Christmas in New York City: 5 Best Things to Do in Manhattan

1. ‘Radio City Christmas Spectacular’

Radio City Musical Hall, located in Midtown Manhattan, is home to the world’s largest indoor theater. It’s only fitting that it hosts the most famous Christmas show right in the heart of New York City.

The Rockettes have been part of the NYC Christmas experience for more than 85 years. They debuted at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in 1933 with their high kicks and dazzling smiles.

The show impresses with a touching Living Nativity scene, an on-stage ice skating rink, and even an appearance from Santa, who takes the audience on a 3D ride through the skies of New York.

“Each holiday season, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular brings families, friends and loved ones together like nothing else can and this year, we are proud to present the most immersive experience yet,” said Don Simpson, executive vice president of productions, MSG Entertainment, in a press release.

2. Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity

Located at 225 East 60th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, Serendipity3 is known to take the chill out of NYC winters with their frozen hot chocolate.

New York magazine gave it a glowing review, saying, “Frozen Hot Chocolate — please don’t try to make sense of it, just sip it, slowly — is what Cristal might taste like if it came in a flavor called fudge brownie.”

The eatery is known to get many celebrities guests, and there is usually a line, so plan to wait for a seat.

The restaurant was used in the movies One Fine Day and Serendipity and given a shout out on Girls.

3. ‘The Nutcracker’ at the New York City Ballet

A 60 year, annual tradition in the city is George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.

Ballerinas from the New York City Ballet, located in Lincoln Center, dance their way into our hearts.

Fifty young students from the School of American Ballet also join the cast.

The holiday classic runs from November 28th to January 3rd and welcomes audiences of all ages.

The show’s score, famously composed by Tchaikovsky, brings us classics such as the “Waltz of the Flowers” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

4. The Christmas Tree & Ice Skating Rink in Rockefeller Center

A trip to Manhattan during Christmastime is not complete without a visit to the tree in Rockefeller Center.

The 85-foot-tall tree will be ceremoniously lit on December 3rd with live performances from stars like Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett and Idina Menzel from 7–9 p.m.

Each year, tens of thousands gather on the sidewalk surrounding it and millions watch at home.

The tree stands brightly on West 48th and West 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

There is still time to see the tree after Christmas. It’s taken down on January 7th.

Even if you don’t skate, it’s fun to watch the ice skaters below the tree. The rink at Rockefeller Center is the perfect place to skate into the holiday spirit.

5. The Department Store Windows

Take a break from holiday shopping to peek into the store windows of Manhattan’s department stores.

Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, and Macy’s Herald Square all transform their front windows into works of art.