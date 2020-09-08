Dogs love to go camping. They get to spend all day outside with their favorite person (that’s you) and when night falls they get to snuggle up in a cozy tent. If that sounds a little crowded how about getting your dog her own dog tent? There are lots of tents in all shapes and sizes on the market for camping in the wild, in your backyard, or even in your office. Here are the 15 best dog tents for camping and outdoor fun.
1. Kemulus Cute Dog Camping TentPrice: $56.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a soft cushion that is machine washable and can go in the dryer
- Packs up easily for storage in closet, camper or back of car
- Windproof and can also be used as shade shelter
- Works well for cats, rabbits and other smaller pets
- Not suitable for pets over 15 pounds
- Not waterproof
- Best suited for fair weather use
- This super cute dog camping tent is actually a little teepee. It is made of durable fabric that creates a super cozy nest for your dog and it is very easy to assemble. The contemporary design makes it easy to match this tent with any decor, indoors or outdoors or in the office. This tent is a fun addition to any patio or balcony, so your dog can enjoy more outdoor time with you. The tent poles are sturdy pine-wood and it comes with a fluffy, warm machine-washable cushion for your K9 companion to sleep on. This is a smaller size teepee measuring 27 inches by 26 inches by 31 inches tall and it is ideal for pets up to 15 lbs. It’s also a good choice for cats, rabbits, and ferrets.
-
2. Alcot Dog Camping Tent in GreenPrice: $37.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Does double duty as a soft kennel inside tent or camper
- Panels can be opened depending on weather
- Comes with ground stakes and a sturdy and practical carrying case
- It is not waterproof
- Not heavy enough for rough weather conditions
- May not be suitable for very tall dogs
The bright green Alcon dog camping tent looks just like your own popup tent. It’s sturdy but lightweight at just 1.5 pounds so it’s easy to carry – a larger dog with a packing harness could carry his own tent up the hills. The tent comes ready to go with four ground stakes to anchor it to the ground and a practical carrying bag. This is a larger tent that easily fits dogs up to 80 lbs and can do double-duty as a soft crate inside a camper or family tent, but it can also stand on its own. Sturdy and windproof it will keep your dog comfortable in any weather – side panels can be opened for ventilation. It comes with a nifty carrying case and stores away easily at home or in the trunk of a car.
Find more Green nylon dog camping tent information and reviews here.
-
3. FrontPet Portable Dog Camping TentPrice: $30.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roomy - fits larger dogs at 50-60 pounds
- Comes in two sizes - both lightweight
- Rugged weatherproof nylon material
- Can be used as soft kennel in back of cars
- Should be secured with stakes (included)
- May tip if dog is very active
- Not for dogs that are not crate trained
This is a convenient dog camping tent for the larger adventurous pooch. The convenient umbrella style popup system makes it easy for one person to put it up and take it down. It’s a great tent for larger dogs as it measures 35.5 inches by 35.75 inches by 38.5 inches tall, and it has velcro to help keep a dog bed in place even for a dog that’s an active sleeper. The material is rugged nylon and the side panels open for good air circulation. The tent comes in two sizes both of which are lightweight and easy to pack in the included carrying case.
Find more Dog camping tent for large dogs information and reviews here.
-
4. XZKing Waterproof Pink Dog Camping TentPrice: $30.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for larger dogs like spaniels
- Large easy to open tent door with strong zipper
- Strong fiberglass poles
- Too small for the largest dog breeds
- May wrinkle and crease when packed away
- Price varies by color.
- This is the perfect dog camping tent for the girly-girly dog (or dog owner) because it comes in pink. But don’t let the sweet color fool you: the tent is made out of solid polyester fabric with professional-grade waterproofing – it will keep your dog dry even in Seattle-style rain. The umbrella-style popup mechanism makes it quick to put up or take down, even for just one person. Poles are made out of strong fiberglass and any dog will love the large front flap that’s easy to open with the sturdy zipper. It’s a lightweight tent that is easy to pack into its storage bag so it can be stoved away in a car or camper. This dog camping tent is suitable for dogs up to Spaniel-size and it measures 31.1 inches by 30.2 inches by 24.4 inches tall.
