experience and hold more treats.
The rubber isn’t especially durable, so this is good for light chewers who just need some stimulation. The dog for which the toy was named is a corgi, so that’s the kind of power for which this is a match. Still, and intriguing idea that’s trying something new.
Specs:
- Capacity: One cup
- Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels
- Dishwasher safe?: Yes
- Target dog size: All dogs
Find more Up Dog Toys The Odin Dog Treat Puzzle Toy information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Very unique design
- Interesting toy with multiple types of surfaces
- Provides a significant challenge
- Some dogs find it too hard and give up
- Different textures make it tricky to keep clean
- Some kibble is too large to dispense properly
If everything else on this list is too boring for you and your dog, try this option which combines three different types of toys with a generous treat dispenser. This is a treat dispenser, rope toy, and chew toy all combined into one unit, which means that your dog should stay engaged with it for longer.
There are three sizes to fit just about any size of dog, with each holding enough food for a meal. The dispensing mechanism is fairly tricky and may take some dogs awhile to figure out, but the added challenge might be a good fit for others. This is a totally unique option that is likely to find a place in your dog’s toy box.
Specs:
- Capacity: Up to three cups
- Recommended treat type: Kibble
- Dishwasher safe?: No
- Target dog size: All dogs
Find more PetSafe Busy Buddy Tug-A-Jug Dog Treat Dispenser Toy information and reviews here.
6. StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy
Cons:
- Interesting movement keeps dogs entertained
- Large chamber provides high capacity
- Selectable difficuly level
- Not particularly durable
- Not dishwasher safe
- May need to supervise your dog while in use
StarMark makes several treat dispensing toys as part of their lineup of products meant to reduce destructive behaviors in dogs, so we’ve dedicated these next two slots to them. Another option for the relatively gentle dogs out there, the Bob-A-Lot is equally good as a slow feeder or as a treat dispenser. Available in two sizes, you can choose between a one or three cup capacity.
The opening is adjustable so you can control the difficulty of play. If you have a very bored dog, make it as tricky as possible for play time and then reduce the challenge again for meal times. The base is anti-slip, encouraging your dog to tip it and knock it around to receive treats. It’s not dishwasher safe, but the construction makes it relatively easy to clean, so don’t let that stop you.
Specs:
- Capacity: One to three cups
- Recommended treat type: StarMark Pro-Training Treats
- Dishwasher safe?: No, see cleaning guide here
- Target dog size: Over 15 pounds
Find more StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Fairly durable toy
- Dishwasher safe
- Can be loaded with the custom treats in the center and other treats in the grooves
- Somewhat tricky to load
- Dogs can get the treat out and eat it too quickly
- Unlikely to hold up to the most aggressive chewers
It can be a little tricky to fit the treats into the center, but you’ll eventually get the hang of it.
This particular StarMark option will be familiar to anyone who knows TireBiter toys, one of our top recommendations for indestructible dog toys. Augmenting the super-durable polymer tire are the custom Everlasting treats, which are fairly rugged as well.
From experience, I can tell you that they won’t hold up to a 70 pound husky bite when liberated from the tire, but they still provide a decent amount of entertainment either way. If your dog isn’t particularly crafty, they may not be able to get the treat out, which will make for an extended play session.
You can also fit standard treats or kibble into the outer grooves to extend the fun. In addition to the tire, they also make the Bento Ball, which is closed on one side and presents a different challenge.
Specs:
- Capacity: One custom treat
- Recommended treat type: StarMark Everlasting treats in chicken, vanilla mint, liver, hickory smoke, or bacon in the center, training treats in the grooves
- Dishwasher safe?: Yes
- Target dog size: Options available for all sizes
Find more Starmark Everlasting Treat Wheeler Dog Toy information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Dishwasher safe
- Holds up to one cup of treats or food
- Easy to fill
- May not stand up to aggressive chewers
- Not particularly challenging
- No difficulty settings
The top twists off for easy refilling, and the whole thing is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. A simple design perfectly suited to the task.
Every dog owner is familiar with the Kong Classic, which is a treat dispenser in its own right, though it’s more aimed at keeping treats on the inside, like peanut butter, Stuff’N’ Snacks, and Easy Treat.
For this post, we’ve decided to feature the Wobbler, which is quite a lot like the Bob-A-Lot above and more in the spirit of encouraging play. There are two sizes covering all dogs, with the smaller size holding half a cup and the larger size holding up to a cup of your preferred treat.
