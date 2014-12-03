WATCH: Charles Barkley Criticizes Black Ferguson Protesters

In a lengthy interview with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, NBA star Charles Barkley caused with waves within the African-American community after stating he backs the grand jury’s decision regarding not charging Officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown.

Barkley then goes on to call the looters crooks and “scumbags”, stating, “We as black people—we’ve got a lot of crooks!… There’s a reason they racially profile us at times. Sometimes it’s wrong and sometimes it’s right.”

He also says he wants to Al Sharpton and President Obama to back off from the Michael Brown case.

