Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Wife

Valentine’s Day 2015 is just weeks away. If you want to avoid the stress of trying to find a present at the last minute, now is the perfect time to figure out what to get for your wife. Whether you’ve been together for years, or you are celebrating your first Valentine’s Day as man and wife in 2015, it’s important to select a gift that shows how much you care. Want to get your wife something special for Valentine’s Day? Here are ten awesome ideas that are sure to make her happy on the most romantic night of the year. Our gift guide includes some traditional Valentine’s Day gift ideas, as well as some more unique gift ideas that will appeal to those hard-to-please ladies. Guys, if you want to drop your significant other a hint about what you might like for Valentine’s Day, direct your lovely lady to our guide to Valentine’s Day gifts for men.

Need more gift ideas? Check out our Gifts section for tons of great gift recommendations, or visit our ultimate guide to gifts for women.

1. A Bouquet of Roses

If you don’t get your wife some roses on Valentine’s Day, you’re probably going to get an earful when you get home. This particular arrangement includes 24 roses: 12 dark pink and 12 light pink. These flowers are shipped overnight, and they’ll be shipped in bud form so that they will be at their peak when they arrive at your home. Do note that these bouquets can’t be delivered on Saturdays, Sundays, or Mondays. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, that’s important information to note before ordering.

Need a great gift for your wife? Browse our list of over 100 of the best gift ideas for your wife.

Price: $36.43 without vase, $41.02 with a vase

2. Birthstone Jewelry

A piece of personalized birthstone jewelry shows that you really care about your wife. You can order a necklace with a Swarovski crystal “birthstone” worked into the design. The company that makes these necklaces offers them in 14, 16, 18, 20, and 22-inch lengths, and can make a necklace that has any name up to ten characters long. If your wife has a longer name, consider using her nickname, or a romantic pet name that you have for her.

Price: $29.99

3. A Romantic Getaway

One of the most romantic gifts you can give your wife is a trip. Whether it’s just a short weekend away at a cozy bed and breakfast, or a week in a romantic city like Paris, she will be ecstatic at the thought of going on a couple’s vacation. Our recommendation? Give her a travel book (we like NatGeo’s Journeys of a Lifetime, but you should pick a book that relates to the trip in some way). Tuck two tickets for a romantic weekend getaway between the pages. When the book is gift-wrapped, she’ll never be able to guess what you have bought…until she unwraps her gift and sees the tickets.

Price: $25 (plus the cost of your tickets)

4. Chocolate

Sure, a heart-shaped box of chocolates is the traditional way to go, but we suggest doing something a little bit unexpected. These little dark chocolate bottles are filled with different types of spirits and liqueurs. The spirits in each bottle will vary, but some of the brands you might see represented in a box include Danzka Cranberyraz Vodka, Jack Daniel’s Tenessee Whiskey, Cointreau, Grand Marnier Liquor, Drambuie, Cutty Sark, and Galliano. If your wife loves cocktails and chocolates, this is the perfect box of sweets for her.

Price: $32.98

5. Autographed Guitar

Is your wife a huge music fan? Get her a guitar signed by one of the members of her all-time favorite band. Amazon has a huge selection of guitars and pickguards signed by famous musicians, but quantities are limited. Options include a guitar signed by the Foo Fighters, a guitar signed (and drawn upon) by Slash, a Fender signed by Eddie Van Halen, a pickguard signed by the Queens of the Stone Age, or a KISS-branded guitar signed by Ace Frehley (pictured above).

Price: $199 and up, depending on signature

6. Valentine’s Day Movie Night

Sometimes, the nicest way to spend Valentine’s Day with your wife is curled up on the couch, watching a romantic comedy that you ordinarily wouldn’t want to sit through. The obvious movie night choice for this holiday is the Bradley Cooper flick Valentine’s Day. It’s a couple of years old at this point, but it’s a new classic that’s perfect for a romantic night in. Send the kids to their grandparent’s house, pop this movie in the Blu-Ray player, order your favorite takeout, and have a low-key date night.

Price: $4.99 and up, depending on video format

7. BOLDLOFT ‘From My Heart to Yours’ Couple Pillowcases

Is your wife always giving you a hard time because you find it hard to get excited about household stuff like linens? Then she’ll be pleasantly surprised when you put these romantic pillow cases on the bed. Pair the new pillowcases with some silk rose petals and candles, and you’ve got a super-romantic bedroom that she will love.

Price: $32.99

8. Romantic Couple’s Games

Looking for a romantic or naughty game to spice things up this Valentine’s Day? Two options we like are “Romantic Journey” and the more erotic “Steamy Sex Games.” Open a bottle of wine, start playing one of these games, and your night is bound to take a very sensual turn. Speaking of wine, check out our guide to the best cheap red wine.

Price: $8.95-33.95

9. Jawbone UP Move Fitness Tracker

Check out CNET’s review of this little activity tracker in the video above.

Has your wife been hitting the gym and sticking to her New Year’s resolution to get healthy? She might have been hinting that she’d love a wearable fitness tracker. There are lots of options out there, but one cute and inexpensive option is the Jawbone UP Move. A lot of women like the discreet options you have for wearing this little device, and it works with a free smartphone app that is available for both iOS and Android.

Just make sure to buy with caution. It’s bad form to give your wife a gift that might in any way suggest you don’t like the way she looks, so only get her a fitness tracker if she has been specifically asking for one. The last thing you want on Valentine’s Day is for your gift choice to start a fight between the two of you. That being said, wearables are super hot right now, and lots of ladies of all shapes and sizes are looking to buy their first activity tracker in 2015.

Price: $49.99

10. Diamond Bracelet

If you’re one of those couples who got married on Valentine’s Day, then the pressure is on to find a gift that’s suitable as both a Valentine’s Day gift and an anniversary present. Diamonds are the obvious choice for a momentous occasion, and this beautiful bracelet is glamorous enough to do double duty as an anniversary and V-Day gift. And yet, it’s also pretty affordable. This bracelet contains three carat’s worth of little diamonds, all of which have been certified conflict-free. The bracelet comes packaged in an elegant little box, which makes it perfect for presenting to your lovely wife.

Price: $174.94 (56 percent off)