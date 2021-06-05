13 Best Pet Fountains: Compare, Buy & Save

Keeping your furry friends cool during the summer heat is super important. Cats and dogs love spending time in the warm sun, but it can be taxing on their little bodies. While getting some animals to jump in the pool or bathtub can be an adventure, these pet fountains are a welcome reprieve on hot summer days. These are the best pet fountains and the best deals you can find.
Let’s face it, we all love our fur babies like they are real human children and want to keep them cool and happy in the summer heat. Investing in a cat or dog fountain is a relatively inexpensive way to keep our pets happy without having to wrestle them into the bath tub. Not only are these pet fountains the perfect size for your pets, but they are also incredibly easy to use. It may take your dog or cat or bunny or guinea pig a little time to get used to them, but once they do, they will have their own oasis waiting for them when the temps reach triple digits.
This 2 liter pet fountain will use the same water through it’s spouts and only needs to be changed every so often. There are three different settings with evenly dispersed water pressure that isn’t too strong for your pet. The three settings are flower waterfall, flower bubble and gentle fountain mode. Using only 2W of power this is an incredibly energy efficient tool to keep your cats, dogs, birds and other smaller pets cool throughout the hotter months. The design makes for easy removal and cleaning. Perfect for post run/walks with your pets.
Find more Pet Fountain Cat Water Dispenser information and reviews here.
Not only is this an insanely cool pet fountain, but it comes in four different options so there is a pet fountain available for even the pickiest of pets. Keeping your pets fully hydrated will help prevent kidney and urinary tract disease and keeping them happy and healthy is our main objective as pet parents. The amount of water that this fountain can hold is ideal for smaller and medium sized dog and cat breeds. Being that it is made of high grade materials this fountain won’t crack, chip or break over time. It is perfect even for pets that play a little rougher than others.
The fountain has two modes that your pet will love. The flower waterfall mode dispenses water through each dispenser while the gentle fountain releases water through the main chamber. There is a water-level window shows you how much water is in the reservoir so you know when you need to refill. The water also recycles which means you can fill it and leave it for days or even weeks at a time and the water will also remain clean with the filtration system. The motor and pump are super quiet so they won’t detour your pet from drinking. It makes for a great gift idea for pet dads and moms.
Find more Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain information and reviews here.
If you are a pet owner with a larger breed of cat or dog than you will love having this pet fountain that comes in two options around after a long game of fetch, and your pet will thank you for it. The Platinum pet fountain is ideal for highly active animals that need a little extra water when the warmer months hit. Keeping your pet happy and cool has never been easier or more fun. We have all seen those funny videos of dogs attacking sprinklers and acting surprised everytime water shoots out. Now you can film your own funny vids or your pet loving their new fountain.
This is one of the larger pet fountains available with a whopping 168oz capacity, so even if you have multiple larger breeds, they will have more than enough water. The free-falling stream is fun for pets and will entice them to drink more water, once they get used to it. The removable filters will keep water fresh and tasting good, keeping your pet healthy and hydrated. The customizable pump allows you to adjust water flow and the reservoir means less refills and easy to clean. This unit is even dishwasher safe, just pop it in and take it out when finished.
Find more PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Pet Fountain information and reviews here.
The pet fountain is a great distraction on hot days especially for fussy dogs and cats that don’t like being groomed or bathed. Your cat or pup will love this fountain and will have a blast drinking out of it once they get used to it. We all know that getting your pet enough water especially on hotter days can be tough because of how active they are, sometimes they forget to take a drink. They will become fascinated with the fountain and the way the water comes out of it to the point it will feel like a game to them.
There are two options for this fountain, a smaller 2 liter unit and the featured, larger 3 liter unit. Both are great for all breeds and sizes but the larger unit is designed specifically for larger dog breeds and multiple pet households. The reservoir will provide clean filtered water and only needs to be refilled every so often. The stainless steel bowl has a leakproof design that won’t fade or rust over time. The fountain comes with 6 extra filters, a slip resistant pad to keep the fountain on and 3 different cleaning brushes making maintenance of this item super easy.
Find more ORSDA Cat Water Fountain information and reviews here.