-
Find more Waterproof dog camping tent information and reviews here.
-
5. Yolafe Sturdy Dog Camping TentPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Damp proof, so wet dogs are comfortable
- Thick cloth material is scratch and chew resistant
- Tent is large enough for retriver and labrador-size dogs
- On the heavier side at 6 lbs when packed up
- It takes a little practice for one person to set up
- May be too bulky for small spaces
The Yolafe dog camping tent is a great pick for the serious dog camper, who spends the day scampering up remote mountain trails and along bulging rivers, before crashing at the campfire at night. It is made out of very high-quality coated Oxford cloth, just like a real mountaineer tent. It’s damp proof so dogs tired of camping and running can dry up while they rest. The high quality makes for a slightly heavier tent weighing in at 6 pounds when it’s packed in its carrying bag, but the center hub instant setup system makes it easy to handle even for just one person. High tension tent sides guard against chewing and scratching both inside and out. The tent is big enough for a labrador or retriever size dog. This is a large dog camping tent with the inside measuring 36 inches by 36 inches by 26 inches tall – the outside is slightly larger because of the rain tarp.
Find more Quality waterproof dog camping tent information and reviews here.
-
6. Petego U Pet Portable Pet HousePrice: $135.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mesh windows are scratch and chew proof
- Easy setup and take down by one person
- Light weight and sturdy
- Mesh windows will allow in heavy rain
- Dog bed or pad not included
- Not tall enough for tall dog breeds
The Petgo U Pet Portable Tent and Containment system is a highly functional and very well-made dog camping tent. It comes in three sizes and it’s easy to pop up in just seconds with its umbrella-style pole system. It packs away just as easily and is ideal to be used as a soft crate or kennel – even indoors for the hardworking office dog that needs its own breakroom. The Petgo tent is waterproof and it has mesh windows on all sides. Dogs will love the front flap that opens easily and can be rolled up to create a shady dog front porch. This tent can also be used as a travel crate in the back of an SUV. It packs up in a stylish messenger bag when not in use. The medium size measures 30 inches by 30 inches by 29 inches tall, and the largest size is roomy enough for a Goldendoodle size dog.
Find more Petego Dog Camping Tent information and reviews here.
-
7. K&H Pet Products Indoor & Outdoor Elevated Pet HousePrice: $66.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof
- Washable and easy to clean
- Assembles without use of tools
- Does not have a door
- Not meant to be taken apart frequently
- Sleeping pad not included
This is a genius dog camping tent that combines a comfortable, elevated dog bed with a canopy cover. Being off the ground will protect your favorite K9 from surprise campground water puddles and cold ground drafts. It is made of heavy, waterproof fabric and has a large front opening and two mesh windows for good air circulation. It is very sturdy and the frame will hold up to 200 pounds. It comes in three sizes: small, medium and large. Both the cover and the canopy can be removed for washing, and it’s easy to assemble without using any tools. It’s available in three different sizes and will be so popular with your dog you may have to put it up at home, too.
Find more Elevated indoor and outdoor dog tent information and reviews here.
-
8. KOFOHON Puppy Camping Foldable TentPros:
Cons:
- Comes in blue or brown to match your decor
- Made of waterproof Oxford cloth
- Weighs less than one pound
- Can not be closed up
- Suitable only for small pets (under 22 pounds)
- No mesh panels for air ciculation
This nice dog camping tent fits dogs and smaller pets up to 22 pounds. The tent pops up easily and it folds down to fit in a flat, square carrying bag that can easily be stored under a bed or behind a door even in the smallest apartment. It’s made out of waterproof Oxford cloth and it’s easy to wipe off or handwash. The Kofohon puppy tent has a new hexagonal design which makes it more stable and solid for rambunctious pups. The heavy fabric holds up to a lot of wear without tearing and ripping. It has a large opening in the front and it comes in either blue or brown.
-
9. Petnation Port-A-Crate Indoor & Outdoor Home For DogsPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clean
- Doors both on top and in front
- Fabric is machine washable
- Not waterproof
- Heavier than a traditional nylon dog tent
- A little bulky
This well-designed dog camping tent is also a very study soft crate, allowing the well-traveled dog comfort and protection no matter where you go. It comes in six different sizes fitting dogs from 10 to 70 pounds and it’s easy to set up without the use of any tools. It collapses to a flat square when not in use. The heavy-duty fabric is easy to wipe clean if Fido has a little accident. For more thorough cleaning: remove the fabric from the metal frame and throw it in the washer. Let it air dry and you are good to go. It’s very popular for use in the back of cars or in campers and it’s the perfect pick for a long road trip. You can access the crate from the top or from the front, and it has built-in mesh ventilation panels.
Find more Weather-proof dog soft crate for indoor and outdoor use information and reviews here.
-
10. Bushwhacker K9 Canopy For Pickup Truck BedPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-proof bottom pad included
- Fits most pickup trucks and all terrain vehicles
- Includes teather for one dog
- Works best in pickup truck bed
- Canopy-style, does not includ back and front sides
- Takes time to install and take down
If your camping trips include a pickup truck then this dog camping tent will keep you and your large hounds happy. Made out of tear-resistant heavy-duty polyester, this fabric canopy reflects sunlight and provides excellent shade for those long sunny road trips. It’s safe for dirty dogs traveling in the back of the pickup after a long day of play, and it provides shelter for both sun, wind, and rain while you drive home or stay at a campground. The canopy is big enough for a 100-pound pooch with plenty of room to spare and it can easily be fitted in the back of a smaller off-road vehicle. It includes secure straps for mounting in the pickup truck bed and also a safe teether for your dog’s leash. It works best when mounted on a pickup truck bed and it is very sturdy and well-designed. A waterproof and tear-resistant bottom pad is included. At 48 inches wide the canopy is designed to fit most pickup trucks and ATVs.
Find more Dog tent for back of pickup truck bed information and reviews here.
-
11. MyDeal Pop Up Dog TentPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stores flat to fit under bed
- Doubles as barrier between care front seats
- Has corner loops and ground stakes for tie down
- Fits small to mid-size dogs
- Not for use in rough weather
- Sleeping pad is not included
MyDeal Pop Up Pet Tent is a great multi-use dog camping tent – it can even be folded up and used to keep your dog safe in the backseat of your car. It’s made of durable nylon material on a sturdy metal frame, with an easy roll-up door and a tie loop at each corner so it can be staked to the ground. It pops open in seconds without any use of tools and it easily packs up into a round carrying case. The top is ventilated by mesh windows on two sides and it has has a sturdy metal handle on top, making it easy to move. It doubles as a convenient barrier between the front seats of your car, keeping Fido from climbing over the center console. It comes ready to use including four ground stakes and car seat attachment straps. It stores flat and fits under a bed or in the trunk of a car. It’s best for smaller dogs and measures 24 inches by 24 inches and 26 inches tall when popped up.
Find more Pop up dog tent with many functions information and reviews here.
-
12. Petall Portable Pet Camping TentPros:
Cons:
- Great for backyard or balcony camping
- Easy putup and takedown
- Stores easily in included carrying bag
- Not recommended for wilderness camping
- For small dogs
- Sleeping pad not included
This is a super cute dog camping tent for the pooch that’s most comfortable joining the kids on a backyard camping trip. Or maybe for the beach-going dog who needs a little shade. It’s very lightweight made out of waterproof, breathable nylon. It is easy to put up and take down and it folds away perfectly in its carry bag, poles and all. The bottom of the tent measures 27.6 inches by 21.7 inches by 20.9 inches tall so it’s best for smaller dogs (and cats). This tent would not hold up in the mountains but it is perfect for backyard camping and indoor use. This would work great for a small office dog who needs a little privacy during a busy day.
Find more Light weight play tent for dogs and cats information and reviews here.
-
13. HTKJ Foldable Dog Beach Tent & Pop Up Fun PoolPrice: $53.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carrying case included
- Easy pop up and fold down
- Fun for the beach
- Does not close up like a tent
- May be too light for very blustery days
- Does not fit the largest breeds
This is the perfect dog camping tent for the dog who has everything – get this, it comes with a pool.
