Twitter Mourns Talia Joy: The Most Beautiful Tweets

RIP Talia Joy. You were a great inspiration to all of us. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/R1kneFHwZ5
— saralynn (@frmcawithlove) July 16, 2013
Today Twitter mourns the passing of Talia Joy, the 13-year-old Youtube sensation who’s makeup videos inspired many. Joy was diagnosed with cancer 6 years ago and succumbed to the illness this morning.
Here is a collection of the tweets coming from her grieving fans:
This year I met a very special girl, and today we lost her. Sending my heart to Talia's family. I'm so sad.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 16, 2013
Thinking of my friend. http://t.co/ibKVOrDVm7
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 16, 2013
Very sad: YouTube beauty guru Talia Joy Castellano has died. http://t.co/PKXSG4gSTN
— Glamour (@glamourmag) July 16, 2013
R.I.P Talia Joy. You are such an incredible inspiration for many others. You are truly beautiful… http://t.co/kYPkfEcw9n
— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) July 16, 2013
Very sad to hear Talia Joy has passed away. There has to be a cure for childhood cancer…these kids deserve to live a long life #RipTalia
— Mason Cook (@TheMasonCook) July 16, 2013
@AdvertiseGirl you should make a portrait in memory of talia joy <3
— #RipTalia (@5SecsOfSummev) July 16, 2013
Talia Joy touched and inspired so many peoples lives. We will love, miss, and remember you forever. Heaven just got one fabulous angel.
— Brana Mullins (@branakmullins) July 16, 2013
#AngelsforTalia. Rest in Peace to the incredibly charismatic, gorgeous, courageous Beauty Guru/CoverGirl and fellow Makeup lover Talia Joy.
— Blanche Macdonald (@BlancheWorld) July 16, 2013
aww just heard Talia Joy died today. I usually forget people I see on tv but she was so full of energy, I really never forgot that #RipTalia
— Sana Siddiqui (@saaanasiddiqui) July 16, 2013
Rip Talia joy, you were beautiful and such an inspiration, always looked glam no matter what, you in a better place now #staystrongjoyfamily
— Deli (@DelilahRose3) July 16, 2013
#RIP Talia Joy. You were such a beautiful light in this world with your never ending optimism. I pray for your family during this hard time.
— Emilirose (@emmaleerose13) July 16, 2013
Just heard about the passing of a fellow YouTuber, Talia Joy Castellano. #RipTalia. My deepest condolences goes out to the family.
— Jonathan Hodge (@jonathanhodge1) July 16, 2013
Talia Joy Castellano, you were, are, & forever will be a beautiful person. Your positivity throughout your journey was inspirational. RIP.
— Kirsten Bieber (@kbiebsbaby) July 16, 2013
Shed a tear for the beautiful Talia Joy tonight. What a beautiful soul. #riptalia #fvckcancer #justkeepswimming
— Laura Laa-Laa Luella (@laura__luella) July 16, 2013
RIP Talia.You were an amazing girl and definetly a joy to watch.She's truly an angel,this is for you<3 #taliajoy pic.twitter.com/yAESgRBaRm
— Lisette Laanela (@LisetteIsMyName) July 16, 2013
Talia Joy Castellano was a shining example of how we should live each day to the fullest. She was truly an inspiration.
— tiny_cat_bones (@BrandiBritain) July 16, 2013
So sad to hear of the death of a young but inspirational & brilliantly talented beauty guru Talia Joy Castellano #RipTalia Just keep swimmin
— Aneequa Sohail (@Annie235Smiley) July 16, 2013
Talia Joy Castellano was an amazing and beautiful person. I cry for her death. She had the same age of one of my sister. Pray for her family
— rip Cory. ♡ (@YoungTeenDream) July 16, 2013
pretty bummed to hear about Talia Castellano passing :/ I saw her on Ellen and she was a bundle of joy #RipTalia
— Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) July 16, 2013
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook