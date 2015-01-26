Top 10 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

We’ve covered Valentine’s Day gifts for him, but what about gifts for her? While it’s generally accepted that women love to get chocolate, flowers, or jewelry on Valentine’s Day, there are many women who don’t want any of those things. Maybe the woman in your life is allergic to roses. Perhaps she dislikes the taste of chocolate, or seldom wears jewelry. If that’s the case, then you’ll need a unique, creative gift to present on Valentine’s Day. Here are our top picks for the best unique Valentine’s Day gifts you can give a woman in 2015.

1. Anatomical Heart Necklace

An anatomically correct heart necklace is a great gift for a woman who is studying medicine or life sciences, as well as for ladies who like her jewelry to be a bit macabre. The heart is made from pewter, and comes on a 24-inch chain. Whether your lady is a fan of horror flicks or human anatomy, this is a creative take on the typical Valentine’s Day heart imagery. There’s even a pair of matching heart earrings you can buy if you want to present her with a matched set.

Price: $9.89

2. Literary Knits: 30 Patterns Inspired by Favorite Books

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a woman who loves literature and knitting? This clever book of knitting patterns is packed with creative projects that were inspired by some of the most famous characters in Western Lit. Characters from books as diverse as The Lord of the Rings, The Great Gatsby, Pride and Prejudice, and Slaughterhouse Five are all represented here. No matter what her taste in books, there will be a few projects in this book that will appeal to her sensibilities. Present her this book and a few balls of yarn (you can never go wrong with Angora), and you’ve got a thoughtful, unique present.

Price: $18.81

3. Molecule R’s Molecular Mixology Kit

You may have seen some molecular gastronomy starter kits that let you have fun with food, but did you know there are also kits that let you make creative, futuristic cocktails? Molecule R’s Molecular Mixology Kit is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for any gal who is is crazy about cocktails, cooking shows, or science. Using the materials in this kit, she can make the cool molecular cocktails pictured above. The kit comes with all the molecular gastronomy additives you’ll need to make your first drink, along with pipettes, measuring spoons, and a DVD with 30 cool recipes.

Price: $34.95

4. LG’s G Watch R Smartwatch

See how the G Watch R compares to the Moto 360 smartwatch in the video above from Pocketnow.

Shopping for the woman who has everything? She might not have this recently released smartwatch from LG. The G Watch R (aka the G Watch Round) runs on Android Wear, so it will play nice with her Android smartphone. This watch has been great rave reviews, though the steep price tag might scare some people off. That being said, if you know your girlfriend or wife has been wanting a smart watch, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to present her with this amazing watch.

Price: $299.99

5. Death Wish Coffee (The World’s Strongest Coffee)

Death Wish Coffee claims to be the world’s strongest brew, making it the idea gift for any woman just isn’t herself before her first cup of coffee. Available in one-pound bags, this cool coffee also gets high marks for being fair trade and certified organic. Pair it with a great coffee mug (like this cute, heat-sensitive mug from Fred & Friends), and you’ve got the perfect gift for the caffeine addict in your life.

Price: $19.99

6. The Art of the American Snapshot: 1888-1978

Is your wife or girlfriend obsessed with photography? Whether she’s an Instagram power user, a selfie stick fanatic, or a GoPro enthusiast, any woman who has more than a passing interest in photography will be fascinated by this cool book. The Art of the American Snapshot: 1888-1978 tracks the evolution of home photography in the US, and showcases some amazing snapshots and Polaroids from days gone by. This would also appeal to fans of American History, or women who love art in general.

Price: $40.99

7. Turin Baileys Irish Cream Filled Milk Chocolates Gift Box

Forget those lame, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. They’re boring, they’re expected, and they’re often not very good. But you know what is good? Booze. These Bailey’s-filled milk chocolates are the perfect grown-up chocolate gift for Valentine’s Day.

Price: $25

8. Gourmet Food Subscription

Subscription gifts are all the rage right now. There’s something nice about a gift that keeps on giving, and little subscription boxes that arrive once a month are bound to put a smile on her face. There are all kinds of cool “Of The Month” clubs out there that will deliver curated goodies, including the Hot Sauce of the Month Club, the Bacon of the Month Club, and the monthly Dinner and a Movie club.

But one of the most unique subscriptions we’ve seen is the PB&J of the month club. That’s right: a gourmet peanut butter and jelly subscription, available in three, six, or 12-month subscriptions (or available for quarterly delivery.) It’s definitely a little weird, but you can be certain that no other man in her life has ever bought her something like this unique gift. If your Valentine eats PB&J every week, or just likes trying gourmet food, this is the gift for her.

Price: $59.85 for three months

9. Video Game Inspired Hoodies

Shopping for a gamer girl? One of these cozy hoodies would make a great Valentine’s gift. She can snuggle up in one of these cute sweatshirts and sit in front of the TV all day. The Pokemon hoodie is pretty cute, but we do like the fact that the Assassin’s Creed-inspired hoodie comes in a ton of different color options.

Price: $23.99 (76 percent off)

Price: $29.99 – $59.99, depending on size and color selected

10. Unusual Board Games or Card Games

These aren’t the boring, stuffy board games of your parent’s generation. These fun new board games are designed for quick, fast-paced, and exciting gameplay.

Machi Koro is a fun city-building game for up to four players, and there are multiple expansions available. Sushi Go! is a faster-paced card game that can be played by up to five people. If your wife or girlfriend loves nothing more than a quiet night in with good friends and a new board game, either of these games would make a great gift. Sometimes all you need for a romantic evening is an excuse to spend some quality time together.

Price: $23.17 (23 percent off)

Price: $14.65

