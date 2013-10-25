Every day of the week, self-described “YouTube Expert” Danny Vega, picks the 5 Funniest Videos You Need to See Today. Be sure to email him (danny at heavy dot com) if you have any funny videos or a funny channel you would like to be added to the vast list of subscriptions.

5. Sheep Could Use a Throat Lozenge by Nick T.

Just a sheep being super gross. Silly, but still a good time.

4.Coffee Jerks Compilation by Shaun Clayton

Ah, the 50s and 60s, a time where misogyny — and demanding coffee in various capacities, was the norm.

3. Schifty Five by Jared Cosgro

youtube.com/watch?v=-XccUMOQ978

An old classic makes it way to Reddit videos. It’s always a good time.

2. CEO Worked Way Up from Son of CEO by The Onion

Classic satire piece about class mobility ultimately, clever and perfect for today’s day and age.

1. asdfmovie7 by TomSka

Not going to even try to explain or justify this, it’s just funny.

More of the 5 Funniest Videos Series

Yesterday’s Last Week’s Last Month’s 2013 All Time