There are a lot of great options for pet fountains in this list, but this one is one of the cooler designs available in three different colors. If you have a more modern decor in your home or are super tech friendly than this is a great choice for you. Instead of having a spout that pours water into the bowl, this fountain has a bowl where the water bubbles and is incredibly enticing to both dogs and cats. You will get a kick out of dogs trying to eat the water as it bubbles over the surface and will definitely get a ton of hits on youtube when you record your dog drinking from it.
The fountain has a circulation system that keeps the water oxygenated and fresh as well as tasting good for your furry little friends. Have a nervous pet? Lucky for them that this fountain has an ultra-quiet pump that won’t scare them off when approaching for a drink. The base of the fountain has an LED light that tells you how the system is working and features both SMART and NORMAL mode which saves energy. The whole thing is powered by a USB cable similar to one on your phone or computer.
Find more PETKIT Cat Water Fountain information and reviews here.
This pet water fountain is one of the coolest looking fountains on this list, so if style is important to you and your pets, there are four awsome colors to choose from including the featured black fountain. The flower spout is one of the more popular spout designs especially for cats because cats are more attracted to this design and are more likely to drink from it. There is a lot of thought that goes into making these fountains more accessible for your animals so they stay hydrated day in and day out. The 3 liter reservoir is one of the larger options so it is perfect for multiple pet households and great for larger breeds.
The ultra quiet pump is designed not just for the animals but for humans and light sleepers as well. You can even have this fountain in your bedroom at night and sleep peacefully without hearing the pump. It is recommended that you change the water and filters every two weeks to prevent clogging and hair debris from contaminating the water. When the water reaches less than 650ml the LED light will change from blue to red, alerting you to add more water. It also creates a nice nightlight for your pets so they can grab a drink while you are sleeping. The fountain has two modes, flower waterfall and gentle fountain, both are appealing to your pets.
Find more Kastty Pet Water Fountain information and reviews here.
This fountain is unlike any other fountain on this list and it is incredibly cool. Pavlov himself would absolutely love this fountain because it trains your dog to get it’s own water from the spout. Your dog simply needs to learn to push on the pad for the water to spray into the air. Not only will this keep your dogs hydrated on hot summer days but it will keep you both entertained for hours. Just attach a garden hose to the pad and turn it on. I would recommend waiting for the warm water to flow through the spout before letting your animals have at it.
If you are worried about your pet not being able to understand how this fountain works, don’t. This setup comes with instructions on how to train your pooch to use this system so have your treats ready and watch as they learn. The great thing about this unit is that there is a constant flow of clean drinking water and you never have to refill the bowl because there isn’t a bowl. It even comes with a split valve so you can use your garden hose while the hose that comes with the system is still attached. This fountain will produce a lot of fun for you and your fur baby.
Find more Dog Fountain Water Sprinkler information and reviews here.
For pet owners with larger breeds of dogs, this fountain from Petsafe is going to be a fur baby favorite for keeping your pets cool and hydrated even when the thermometer hits 100+. Designed to hold more water than most of its competitors this unit is a great buy for busy dogs that love to play and run and fetch even when it is super hot out. I know I have to constantly fill the water bowl with my dog Lola and she is only 15lbs, I can only imagine how much water Great Danes and Saint Bernards drink on a daily basis. This fountain holds over 13 liters so it is perfect for your bigger breeds.
This fountain has a replaceable water filter that will keep water fresh, great-tasting, and will even filter hairs so the water will remain crystal clear. With the amount of water that this fountain holds in its tanks, it is ideal for multiple dog households. The single flow spout is enticing to dogs and cats and the high walls of the bowl will reduce spillage so it can be used indoors and outdoors. Cleaning has never been easier as this fountain is dishwasher safe and the UV-proof plastic won’t fade over time.
Find more PetSafe Drinkwell Indoor/Outdoor Dog Fountain information and reviews here.
This stainless steel option is great for folks that hate cleaning their pet’s food bowls and water bowls. The build of this unit makes it last longer and keeps the water cleaner. It is even highly recommended by veterinarians as one of the healthier options for your fur babies. One issue with most pet water bowls is that the water stays stagnant and isn’t oxygen enriched. The circulation of this fountain and the filtration system keeps water oxygen rich and super tasty for pets of all breeds. There is a four stage filtration system that is easy to operate and will prevent your pet from getting bladder infections.