Some people use cubed cheese and salami, but kibble or traditional treats will work just fine.
Specs:
- Capacity: ½ to one cup
- Recommended treat type: Cubed human food, kibble or soft morsels
- Dishwasher safe?: Yes
- Target dog size: Options available for all sizes
Find more Kong Wobbler Treat Dispensing Dog Toy information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Two sizes available
- Interesting bounce pattern when thrown
- Could work with other treats, but designed for Milk-Bones
- Not the most durable option
- Not very challenging
This ball is meant to bounce in unexpected ways and drop treats along the way.
Seemingly designed to compete with the likes of the JW Pet Company Mini Hol-ee Roller, Milk-Bone has come up with a treat dispensing toy to go along with their famous treats.
You could certainly try other treats, as well, and you might especially look for somewhat larger ones that require some work to coax out. The Milk-Bones seem to fall out pretty readily, but given the low price and the fact that it otherwise works perfectly well as a durable dog ball, we think it’s worth considering. You could also opt for the bone-shaped Treat Tumbler, or mix and match both depending on the day.
Specs:
- Capacity: Four small or medium Milk-Bones
- Recommended treat type: Milk-Bones
- Dishwasher safe?: No
- Target dog size: Up to 49 pounds
Find more Milk-Bone Active Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Novel design piques dog interest
- Can be used with a variety of treats
- Quieter than some other treat dispensing toys
- Tricky to load
- More difficult to clean than other options
- Will not stand up to aggressive chewers
Another option for the gentler chewers out there, this unique model takes a different approach by offering three distinct pods into which you can put treats. They could be all the same or different treats, depending on how much your dog needs to be enticed. Simply squeeze each of the pods to fill with treats, and your dog can work them out the same way.
Those pods are somewhat durable, but definitely not up to the task of a power chewer, so know your dog’s strength before going with this option. Still, the nifty construction is interesting and the price could be worth it even for a few sessions or for puppies. Comes in this featured large size and a small size.
Specs:
- Capacity: Up to about half a cup
- Recommended treat type: Kibble, soft morsels, or peanut butter
- Dishwasher safe?: No
- Target dog size: Small to medium
Find more JW Pet Evertuff Treat Pod information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Easy to fill
- Relatively durable
- Works with a almost all kibble or treats
- Very loud
- Hard plastic insert will likely yield to aggressive chewers
- Not dishwasher safe and somewhat tricky to clean
Filling this puzzle toy is a breeze, though cleaning it is less easy.
This toy combines the traditional Hol-ee roller design with a plastic insert which holds and dispenses treats as your dog plays with it. My husky enjoys this toy quite a bit and the rate the treats are dispensed is enough to keep him interested without needing to be constantly refilled.
Specs:
- Capacity: About 3/4 of a cup
- Recommended treat type: Kibble or soft morsels
- Dishwasher safe?: No
- Target dog size: Medium to large
Find more JW Pet Company Hol-ee Treat Ball information and reviews here.
Why Use Treat Dispensing Toys?
Despite their centuries of domestication, dogs essentially remain the opportunistic hunters from which they descended. Canine creatures are programmed to expend large amounts of energy, essentially in search of food, or if not for that, activities that train for survival, like play-fighting. While our pet dogs certainly don't need to worry about a lack of food, breeding over the years has retained some of those instincts and in some cases given them more energy of a sort.
What I mean by that is that the common canine ancestor could not possibly be as hyper as your average lab or dalmatian or husky. It's a little weird, right? We adopt these animals and then make them live indoors and stay off the furniture and keep the rough housing to a minimum, lest they destroy our homes. Of course there's the daily walk, but I know, for example, that my young husky needs more than that to keep him occupied.
In addition to taking them along on hiking trips and other stimulating adventures, toys play as central a role in dog ownership as they do in having a child. There are the staples like the Kong toy we put on our indestructible dogs toys post and the Chuck It on our interactive dog toys post, and even the simple utility of a stick you find at the park. All of these are necessary.
But here's kind of an odd thing: Sometimes dogs can't be enticed by an otherwise excellent toy. If it's durable enough that you don't have to buy a new one every week, they tend to be less interested in it. If it can be destroyed in seconds, they'll probably love it, but then you'll have to have a bunch on hand and constantly be picking up the remnants all the time.
My dogs are like this. They want to sink their teeth into something that lasts a little while, but there's a point of diminishing returns on what will hold their interest. Enter the treat dispensing toy.
See Also:
