13 Best Pet Fountains: Compare, Buy & Save

Keeping your furry friends cool during the summer heat is super important. Cats and dogs love spending time in the warm sun, but it can be taxing on their little bodies. While getting some animals to jump in the pool or bathtub can be an adventure, these pet fountains are a welcome reprieve on hot summer days. These are the best pet fountains and the best deals you can find.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Pet parents all around the world are constantly monitoring how much their pets eat and drink every day. While this burden isn't that terrible, it is nice when even the little things in life are made easier. This list is full of great alternatives to the classic and traditional water bowl. Each and every item in this list is easy to clean, is BPA safe, and will keep your pets fully hydrated even during the hottest days and months. There are fountains that are aesthetically pleasing and will look great in your home. Most of these items are dishwasher safe and include filters that will keep the water tasting and smelling great because the water is constantly moving through the fountain. Stagnant water can create bacteria that are unhealthy for your pets so these fountains are an awesome way to keep your pets enticed and coming back for more.

Which Fountains are Great for All Breeds and Sizes?

There are some larger fountains on this list that are great not only because they can hold more water but also because they can cater to larger breeds. Obviously, the smaller breeds and cats can drink out of any sized fountain but catering to larger breeds makes it easy for all of your pets to safely get the water they need to stay hydrated. Larger reservoirs and multiple spouts are ideal for homes with bigger breeds of dogs and multiple pets. No matter what you have for animals at your home or on your farm there is a perfect fit within this list. Check out the fountains that are great for dogs and cats of all sizes below.

This Petsafe indoor and outdoor drinking fountain is the largest based on reservoir size at a whopping 13+ liters. You won't have to clean or refill this unit nearly as frequently as the others. It is made from BPA-free plastic so it is easy to clean and won't make your pets sick. No matter the size of your fur baby they can comfortably get a drink from this fountain whenever they are thirsty. The high walls of the bowl will prevent spillage which is great for when you bring this item into your home. No more cleaning up spills every time your sloppy pet gets a drink.

If you are looking for an alternative to the fountain then getting the sprinkler with the puppy pad is going to change your life. Once your dog has learned that pressing down on the pad will provide them with clean and fresh drinking water you will get to watch them chomp at the water as it flies through the air. Not only will your pet love you for staying hydrated all day long, but they are going to have a blast while pressing on the pad to produce their beverage. You are going to take a ton of awesome videos of your pup playing in the backyard with this amazing sprinkler system.

The Veken pet fountain has a top bowl with a fountain spout that is attractive to both dogs and cats and a bottom reservoir for pups that just want a plain bowl to drink out of. The water cycles through so that it doesn't produce bacteria and it also cleans the water from foul odors and taste. As an owner, you will love having the ability to toss this unit into the dishwasher and clean it in a snap. Your animals will love that you are giving them fresh water to drink so they don't dehydrate and can get that 1 ounce per 1 lb of weight. Cats and dogs alike will be drawn to the spout and the whisper-quiet pump will allow you to keep this item in your bedroom at night without bothering your slumber.

Which Fountains are Designed Specifically for Smaller Animals?

This list has a lot of options for both larger and smaller dog breeds and cats. Each item on this list has been carefully picked so that every owner and every pet has a safe alternative to the bowl. Cats are particularly picky about their drinking water and most of these options have a spout that will actually attract your feline friends to the water keeping them fully hydrated during even the hottest most grueling months. Check out the best options for cats and smaller dog breeds below.

The flower-shaped spout on this fountain is ideal for cats that are picky drinkers. The way the water pours out is actually enticing to most house cats and they will ultimately love drinking from it. The filtration system will ensure that the water is always clean and always potable. The days of constantly emptying and filling water bowls are gone as this fountain is perfect for both indoors and outdoors. If you have a smaller dog as I do, they are going to be the perfect size for this fountain. Make sure your furry friends are well taken care of by investing in a new pet fountain for your home or office.

If you are looking for a more modern look to the pet fountain we have picked out an item that you and your cat/dog are going to love. The futuristic look is perfect for any household and the LED lighting system makes taking a drink even in the middle of the night super easy. The light will also tell you, owners, when the reservoir is getting low and allows you to refill before your pet gets angry with you. Adding this item to your home is a great way to take extra special care of your animals.

When it comes to keeping a clean fountain and bowl, stainless steel is the way to go. This stainless steel pet fountain has a 360-degree spout so multiple animals can drink from it at a time. If you have more than one fur baby living under your roof this item is a great purchase and will keep you and your pets happy. It is easy to clean and will keep the water fresh and tasty/smelling great. Cats are drawn to the spout and won't be stubborn when it comes to getting a cool drink. Your pup will also love this item and it makes sharing with another animal easy and will put an end to any altercations they may have over drinking out of the same bowl.

See Also: