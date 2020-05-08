9 Best Dog Bike Trailers: Compare, Buy & Save

Many of us have seen cyclists whizzing by with a dog on a leash trying to keep up. It’s not a pretty sight. A better option is a doggy bike trailer that securely attaches to your bicycle. You can put Fido in the seat while you get the exercise you enjoy.
A well made dog bike trailer keeps you and your dog safe. Following is our guide to the best bike trailers for you and your dog.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $160.37 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $245.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $146.86 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $150.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $285.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.92 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer, For Small and Large DogsPrice: $160.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It’s easy to assemble
- Frame, fabric, mat and liner offers full support for your pet
- Two-wheel design features 16-inch air-filled tires and molded rims for a smooth ride.
- Faulty turns when going more than 10 miles per hour
- Tips over on bumpy roads
- Manual says, “Fits most bikes.” It doesn’t specify which ones.
We love spending time with our dogs. We also love cycling. A bike trailer allows us to spend more time together. Both cycling and being with our dogs are good for our health. One of the most important parts of cycling is staying safe. We wear bike helmets to protect ourselves from accidents. On the road, we want to make sure our dogs are safe, too.
Schwinn has been manufacturing bicycles for more than 100 years. It’s a brand most of us have come to trust. What we like about this model is it’s designed with plenty of air ventilation and the internal leash keeps your dog from jumping out of the trailer.
It accommodates dogs up to 50 pounds. It’s quite sturdy, too. Our caution comes when you’re going fast—especially on turns. It’s safer for you and your dog when you slow down.
Find more Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer information and reviews here.
-
2. PetSafe Happy Ride Pet Bicycle TrailerPrice: $245.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Real air tires makes for a smooth ride
- Floor of the trailer is sturdy and covered by a soft pad for your dog’s comfort
- This is the large size that accommodates dogs up to 110 pounds
- Instruction manual type is too small to read
- Trailer kickstand isn’t included
- Since it accommodates large dogs, it can be a bit difficult getting it through doors
If your dog suffers from arthritis or a disability, the trailer is a good way to spend outdoor time together. It’s a comfortable ride and you can stop and take short walks with your dog. Most dogs enjoy being able to pop their heads out from the top of the trailer and observe the view.
The trailer has pockets inside for your cellphone, keys, leash, water bottle, and treats. A clear vinyl covering blocks the wind and rain.
If your dog isn’t sure about trying this out, place a few treats inside and let him walk in on his own. You can then gently pull him around to get him used to it. While he’s inside he can pop his head out on the top of the trailer for a good view. The safety tether will keep him secure.
The trailer easily collapses so you can store it when not in use. There’s also plenty of storage. A shade is included to shield your dog from the sun. It’s quite durable.
On top of that, there’s also a kit available (sold separately) that converts your dog bike trailer into a dog stroller.
-
3. Rage Powersports 2-in-1 Pull Behind Dog Bike CarrierPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used as a trailer or stroller for your dog
- Mesh windows provide maximum airflow and good visibility for your pet
- Large rear wheels works well on sidewalks, pebble trails and short grassy areas.
- Instructions are hard to decipher
- If dog is standing up when you make quick turns, it can topple over
- Sometimes zippers stick
Overall, it’s a well-made product that accommodates large dogs. However, it can get a bit wobbly on quick turns if your dog is not lying down. The safety hooks inside attach to your dogs harness keeping them safe and allowing them some room to move around.
A plus is that it converts to a stroller without having to purchase additional equipment. The space inside can fit lunch bags to store water bottles, bowls, and snacks.
Find more Rage Powersports Blue 2-in-1 Pull Behind Carrier information and reviews here.
-
4. Sepnine Pet Dog Bike TrailerPrice: $146.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used as a trailer or you can jog with it
- Roomy for Large Dogs
- Easy Assembly
- Front wheel doesn’t swivel
- Pulls to the left slightly
- Needs to have space for storing cups, leash, poop bags, and cell phone
The large rubber tires make it ideal for trails, sidewalks and grassy areas. The base is firm and many users have purchased yoga mats or doggy pillows to cushion the floor. It’s a plus that it converts from a bike trailer to a stroller for your dog.
For dogs who have trouble keeping pace with you when you’re jogging or going on long walks, this is a way to spend time together.
Another thing that’s worth noting about Sepnine’s pet dog bike trailer is that it comes in a variety of great colors, including orange, orange/grey, blue, blue/grey, yellow, and yellow/grey.