The HTKJ foldable dog beach tent is perfect for a hot dog on a sunny beach. It pops up easily and if you want to make absolutely sure your dog stays cool, then just do a little digging in the sand and fill up the built-in pool. Your dog will be super happy chilling in the shade and the cool water.
It pops up easily and can be used without the pool function. Ground stakes to securely anchor the tent on a blustery day and a nice carrying bag is included. The shade tent measures 46 inches by 31 inches by 27.5 inches tall.
Find more Combo dog tent and DIY pool for the beach information and reviews here.
-
14. Pop ‘N Go Pets Play PenPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light fiberglass frame
- Shade canopy included
- Very light and strong
- Dog pad sold seperately
- Will not fit the largest breeds
- Ground stakes not included
- This is a dog camping tent for the adventurous K9 that’s used to going anywhere from the sunny beach to the shady campground. And it doubles as a soft crate that can be used indoors or in your camper.
- It measures 39 by 39 inches and is 33 inches tall, and easily roomy enough for a mid-size dog on the go.
- The high-quality tent fabric is stretched over a light, reinforced, fiberglass frame that is already assembled and unfolds in seconds.
- A protective sun shield is included and when installed it keeps all the sun’s harmful rays away while mesh ventilation vents help to keep the tent cool.
- It comes with a shoulder carrying bag and a secure lock that keeps it from folding down until you are ready.
Find more Easy to use pop up dog tent information and reviews here.
-
15. Kole Dog Pop-Up Dog TentPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large roll-up door on the front
- Packs away in carrying bag
- Padded interior
- One small size
- Not weather or water proof
- Not for camping in the wilderness
Here’s a dog camping tent that will fit a small dog or any other smaller pet, like a rabbit or a cat.
It comes in just one size at 14 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches high making it the ideal tent for toy breeds. The top has mesh vents on all sides to ensure good air circulation even on a hot day.
It pops up easily without the use of any tools and features a padded interior, a frontside door that easily rolls up, and a carrying bag
This tent provides great shade on the beach or privacy for your dog inside a camper or trailer.
Find more Dog pop-up tent, one size information and reviews here.
Can My Dog Really Go Camping With Me?
Short answer: yes. The most important thing to do before a camping trip with your dog is to spend a little time preparing. Call your campground to make absolutely sure your dog is welcome. Many Kampgrounds of America sites welcome dogs and provide special off-leash areas where your dog can roam and make new friends.
The National Park Service has rounded up a lot of resources for dog owners who are headed out on the trail. Make sure you visit the park’s website to learn which programs are available where you are going.
What If My Dog Gets Lost?
When you are away from home, everything is different and sometimes things don’t go as planned. Maybe the tent was left open or something startled your dog and she decided to take off on her own. Make sure your dog has an updated tag and microchip – the latter is super important, especially if you have moved. If you no longer have the paperwork for the microchip, ask your vet for help with how to update the information. This means puppers will find her way back to you, even if he gets lost in another state.
How Do I Get My Dog Used to The Tent?
Make sure your dog has used her tent before you take her camping. Many dogs have a hard time understanding mesh screen and feel like they can go right through it – whoops, you have a tear in the new tent.
While at home, practice going in and out of the tent, and spend some time in the tent. Praise your dog, and give her some treats when she settles in and relaxes. If you feel uncertain about how to do this, contact a local dog trainer. It’s not safe to leave your dog alone in any tent.
What Do I Need to Bring?
Always bring plenty of familiar food and treats – camping dogs are always very hungry and you want the hotdogs for yourself. It’s also a good idea to bring a blanket or pad that your dog already loves – it smells like home and will help your dog settle in and calm down.
There are lots and lots of camping gear available for dogs – you decide how elaborate you want things to get - but make sure you bring a solid leash and that your dog is wearing a good collar or harness, whatever she is most used to. Don’t forget an updated dog first aid kit and any medications your dog takes on a daily basis. Also, pack an extra collar, extra leash, and extra food bowls, just in case something breaks or gets lost.
And finally: have fun - bring a positive attitude and enjoy your camping adventure. Once you’ve done the first trip it only gets easier from there. Bon Voyage!
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.