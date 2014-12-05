Top 10 Christmas Gifts for Your Wife

There’s a lot of pressure to find that perfect Christmas gift for your wife. Here are some ideas that will appeal to your wife’s unique personality and interests. You can also visit our gift guides page to find even more holiday inspiration.

1. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

If your wife is always rushing around in the morning, and never takes the time to make herself a proper breakfast, then this handy appliance can help her start the day off with a protein-packed meal. It cooks two sandwiches at once, making this ideal for breakfast for the two of you, or for quickly assembling breakfast for the kids. Making a batch of sandwiches takes just five minutes, and its a great way to control the quality of what you eat…and save a little money, too.

If you’re looking for a smaller appliance, Hamilton Beach also makes a single serve version of this breakfast maker. You can view it here.

Price: $39

2. Apple iPad Air 2

Check out this iPad Air 2 unboxing video, which compares the new iPad Air 2 to the first-gen iPad Air.

Apple’s latest version of the iPad Air is zippy enough to handle your business and design needs, but still portable and user-friendly. Whether this is your wife’s first tablet or merely a replacement for an older tab, the new iPad Air 2 will last for years.

Price: $473.66 and up, depending on storage and connectivity options selected

3. Samsung Gear Fit

In the video above, the Wall Street Journal reviews the Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit.

The Samsung Galaxy Gear Fit is the slimmest of this generation of Galaxy Gear offerings. Its slender look really stands out in a field where all the other smart watches seem to be either round or square. The Gear Fit allows you to quickly respond to notifications and track your heart rate.

You can easily customize the look of your Gear Fit, which makes the experience feel more personalized. It is also IP67 waterproof certified. Want a deeper look at this wristband? Check out CNET’s review of the Galaxy Gear Fit.

Price: $149.99

4. Kate Spade Tanner Wellesley Laptop Crossbody Bag

Is there a better name in handbags than Kate Spade? This cross body bag is roomy enough to stash your wife’s laptop (assuming it’s on the smaller side: this bag measures (11″ H x 15″ W x 1.5″ D). The bag itself is made from cowhide, while the hardware is 14-karat light gold.

She can carry the bag by top handles or use the shoulder strap. The laptop pocket is padded, and there are two additional multi-function pockets for holding your phone, keys, planner, or anything she might need during the course of the work day. And of course, it can be used as a plain handbag as well.

5. Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain

Check out a review of this juicer in the video above, which also includes some tips for getting the most out of your juice maker.

This “juice fountain” from Breville has a blade assembly that revolves at 14,000 RPM. While it’s bigger than a bullet-style juicer, the extra capacity is nice for making large batches of juice. This juicer has a stainless steel micro-mesh filter, and measures 9-1/2 by 8-3/4 by 16 inches.

Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

6. Sterling Silver Italian Heart Locket

The Amazon Curated Collection of fine and fashion jewelry includes this attractive keepsake necklace. If the blue pictured above isn’t to your wife’s taste, there are dark blue, purple, and red options to choose from as well.

Price: $89 (55 percent off)

7. Diaura Sterling Silver Diamond-Accented Square Stud Earrings

Looking for a stunning gift for your wife? These earrings are ideal for every woman who loves diamonds. (Here’s a hint: most women love diamonds.) The makers of these earrings certify that, to the best of their knowledge, no conflict diamonds are used in any of their pieces.

Price: $99 (67 percent off)

8. Voice Caddie VC300 Golf GPS

Get a closer look at this golf gadget in the video above.

The Voice Caddie VC300 is a lightweight GPS device that talks to you as you progress through each hole on the course. It automatically knows where you are, and can tell you how far you need to hit your next drive. It makes a great gift for golf lovers from all around the globe, as it supports English, Japanese, Spanish, and multiple other language outputs. Best of all, on a sunny day, you don’t have to try and read the display on some device that’s throwing off a lot of solar glare. If you love to go on golf outings with your wife, this is a thoughtful gift. Throw in a a couple of tickets for a trip to her favorite links, and you’ve nailed Christmas.

Price: $139.95 (18 percent off)

9. Automatic

Learn how this tech gift works in the video above.

Automatic is a little box that plugs right into your car’s diagnostic port, which is usually located on the driver’s side under the steering wheel. This little box syncs with both your Android smartphone or iPhone, and your car’s onboard computer system. Automatic offers a ton of different functions, from demystifying exactly why your check engine light is on to analyzing your driving habits so you can get the most bang for your buck at the gas pump.

It also remembers where you parked, and can send help to you in the event of a crash. Automatic works with most gasoline-powered cars sold in the United States since 1996. There are no subscription fees and it’s really easy to set up. This is a great gift for anyone who lacks basic auto repair skills. And because of its tracking abilities, it’s also a great gift for a teen driver who might need a little adult supervision. If you want your wife to feel more empowered when she’s driving, this is a wonderful (if practical) gift idea.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off)

10. LG G3 or HTC One M8

Don’t have much of a budget for your wife’s present this year? Amazon’s got your back with smartphone deals starting at a penny…or even less!

Amazon is selling the flagship LG G3 smartphone for just a penny, with a two-year contract through AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. If you go with an AT&T Next plan, you can get this phone for $0 down. Get all the info on this deal here. Amazon is also running a similar promotion for the HTC One M8. Get more info about that deal here.