11 Best Dog Treat Dispensers for Stimulating Your Pooch

Treat dispensers come in all sizes. Treat dispensing dog toys strike a balance with all needs, being good for training, enticing your dog to play with fairly durable toys over extended periods, and giving your dog a puzzle to work out to exercise their brains. Here we’ve collected a variety of toys that dispense dog treats. You could consider these interactive toys or even slow feed dog bowls, but they aren’t terribly complicated puzzles. These focus on relatively simple games that are easy to deploy, but usually don’t have quite enough capacity for a full meal’s worth of kibble or treats. If you are a dog owner looking for durable yet stimulating toy, here is our guide to the best dog treat dispenser toys to enhance doggie playtime.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Use Treat Dispensing Toys?

Despite their centuries of domestication, dogs essentially remain the opportunistic hunters from which they descended. Canine creatures are programmed to expend large amounts of energy, essentially in search of food, or if not for that, activities that train for survival, like play-fighting. While our pet dogs certainly don't need to worry about a lack of food, breeding over the years has retained some of those instincts and in some cases given them more energy of a sort.

What I mean by that is that the common canine ancestor could not possibly be as hyper as your average lab or dalmatian or husky. It's a little weird, right? We adopt these animals and then make them live indoors and stay off the furniture and keep the rough housing to a minimum, lest they destroy our homes. Of course there's the daily walk, but I know, for example, that my young husky needs more than that to keep him occupied.

In addition to taking them along on hiking trips and other stimulating adventures, toys play as central a role in dog ownership as they do in having a child. There are the staples like the Kong toy we put on our indestructible dogs toys post and the Chuck It on our interactive dog toys post, and even the simple utility of a stick you find at the park. All of these are necessary.

But here's kind of an odd thing: Sometimes dogs can't be enticed by an otherwise excellent toy. If it's durable enough that you don't have to buy a new one every week, they tend to be less interested in it. If it can be destroyed in seconds, they'll probably love it, but then you'll have to have a bunch on hand and constantly be picking up the remnants all the time.

My dogs are like this. They want to sink their teeth into something that lasts a little while, but there's a point of diminishing returns on what will hold their interest. Enter the treat dispensing toy.

