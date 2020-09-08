Dogs love to go camping. They get to spend all day outside with their favorite person (that’s you) and when night falls they get to snuggle up in a cozy tent. If that sounds a little crowded how about getting your dog her own dog tent? There are lots of tents in all shapes and sizes on the market for camping in the wild, in your backyard, or even in your office. Here are the 15 best dog tents for camping and outdoor fun.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Can My Dog Really Go Camping With Me?

Short answer: yes. The most important thing to do before a camping trip with your dog is to spend a little time preparing. Call your campground to make absolutely sure your dog is welcome. Many Kampgrounds of America sites welcome dogs and provide special off-leash areas where your dog can roam and make new friends.

The National Park Service has rounded up a lot of resources for dog owners who are headed out on the trail. Make sure you visit the park’s website to learn which programs are available where you are going.

What If My Dog Gets Lost?

When you are away from home, everything is different and sometimes things don’t go as planned. Maybe the tent was left open or something startled your dog and she decided to take off on her own. Make sure your dog has an updated tag and microchip – the latter is super important, especially if you have moved. If you no longer have the paperwork for the microchip, ask your vet for help with how to update the information. This means puppers will find her way back to you, even if he gets lost in another state.

How Do I Get My Dog Used to The Tent?

Make sure your dog has used her tent before you take her camping. Many dogs have a hard time understanding mesh screen and feel like they can go right through it – whoops, you have a tear in the new tent.

While at home, practice going in and out of the tent, and spend some time in the tent. Praise your dog, and give her some treats when she settles in and relaxes. If you feel uncertain about how to do this, contact a local dog trainer. It’s not safe to leave your dog alone in any tent.

What Do I Need to Bring?

Always bring plenty of familiar food and treats – camping dogs are always very hungry and you want the hotdogs for yourself. It’s also a good idea to bring a blanket or pad that your dog already loves – it smells like home and will help your dog settle in and calm down.

There are lots and lots of camping gear available for dogs – you decide how elaborate you want things to get - but make sure you bring a solid leash and that your dog is wearing a good collar or harness, whatever she is most used to. Don’t forget an updated dog first aid kit and any medications your dog takes on a daily basis. Also, pack an extra collar, extra leash, and extra food bowls, just in case something breaks or gets lost.

And finally: have fun - bring a positive attitude and enjoy your camping adventure. Once you’ve done the first trip it only gets easier from there. Bon Voyage!

