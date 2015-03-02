Deals for Dr. Seuss’ Birthday aka Read Across America Day

March 2 is Read Across America Day, which also happens to be Dr. Seuss’ Birthday. Here are some great deals on classic books for kids, including titles from Dr. Seuss and other popular children’s book writers. If you want to read with your kids, today is a great day to encourage literacy and bond with the children in your life.

1. Dr. Seuss’s Beginner Book Collection

You can’t celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday without reading one of his classic books. The Dr. Seuss’s Beginner Book Collection contains five classic books: The Cat in the Hat, One Fish Two Fish, Green Eggs and Ham, Hop on Pop, and Fox in Socks. These are great books for kids who are learning to read. If you have kids that are a bit older, and are of any age where they can grasp the deeper meaning of simple stories, you might want to opt for Six by Seuss: A Treasury of Dr. Seuss Classics. In can also be found for about 40 percent off this week. That collection contains his first book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, as well as the environmentalist story The Lorax. Other stories in the collection include The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins, Horton Hatches the Egg, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Yertle the Turtle.

2. Make Way for Ducklings

A beloved kids book since 1941, this picture book has delighted generations of children. It’s an especially good pick for families who live in New England, since the Boston police play such an important role in the story. Make Way for Ducklings is a great story about family, cooperation, and cuddly animals. Used copies of the book can be found online for just a penny.

Price: $12.74 for a new copy (33 percent off)

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid Box of Books

The first eight books in the bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series have been collected into a box set. Included are Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Rodrick Rules, The Last Straw, Dog Days, The Ugly Truth, Cabin Fever, The Third Wheel, and Hard Luck, as well as the The Wimpy Kid Do-It-Yourself Book. If you have a kid who is a voracious reader, this is a great way to give them enough books to last for a few weeks. Both boys and girls will enjoy this series. The Wimpy Kid series won four Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Book.

Price: $79.28 (37 percent off)

4. Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon is a great bedtime books for kids between the ages of four and eight. It’s a simple story that generations of kids have enjoyed. Harold and the Purple Crayon was published around the same time as some classic Seuss books, and it occupies a special place in the hearts of many parents. Just make sure your kids know they aren’t supposed to draw on the walls with crayons, or at least pick up a couple of Magic Erasers before you read them this book.

Price: $12.98 (24 percent off)

5. Harry Potter Box Set

Unlike a lot of other kids books out there, children can keep re-reading the Harry Potter books as they get older, and can still get something new from the story every time. Rowling’s books are modern classics, and kids can learn valuable life lessons through these stories. Wizards may not be real, but J.K. Rowling’s impact on the imagination of kids everywhere is definitely tangible.

Do note that this box set does not include some of the other Harry Potter universe books, such as Quidditch Through the Ages, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard. You can get all of those titles in one collection, which is entitled The Hogwarts Library.

Price: $52.09 (40 percent off)

