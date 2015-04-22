Top 5 Best Personalized Gifts for Mother’s Day

Finding a thoughtful gift for Mother’s Day can be tricky. Some people are just born with that knack for finding a great gift, while others struggle to come up with a great idea. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up five cute gifts for Mother’s Day. Each gift on our list can be personalized or monogrammed, so they feel hand-picked for your mom. Whether you are shopping for your own mother, a stepmom, or any other maternal figure in your life, these clever gifts are the perfect way to show how much you care.

1. CoolStyles Personalized Sterling Silver Monogram Necklace

A custom monogrammed necklace is a lovely way to show your mom some love. You can get them with any initials, with your choice of making the middle or last initial the large center feature. If you were so inclined, you could even get the initials “MOM” for Mother’s Day. Whether you get her first name, a three-letter nickname, or just the letters “MOM,” this is a cute gift. The necklace looks good on women of all ages.

The sterling silver necklaces are available in various sizes to suit her bone structure. If you want to give your mom a custom piece of jewelry, this is an affordable way to get her something unique. This necklace usually ships within a few days.

Price: $28.95 and up, depending on size selected

2. Personalized Antique Trinket Box

This cute, antique-style trinket box can be customized with a personalized message on the lid. The box lid has room for up to three lines of text, with 20 characters per line. Do note that this elegant gift ships from England, so it is not guaranteed to arrive in time for Mother’s Day. You can either select another gift, or present your mom with a thoughtful card with an image of the music box enclosed. Given the thoughtful, personalized nature of this gift, we’re guessing she won’t really mind if her present shows up a few days late.

Price: $20

3. Personalized ‘Year Established Family’ Cutting Board

A personalized cutting board is a great gift for a mom who loves to have the whole family over for Sunday dinner. Made from solid maple, these cutting boards can be personalized with your family’s last name, along with the “established” date for your family (which might be the date your parents got married, or the date they had their first child). These cutting boards usually ship within four or five days.

Price: $29.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

4. Personalized 14K Gold Necklace

Personalized jewelry is always a thoughtful gift, and this 14k name necklace can be custom designed to feature any first name, last name, or nickname that you’d like (as long as it is under ten characters). Have it made to say “Mom” or “Mommy”, or go with her first name instead. The necklace can be made in multiple lengths, varying from 14 to 22 inches.

Price: $139.99 (13 percent off)

5. Personalized Beach Bag & Wine Tote

What woman doesn’t need another great bag? These personalized bags are a great gift for Mother’s Day, or any other gift-giving occasion. The beach tote is available in two different prints, and has ample storage space for all her beach needs. The wine tote can hold up two bottles of wine. The bag usually ships in 4 to 5 days, but the wine tote can take up to 10 days to leave the warehouse. If you go the wine tote route, make sure to include at least one bottle of wine (we like the 2014 Angove Nine Vines Moscato).

Price: $29.95 for the bag, $29.95 for the wine tote

