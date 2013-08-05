WATCH: ‘Breaking Bad’ the Musical, as Performed By Preteens

Walter White never looked so cute selling “blue rock candy.”

Rhett & Link, according to Wikipedia, “are known for making viral videos and writing comedy songs as well as for filming low-budget commercials for local businesses across the United States on the Independent Film Channel series Rhett & Link: Commercial Kings.”

Your friends would be so into this, share it! Share Tweet Share Email

Their most recent project is a campy, middle school musical homage to Breaking Bad…just in time for the series’ final season.

Check the video out above, and be sure to tune into the final season of Breaking Bad, Sunday, August 11, at 9 PM on AMC.