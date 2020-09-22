12 Best Portable Dog Fences: Your Buyer’s Guide

Every dog owner dreams of a fenced backyard where Fido and Baxter can roam and rump and have fun – but let’s face it, it’s just not always possible to make that happen. Enter the portable dog fence, an easy and flexible solution that can travel with you on a camping trip or no matter where you are headed with your furry, best friend. These fence kits and playpens are especially handy for holiday travel, as some are both easy to assemble and sturdy enough to give you peace of mind – check out some of these temporary fence solutions.

Why does my dog try to run away?

Let's face it: some dogs are born roamers. They have never seen a fence they don't want to scale, a lock they don't want to break open or a yard they can't dig out of. If you find yourself with one of these endearing escape artists in your household, life can be a little difficult for both you and your dog.

Let's be super clear that scaping is dangerous for your dog - she can get out in traffic, perhaps get into a fight with another dog, jump in a stranger's car to go for a ride - the options and the sad consequences are endless. So no matter where you are you want to make sure your dog is safely contained behind a fence when she's not on a leash.

The Humane Society of the United States gives a long list of reasons why your dog may roam - or turn into a hairy Houdini as they call it - and some reasons are perfectly preventable:

Make sure your dog gets enough exercise by walking her several times a day. Letting her run out in the backyard is just not enough.

Dogs bond with their owners through walking together - it's that pack animal thing that you hear so much about - and frequent walks will strengthen the bond between you and your dog. And also keep both of you trim.

Does spaying and neutering matter?

It's always a good idea to spay or neuter your dog - a simple and affordable surgery that also automatically cuts down on your dog's desire to roam: they just sort of forget about that whole reproduction thing and become a lot easier to live with.

When is a portable dog fence & kennel needed?

Portable dog fences or panels are a great solution if you travel a lot and like to bring your dog along. Some set up easily inside, for instance in your dog-friendly hotel room, and they pack slimly so you can carry them in your car. They may also make a camping trip a whole lot easier as you don't have to keep your dog on a leash 24-7.

Do some research before you jump in for a big purchase and make sure you know what your needs are. Don't get an outdoor fence if you never go camping and if you are looking for an indoor solution make sure you measure every opening you are trying to cover.

The right roll-up fence or portable panels will make all the difference in keeping your dog safe and giving you peace of mind.