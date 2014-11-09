The 5 Funniest YouTube Videos You Need to See This Week

Here’s the list of the top 5, funniest viral videos for the week of November 7, 2014.

1. Rapper Gets Blown Into Ocean During Photoshoot



A wannabe rapper filming himself during a photoshoot in Clearwater, Florida, was blown off a retaining wall into the ocean below. He’s unhurt, except his ego.

2. Why Smeagol the Hairless Cat Hates Halloween



Smeagol is a sphynx cat with owners who are more into tricks than treats. Watch what happens when his owner spooks Smeagol with a werewolf mask.

3. The Funniest 7-Second Joke You Will Ever See



A sketch by the Youtube channel HotTubFriendClub is being hailed as the funniest, shortest joke ever. “When life gives you lemons…”

4. South Park Parodies ‘Drink Responsibly’ Commercials



On last night’s episode of South Park, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took on the ridiculousness of alcohol advertising. Check out their fake ad.

5. X-Men Wolverine Does Beyoncé Single Ladies Dance



Who knew Wolverine could dance? The Halloween costumed “mutant” pulls off the classic Beyoncé choreo to Single Ladies flawlessly.