Find more Sepnine Pet Dog Bike Trailer information and reviews here.
-
5. Booyah Small Dog Pet Bike TrailerPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and folds up easily
- Can be used with several different models of bicycles
- Hitch comes with trailer and is easy to attach
- Occasionally tips over
- Because it’s lightweight it can be wobbly
- Only available in orange
It holds dogs between 15 and 20 pounds and while many like that it’s lightweight so it can be carried when folded up, that becomes a problem, too. It needs to be sturdier. The lack of heft can be the reason it has toppled over a few times.
Consumers who’ve purchased this have added small mats, pillows or blankets. It does come with a removable floor cushion, but customers added another layer so their dog is more comfortable. They also added small accessories to carry cellphones, leashes, and other items since this lacks storage compartments.
This trailer connects to your bike’s axle, not the frame, which is a good thing because some trailers that attach to the frame can bend it.
Find more Booyah Small Dog Pet Bike Trailer information and reviews here.
-
6. ibiyaya 2-in-1 Pet Strollers/Bicycle TrailerPrice: $285.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy and quick assembly
- Easily converts from stroller to trailer
- Lightweight and fits through doorways
- Thin floor pad on a hard surface. Add a cushion for your pet’s comfort
- Tires often need to be pumped up
- Zipper occasionally gets stuck
Having front and rear access to the carriage makes entry for all dogs easier than lifting them up and placing them inside. The large mesh windows provide your dog to views of the outside world. The PVC rain cover keeps your dog from getting wet.
For dogs up to 50 pounds, the most important feature of all bike trailers is safety You should follow these tips when you’re riding your bike. This model provides strong floor support, a completely enclosed cabin, and rear brakes to make sure your pet stays secure.
A major benefit of taking your dog with you in a trailer is that you’re together. Many dogs stuck at home all day get bored and can revert to destructive behaviors. Having them tag along is beneficial to the both of you.
Find more ibiyaya 2-in-1 Pet Strollers/Bicycle Trailer information and reviews here.
-
7. Sepnin 3-in-1 Luxury Large Sized Bike TrailerPrice: $159.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bike Trailer/Stroller/Cage
- Incredibly roomy
- Shock absorbers make for a smooth ride
- Poorly written assembly instructions
- Front wheel is hard to put on and off when it’s converted from a stroller to a trailer
- The front wheel is hard to turn
A number of people who purchased this model have tri-paw (three-legged) dogs or ones with hip dysplasia and arthritis. Many report their dogs are happier because they are going outside more thanks to this trailer and stroller. It holds up to 66 pounds comfortably. Small and medium-small dogs have enough room to lie down and turn around.
The handlebar is adjustable for different heights and no tools are required for breakdown and set up.
We know it’s dangerous to leave dogs in parked cars, especially in extreme temperatures. Being outdoors is beneficial, especially when your dog gets to enjoy a fresh breeze. The mesh side and front panels provide plenty of opportunities for your dog to partake in gentle bursts of air on his face. The sunlight provides vitamin D, which is essential for you and your dog. He also gets attention from his favorite person—that’s you!
Find more Sepnin 3-in-1 Luxury Large Sized Bike Trailer information and reviews here.
-
8. DoggyRide Original Dog Bike TrailerPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick and easy to assemble, folds up nicely for transport and storage
- Dogs Up to 100 lbs.
- Dogs enjoy looking out of the sunroof
- You have to purchase a conversion kit if you want to use it as a stroller
- Wish it had a pouch or storage for cell phone, keys, and other pet parent items
- If you have an internal geared hub bike, you must buy an adapter to use the trailer
If you have an internal gear hub bicycle, your bike and trailer are not well suited for hilly terrains. Both work well on pavement and paved hiking trails. With the adapter, the ride you’re your pet is a smooth one.
Most consumers found the trailer incredibly roomy. If you don’t pack a lot of items, you can fit a 100-pound dog inside or a smaller one with a cooler inside.
Find more DoggyRide Original Dog Bike Trailer information and reviews here.
What to Consider When Buying a Dog Bike Trailer
The first thing you need to do is know the size and weight of your dog. Once you have that, consider the following:
- Your budget
- How often you’ll use the trailer
- What types of terrain will you be riding on
- Do you need it to work as a carrier and/or stroller for your dog?
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.