The entire system is dishwasher safe for incredibly easy cleaning. The pump is ultra-quiet which is great for skiddish pets and is also energy efficient using minimum wattage. The basin has a 2.5 liter reservoir that doesn’t need to be refilled frequently. The fountain even has an LED light that is great for night time and will decorate any room it is in when the sun goes down. The 360 degree stream airate the water so it has an added step to the oxygenating process. The flower design is particularly attractive to cats, even moreso than a regular fountain.
Find more iPettie Cat Water Fountain information and reviews here.
This two stage pet fountain provides two bowls to drink from and is ideal for multiple pet households. If you have jealous dogs or cats they will definitely appreciate this setup as it will keep them both hydrated without a fight breaking out. Not only is this a great purchase for homes but it is stylish enough not to look out of place in any house or back yard. The large 3 liter capacity also helps with keeping pets hydrated and the bubbling spout will attract them to the fountain, not detour them from drinking.
This easy to operate unit is BPA free and will continuously filter the water so that it tastes great and is always clean and fresh. The transparent window with LED lights will tell you how much water remains in the system and when it is time to refill. Because of the size and the filter system the refills are few and far between as well as easy to clean and operate. The energy saving pump is super quiet at about 30 decibals so it won’t scare your pet off when it is running. Because it is soenergy efficient you can run this fountain almost constantly which is great for the warmer months.
Find more Veken 100oz/3L Pet Fountain information and reviews here.
For those pet owners that don’t want to sacrifice style for function this fountain not only looks cool but it also comes in two sizes for families with larger dogs and multiple pets. The standard size and the featured size in this list is a 1.5 liter basin while the larger is double the size at 3 liters. This fountain is designed to be used inside the home but can be used outdoors too. It is durable enough to withstand weather and stylish enough to fit in with any kind of decor. The high sides of the bowl will prevent excess spillage and the rubber bottom will keep it from sliding across the floor.
The free falling stream in this fountain is attractive to pets and will entice them to drink more water, which is great on hotter days when they need to stay hydrated. Unlike other fountains, this one allows you to adjust the flow of water so your pets can get more water from the spout and less during the night. The AC pump is very quiet so you can leave it running during the night, also the quiet is great for skiddish pets that scare easily. The fountain also comes apart easily making cleaning stress-free and quick.
Find more URPOWER Pet Fountain information and reviews here.
This fountain is a really cool design that actually looks like a miniature version of some of the most famous fountains around the globe. On top of being really cool to look at the 360 degree spouts will entice your animals to drink from it. You can even get some cool videos of your dogs chomping at the water or your cats pawing at it while they are checking it out. The stainless steel design keeps the water clean and will last a lifetime without decaying or rusting. Also, this fountain is really easy to clean. I have stainless steel food and water bowls for my pup and they are dishwasher safe and take a few seconds to rinse out.
Now the 128 ounce capacity is a bit smaller than some of the others on this list. This fountain is better for smaller dog breeds and cats than it is for bigger breeds. However, the 360 degree design makes it great for multiple pet households. Just twist the top to adjust the stream flow, you can choose between 5 different flows to keep your pets coming back for more. The constant water circulation will fight against bacteria that lives in standing water. The carbon filters remove bad tastes and odors from the water so your animals are always drinking fresh, clean water.
Find more PetSafe Drinkwell Stainless 360 Multi-Pet Fountain information and reviews here.
Get ready for a lifetime of laughter and enjoyment when you teach your doggos to use this awesome sprinkler fountain system It does take a little time for your dog to get used to this setup but once they do, they are going to have a blast getting a drink whenever they are thirsty. Most dogs need about 1 ounce of water for every 1lb they weigh, so, my dog for instance, weighs 15lbs and needs about 15 ounces of water per day to stay fully hydrated. This system allows your dog to get a drink whenever they want without having to remember to fill a bowl constantly.
The system has a hose that will attach to the spout at your house so there is a never ending supply of clean, fresh dinking water. The plastic that this unit is made of won’t get too hot in the summer sun so your pet won’t burn their paws when they use it. It also filters water through so there is no worry of bacteria forming. The sprinkler is BPA free so it is a safe alternative to the classic drinking bowl. Your dogs are going to have a ton of fun using this during the hotter months and you can use a traditional bowl while inside the house.
Find more Dog Water Fountain Sprinkler System information and reviews here.
