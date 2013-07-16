Twitter Mourns Talia Joy: The Most Beautiful Tweets

RIP Talia Joy. You were a great inspiration to all of us. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/R1kneFHwZ5 — saralynn (@frmcawithlove) July 16, 2013

Today Twitter mourns the passing of Talia Joy, the 13-year-old Youtube sensation who’s makeup videos inspired many. Joy was diagnosed with cancer 6 years ago and succumbed to the illness this morning.

Here is a collection of the tweets coming from her grieving fans:

This year I met a very special girl, and today we lost her. Sending my heart to Talia's family. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 16, 2013

Thinking of my friend. http://t.co/ibKVOrDVm7 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 16, 2013

Very sad: YouTube beauty guru Talia Joy Castellano has died. http://t.co/PKXSG4gSTN — Glamour (@glamourmag) July 16, 2013

R.I.P Talia Joy. You are such an incredible inspiration for many others. You are truly beautiful… http://t.co/kYPkfEcw9n — Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) July 16, 2013

Very sad to hear Talia Joy has passed away. There has to be a cure for childhood cancer…these kids deserve to live a long life #RipTalia — Mason Cook (@TheMasonCook) July 16, 2013

@AdvertiseGirl you should make a portrait in memory of talia joy <3 — #RipTalia (@5SecsOfSummev) July 16, 2013

Talia Joy touched and inspired so many peoples lives. We will love, miss, and remember you forever. Heaven just got one fabulous angel. — Brana Mullins (@branakmullins) July 16, 2013

#AngelsforTalia. Rest in Peace to the incredibly charismatic, gorgeous, courageous Beauty Guru/CoverGirl and fellow Makeup lover Talia Joy. — Blanche Macdonald (@BlancheWorld) July 16, 2013

aww just heard Talia Joy died today. I usually forget people I see on tv but she was so full of energy, I really never forgot that #RipTalia — Sana Siddiqui (@saaanasiddiqui) July 16, 2013

Rip Talia joy, you were beautiful and such an inspiration, always looked glam no matter what, you in a better place now #staystrongjoyfamily — Deli (@DelilahRose3) July 16, 2013

#RIP Talia Joy. You were such a beautiful light in this world with your never ending optimism. I pray for your family during this hard time. — Emilirose (@emmaleerose13) July 16, 2013

Just heard about the passing of a fellow YouTuber, Talia Joy Castellano. #RipTalia. My deepest condolences goes out to the family. — Jonathan Hodge (@jonathanhodge1) July 16, 2013

Talia Joy Castellano, you were, are, & forever will be a beautiful person. Your positivity throughout your journey was inspirational. RIP. — Kirsten Bieber (@kbiebsbaby) July 16, 2013

Shed a tear for the beautiful Talia Joy tonight. What a beautiful soul. #riptalia #fvckcancer #justkeepswimming — Laura Laa-Laa Luella (@laura__luella) July 16, 2013

RIP Talia.You were an amazing girl and definetly a joy to watch.She's truly an angel,this is for you<3 #taliajoy pic.twitter.com/yAESgRBaRm — Lisette Laanela (@LisetteIsMyName) July 16, 2013

Talia Joy Castellano was a shining example of how we should live each day to the fullest. She was truly an inspiration. — tiny_cat_bones (@BrandiBritain) July 16, 2013

So sad to hear of the death of a young but inspirational & brilliantly talented beauty guru Talia Joy Castellano #RipTalia Just keep swimmin — Aneequa Sohail (@Annie235Smiley) July 16, 2013

Talia Joy Castellano was an amazing and beautiful person. I cry for her death. She had the same age of one of my sister. Pray for her family — rip Cory. ♡ (@YoungTeenDream) July 16, 2013