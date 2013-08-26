What Does Pixie Cut Mean?

Basically, a hair style for girls that consists of short hair.
Here’s some more facts about pixie cuts: generally, they consist of short hair on the sides, and slightly longer on the top. For MOST girls, in my opinion, they would look better with longer hair, but I have seen a handful of women who look amazingly hot with short hair. I think if you have a small face this enhances your chance of a pixie cut really working in your favor (well, if you’re trying to maximize physical beauty.
Does a pixie cut make you magical?
No.