Pet parents all around the world are constantly monitoring how much their pets eat and drink every day. While this burden isn't that terrible, it is nice when even the little things in life are made easier. This list is full of great alternatives to the classic and traditional water bowl. Each and every item in this list is easy to clean, is BPA safe, and will keep your pets fully hydrated even during the hottest days and months. There are fountains that are aesthetically pleasing and will look great in your home. Most of these items are dishwasher safe and include filters that will keep the water tasting and smelling great because the water is constantly moving through the fountain. Stagnant water can create bacteria that are unhealthy for your pets so these fountains are an awesome way to keep your pets enticed and coming back for more.
Which Fountains are Great for All Breeds and Sizes?
There are some larger fountains on this list that are great not only because they can hold more water but also because they can cater to larger breeds. Obviously, the smaller breeds and cats can drink out of any sized fountain but catering to larger breeds makes it easy for all of your pets to safely get the water they need to stay hydrated. Larger reservoirs and multiple spouts are ideal for homes with bigger breeds of dogs and multiple pets. No matter what you have for animals at your home or on your farm there is a perfect fit within this list. Check out the fountains that are great for dogs and cats of all sizes below.
This Petsafe indoor and outdoor drinking fountain is the largest based on reservoir size at a whopping 13+ liters. You won't have to clean or refill this unit nearly as frequently as the others. It is made from BPA-free plastic so it is easy to clean and won't make your pets sick. No matter the size of your fur baby they can comfortably get a drink from this fountain whenever they are thirsty. The high walls of the bowl will prevent spillage which is great for when you bring this item into your home. No more cleaning up spills every time your sloppy pet gets a drink.
If you are looking for an alternative to the fountain then getting the sprinkler with the puppy pad is going to change your life. Once your dog has learned that pressing down on the pad will provide them with clean and fresh drinking water you will get to watch them chomp at the water as it flies through the air. Not only will your pet love you for staying hydrated all day long, but they are going to have a blast while pressing on the pad to produce their beverage. You are going to take a ton of awesome videos of your pup playing in the backyard with this amazing sprinkler system.
The Veken pet fountain has a top bowl with a fountain spout that is attractive to both dogs and cats and a bottom reservoir for pups that just want a plain bowl to drink out of. The water cycles through so that it doesn't produce bacteria and it also cleans the water from foul odors and taste. As an owner, you will love having the ability to toss this unit into the dishwasher and clean it in a snap. Your animals will love that you are giving them fresh water to drink so they don't dehydrate and can get that 1 ounce per 1 lb of weight. Cats and dogs alike will be drawn to the spout and the whisper-quiet pump will allow you to keep this item in your bedroom at night without bothering your slumber.
Which Fountains are Designed Specifically for Smaller Animals?
This list has a lot of options for both larger and smaller dog breeds and cats. Each item on this list has been carefully picked so that every owner and every pet has a safe alternative to the bowl. Cats are particularly picky about their drinking water and most of these options have a spout that will actually attract your feline friends to the water keeping them fully hydrated during even the hottest most grueling months. Check out the best options for cats and smaller dog breeds below.
The flower-shaped spout on this fountain is ideal for cats that are picky drinkers. The way the water pours out is actually enticing to most house cats and they will ultimately love drinking from it. The filtration system will ensure that the water is always clean and always potable. The days of constantly emptying and filling water bowls are gone as this fountain is perfect for both indoors and outdoors. If you have a smaller dog as I do, they are going to be the perfect size for this fountain. Make sure your furry friends are well taken care of by investing in a new pet fountain for your home or office.
If you are looking for a more modern look to the pet fountain we have picked out an item that you and your cat/dog are going to love. The futuristic look is perfect for any household and the LED lighting system makes taking a drink even in the middle of the night super easy. The light will also tell you, owners, when the reservoir is getting low and allows you to refill before your pet gets angry with you. Adding this item to your home is a great way to take extra special care of your animals.
When it comes to keeping a clean fountain and bowl, stainless steel is the way to go. This stainless steel pet fountain has a 360-degree spout so multiple animals can drink from it at a time. If you have more than one fur baby living under your roof this item is a great purchase and will keep you and your pets happy. It is easy to clean and will keep the water fresh and tasty/smelling great. Cats are drawn to the spout and won't be stubborn when it comes to getting a cool drink. Your pup will also love this item and it makes sharing with another animal easy and will put an end to any altercations they may have over drinking out of the same bowl.
