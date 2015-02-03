How to Pre-Order ‘Go Set a Watchman’ by Harper Lee

Today it was announced by Harper Lee’s publisher that the author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” would be releasing a sequel on July 14, 2015. Reserve your copy now by clicking the link below.

The book will once again focus on protagonist Scout Finch, but this time as an adult. She will be returning to see her father, lawyer Atticus Finch, who still resides in Alabama.

People on Twitter are celebrating the news.

Imagine being the editor editing Harper Lee’s first book in fifty-five years. FIFTY FIVE YEARS between books. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) February 3, 2015

Harper Lee trending means I can link to the greatest ever Simpsons line: https://t.co/ssnviiybLN — jonronson (@jonronson) February 3, 2015