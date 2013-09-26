WATCH: Hilarious Brothers Make ’80s Music Video Begging Bro Not to Get Married

Baddy Paris and Rufus Starlight‘s brother was getting married, so what better way to say goodbye than with a ’80s music video. Watch it here. Here’s what they said on their YouTube:

At his wedding we pleaded for our brother not to leave us, in the only way we knew how to say it; through the the medium of 80s music and video. We thought we’d done ok, but he left us anyway.

Robin & Helen: we wish you many many years of love and happiness! Xxxxxx

Do not forget. You are our brother!

Our heartfelt thanks to everyone on the team who sweated blood to make this work, Hal, Elisabeth, Djaave K and Zoe and especially Ferris & Gavin; without their genius Baddy wouldn’t look half as cool.