How to Pre-Order ‘Go Set a Watchman’ by Harper Lee

Today it was announced by Harper Lee’s publisher that the author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” would be releasing a sequel on July 14, 2015. Reserve your copy now by clicking the link below.
The book becomes available July 14, 2015. You can preorder it here.
The book will once again focus on protagonist Scout Finch, but this time as an adult. She will be returning to see her father, lawyer Atticus Finch, who still resides in Alabama.
People on Twitter are celebrating the news. So make sure to reserve your copy on Amazon above!
